Clicks directors to donate a third of their salaries to Solidarity Fund

Clicks Group is the latest large retailer to announce the donation of a portion of senior management's salaries towards the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.


In a statement released by the health and beauty retailer, Clicks Group said that its three executive directors, CEO Vikesh Ramsunder, CFO Michael Fleming and human resources director Bertina Engelbrecht will donate a third of their salaries to the Solidarity Fund for the next three months.

The chairman of the board, as well as other non-executive directors, will also be donating a third of their directors’ fees over the next three months.

“We have heeded the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to aid South Africa in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. We believe that corporate South Africa has a major responsibility in helping to combat this disease by working in partnership with the public sector and providing much-needed resources,” commented Ramsunder.

Woolworths execs accept pay cuts to financially assist staff

Woolworths board members, group CEO Roy Bagattini and the retailer's senior executive team members have agreed to forego up to 30% of their fees and salaries over the next three months...

6 Apr 2020


In a trading update announced last week, Woolworths announced that its board members, group CEO and the retailer's senior executive team members agreed to forego up to 30% of their fees and salaries over the next three months, while Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher and other group executives from the grocery retailer offered to donate half their salary this month towards the company's new Feed the Nation relief fund.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
