    Ster-Kinekor extends Throwback Cinema

    11 Jun 2024
    11 Jun 2024
    Following the success of Throwback Cinema during May, Ster-Kinekor is continuing this popular promotion through June and into July. Bringing back much-loved movie titles from the past, the bonus is that the movie ticket price for all these titles is a throwback price too, at just R50 per ticket.
    Photo by on
    Photo by Felipe Bustillo on Unsplash

    The four titles that will be screened for one week each during June take us from drag queens in the Australian outback to gladiators in Roman times, with a mummy or two thrown in for good measure, before we once again travel back to the future.

    7 June: The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
    14 June: Gladiator
    21 June: The Mummy
    28 June: Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind

    Throwback Cinema titles will be screened at the following Ster-Kinekor sites: Fourways, Sandton and Rosebank Nouveau in Johannesburg; Irene and The Grove in Tshwane; Ilanga, Mbombela; Gateway in Umhlanga; Somerset Mall, Somerset West; and Tygervalley and V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. The films will also be screened at The Grove in Windhoek, Namibia.

