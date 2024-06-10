Cheslin Kolbe named Prime Hydration ambassador

South African rugby star Cheslin Kolbe is the latest sports ambassador to join forces with Prime Hydration, the energy drink brand co-founded by Logan Paul and KSI.

Image supplied

Kolbe, a key player in South Africa's Rugby World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023, will serve as a brand ambassador for Prime Hydration. He joins a growing team of high-profile athletes and entertainers, including the likes of Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes, football star Erling Haaland and South African MMA champion Dricus du Plessis.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Prime Hydration," said Kolbe. "As an athlete, I'm always looking for ways to improve my performance and recovery, and I believe Prime Hydration will be a valuable addition to my training regime."

Prime Hydration is a sugar-free, functional beverage packed with electrolytes, antioxidants, and B vitamins. It is available in a variety of flavours, including Tropical Punch, Lemon Lime and Blue Raspberry.

Kolbe’s partnership with Prime Hydration was facilitated by Roc Nation Sports International, the world-renowned agency that represents the South African rugby star.

“We’re proud to see how Cheslin’s commercial portfolio and global brand continues to skyrocket,” said Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation Sports International. “Cheslin is one of the leading athletes in the sports world, and this partnership speaks volumes about just that, especially considering the other world-class ambassadors he now joins at Prime.”