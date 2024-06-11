Ster-Kinekor extends Throwback Cinema

The four titles that will be screened for one week each during June take us from drag queens in the Australian outback to gladiators in Roman times, with a mummy or two thrown in for good measure, before we once again travel back to the future.
7 June: The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
14 June: Gladiator
21 June: The Mummy
28 June: Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind
Throwback Cinema titles will be screened at the following Ster-Kinekor sites: Fourways, Sandton and Rosebank Nouveau in Johannesburg; Irene and The Grove in Tshwane; Ilanga, Mbombela; Gateway in Umhlanga; Somerset Mall, Somerset West; and Tygervalley and V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. The films will also be screened at The Grove in Windhoek, Namibia.