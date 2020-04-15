Clicks directors to donate a third of their salaries to Solidarity Fund

Clicks Group is the latest large retailer to announce the donation of a portion of senior management's salaries towards the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a statement released by the health and beauty retailer, Clicks Group said that its three executive directors, CEO Vikesh Ramsunder, CFO Michael Fleming and human resources director Bertina Engelbrecht will donate a third of their salaries to the Solidarity Fund for the next three months.
The chairman of the board, as well as other non-executive directors, will also be donating a third of their directors’ fees over the next three months.
“We have heeded the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to aid South Africa in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. We believe that corporate South Africa has a major responsibility in helping to combat this disease by working in partnership with the public sector and providing much-needed resources,” commented Ramsunder.
