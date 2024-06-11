Ster-Kinekor extends Throwback Cinema

Following the success of Throwback Cinema during May, Ster-Kinekor is continuing this popular promotion through June and into July. Bringing back much-loved movie titles from the past, the bonus is that the movie ticket price for all these titles is a throwback price too, at just R50 per ticket.

The four titles that will be screened for one week each during June take us from drag queens in the Australian outback to gladiators in Roman times, with a mummy or two thrown in for good measure, before we once again travel back to the future.

7 June: The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

14 June: Gladiator

21 June: The Mummy

28 June: Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind

Throwback Cinema titles will be screened at the following Ster-Kinekor sites: Fourways, Sandton and Rosebank Nouveau in Johannesburg; Irene and The Grove in Tshwane; Ilanga, Mbombela; Gateway in Umhlanga; Somerset Mall, Somerset West; and Tygervalley and V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. The films will also be screened at The Grove in Windhoek, Namibia.