#WeAreFamily - Kfm 94.5 and LottoStar to support families with a share of half-a-million rand

Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
As South Africans continue to stay home amid mounting concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), Kfm 94.5 and LottoStar are coming together to support the K-fam, the station's many listeners across the Cape.

The national lockdown has brought about many challenges and physical distancing has resulted in hardships being faced by families in the Western Cape and beyond. To combat the financial challenges many of the Kfm 94.5 listeners are facing - the station and LottoStar have launched a new on-air campaign called, #WeAreFamily.

“Through #WeAreFamily, Kfm 94.5 and LottoStar will be sharing R500 000 with families across the Western Cape. If you’ve been affected by the lockdown and unable to earn an income or play your bills, we are the family you can call on,” commented LottoStar Director, Tasoulla Hadjigeorgiou.

“This is one of the hardest times for us as a country and as a province. We are known for creating life-changing moments for our listeners in partnership with LottoStar. #WeAreFamily is an extension of this and our way of trying to ease some of the difficulties our Kfm family are experiencing,” said Kfm 94.5 Station Manager, Stephen Werner.

Kfm 94.5 and LottoStar will help five families every day, for the next 2 weeks, from 7am to 6pm.

Listeners can nominate a family in need by sharing their stories on Kfm 94.5 website: www.kfm.co.za.

Primedia Broadcasting's press office

Primedia Broadcasting Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
#WeAreFamily - Kfm 94.5 and LottoStar to support families with a share of half-a-million rand

