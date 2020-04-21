Not taking lockdown lying down: A 360 industry overview

An overview of Bizcommunity's Press Offices, companies and organisations putting the grit in integrity, by continuing to communicate and innovate despite the many challenges of the Covid-19 lockdown.
A few weeks still to go under lockdown extension measures issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 9 April 2020, to see if stay-at-home measures will flatten SA’s Covid-19 curve, and the word of the week must go to ‘pivot’. As we see even more companies implementing strategic, operational and managerial turnabouts, we release the second of our overviews of how SA’s leading companies are using the business-to-business media in a crisis.
An explosion of pivotal activity continues across all sectors and platforms - from the 10th SA’s RadioAwards inviting registration for their online event; Mann Made shared promising V-Hive virtual event innovation and Multi-Media their #WTF - what the future release about what events might look like after lockdown.
Kantar's Dr Sibongile Vilakazi’s article on customer experience in the age of #Covid-19 received great responses, and Kantar is also running a Business Impact Survey via Bizcommunity, so be sure to add your input to this valuable data gathering exercise. MegaVision Media offers advice on how brands might prepare for life after #Covid-19 and, in line with other pivotal manoeuvres, and we wish the best of luck to Homemakers as they move online with their trendy new digital magazine.
Great news that Loeries, SA's premier advertising awards, is now literally a free-for-all as the industry body announced free entry to the 2020 awards as a unanimous board decision across Africa and the Middle East, in response to Covid-19 conditions.
The Academy of Digital Arts shared a plan for creating and connecting through a crisis; while the story of the brainchild of Africa Teen Geeks (ATG), proactively approaching The Department of Basic Education (DBE) with their Lockdown Digital Classroom project solutions is definitely one to follow!
One of the most solid of solidarity sectors last week saw organisations such as Giving For Hope Foundation (GFHF) - a group of businesses, led by Willowton Group and Al Baraka Bank - joining forces to provide lifelines to SMMEs; Adclick Africa’s release of a white paper - the SME Landscape Report: An Assessment of South Africa's SME Landscape: Challenges, Opportunities, Risks & Next Steps' 2018/2019 is only a click away; as is Edge Growth’s survey allowing government and corporates to get an accurate picture of the Covid-19 impact; and GoDaddy EMEA’s tips to SME’s on staying connected with customers through a pandemic.
Catching the wave of new virtual team management, senior advisor at Webber Wentzel Giles White advises why robust corporate governance is more important than ever during these extraordinary times, and Stephanie Esterhuyse, consultant in the litigation practice at Bowmans, suggests that while telemedicine may be a lifeline for practitioners and patients alike during these times of social distance and self-isolation, it has been an area fraught with regulatory pitfalls and seemingly conflicting guidelines.
From the Biz Property portal, some of the main stories were CEO of the South African Institute of Black Property Practitioners (SAIBPP), Vuyiswa Mutshekwane’s 11-point plan to rebuild economy, property sector post Covid-19 and CEO, BetterBond’s Carl Coetzee contextualising the the recent announcement by the governor of the SA Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago of a further drop in the repo rate by 100 basis points to 4.25% per annum, taking the prime lending rate down to 7.75%; while the RE/MAX Housing Report reflects the state of the South African housing market under more pressure owing to Covid-19.
Still showing grit, innovation and communication, news in from the business-to-business tourism sector includes City Lodge sharing the financial status and impact of Covid-19 on the hotel group's operations; the team behind the @southafrica Instagram account’s lockdown launch of This is South Africa website, where everyone can start posting images and planning post-lockdown road trips; and from Domestic Flights South Africa’s how to manage post-lockdown business travel risk.
The Bizcommunity nine-dot logo represents connectivity. As business physically distances but virtually comes together, our online platforms continue to provide a valuable snapshot of the energy and enterprise of the business communities of our continent and region, proudly uniting to meet these most challenging of times from one of the most economically challenged positions in the world.
