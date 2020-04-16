Woolworths rolls out drive-through click and collect shopping service

Following a successful pilot at the Durbanville Food Store last week, Woolworths is rolling out a new contactless, click and collect drive-through shopping service to an additional 14 stores across South Africa in the coming days.

Scaleable solution

The new convenient shopping service means that Woolworths customers will have the option to do their grocery shopping without having to leave the comfort and safety of their cars.“During these last few weeks, we have been focused on putting in place all the necessary precautions to safeguard the wellbeing of our customers and employees during the Covid-19 pandemic. We have seen an unprecedented increase in demand for our online offering during this crisis. Since the start of the lockdown, we’ve increased our capacity by over 50% but demand remains sky-high. As an example, for the Easter period, we opened up almost 2,000 additional delivery slots which were taken up in a matter of hours,” said Liz Hillock, head of online and mobile at Woolworths.The click and collect trial service is due to launch in the following stores: Kyalami, Fourways Mall, Morningside, Broadacres, Linksfield, Farramere, The Club, Waterkloof, Ballito Junction, La Lucia, Greenacres, Palmyra Road, The Sanctuary, West Coast Mall and Plattekloof Village.“Click and collect is a great way to scale, because it also means we don’t compromise on our difference and core qualities, that being our rigorous cold chain to keep your favourite Woolies food fresh. We’ve also integrated the service into our website, and by taking a few extra days to do this rather than a manual standalone solution, means the correct catalogue is shown for the correct store, all pricing and discounts apply, and payment is processed safely online with zero contact."Customers simply arrive at our store during the chosen collection window, and our assistants will greet you at the allocated click and collect parking bays and bring your groceries to your boot,” explained Hillock."As we roll out and refine our processes, we will open up more slots and capacity for the service."