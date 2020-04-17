Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news and resource links

All the 2020 Radio Awards winners announced!

All the winners of the 2020 Radio Awards were announced online by host and comedian Loyiso Madinga on Friday, 17 April 2020.
Comedian Loyiso Madinga, hosting the Awards live from his couch.

The Radio Awards, now in its tenth year, is the leading recognition platform for celebrating outstanding talent in the South African radio industry.

This year’s Station of the Year Awards went to Kaya 95.9 FM (Commercial), Hot 91.9 FM (Community), Radio 2000 (PBS), and Tuks FM (Campus).

Station of the Year winners were determined by the number of times they appeared as a finalist across all general categories of the Radio Awards. Each of the finalists submitted a further motivation which spoke to the station’s innovation, audience growth, community outreach, general achievements, as well as their 'x-factor'. This motivation was then scored by the Radio Awards advisory panel. This score accounted for the first half of a station’s final score, and the second half of the final score was determined by a station’s success in the other categories.

Record number of entries


“Congratulations to all of the finalists, and especially the winners for producing dynamic, captivating radio for the South African listening audience,” says Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events which manages the Radio Awards.
It’s been a challenging period in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, and making the Radio Awards happen this year – albeit on an online platform – has meant that the tireless work of radio stations around the country can be highlighted at a time when good news is really welcomed.
A record number of entries (more than 2,000) were received from a record number of stations (more than 160) in this year’s edition of the Radio Awards. Entries were adjudicated by a team of 54 judges and reviewed by BDO South Africa, the newly appointed auditors for the Radio Awards.

Evolving to stay in tune

With the Radio Awards 2020 taking place later this week, Jessica Tennant interviews Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events, who has managed the Awards since their inception in 2010, on the state of radio particularly at this time...

By Jessica Tennant 2 days ago


More than 80 award winners were celebrated across 25 categories. Seven Bright Stars were announced, and five industry stalwarts were inducted into the Hall of Fame, including Brian Oxley, Gabriel Urgoiti, Neil Johnson, Peter Wise and Rev. Prince Zulu.

In the two listener’s choice categories, the My Station Most Votes Award went to Ligwalagwala FM, which received the most online votes from the listening public. The My Station Loyal Listeners Award went to Hot 91.9 FM for receiving the most public votes as a ratio against its Rams figures.

Inaugural Station Manager’s Choice Award


This was also the first year for the Station Manager’s Choice Award – an award recognising the contributions made by behind-the-scenes station employees. The inaugural award was presented to two individuals: Marika de Jongh of OFM, and Linda van Schalkwyk of Pretoria FM.

The recipient of the Radio Awards Bursary Award is Nthapeleng “Tsholo” Moteka.

“This year’s awards would not have happened as successfully without the firm commitment from numerous individuals. We’d like to thank the members of our advisory board, the adjudication panel, BDO South Africa and the NAB for giving of their time to ensure the Radio Awards remain relevant, credible and independent. A high bar has been set for 2021, and we look forward to the year ahead,” concludes Westoby.

Station of the Year


Campus
  • MFM 92.6
  • PukFM 93.6
  • WINNER: Tuks FM 107.2
  • UJFM
  • Voice of Wits

Community
  • Groot FM 90.5
  • WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM
  • Pheli FM
  • Pretoria FM
  • Radio Khwezi

PBS
  • Ligwalagwala FM
  • Motsweding FM
  • WINNER: Radio 2000
  • Thobela FM
  • Umhlobo Wenene FM

Commercial
  • Station
  • 947
  • East Coast Radio
  • Jacaranda FM
  • WINNER: Kaya FM 95.9
  • KFM 94.5

Bright Star

  • Alex White, RX Radio
  • Christopher Baloyi, Kaya FM 95.9
  • Makhosandile Mpunzi, TruFM
  • Mienke Van Rooyen, OFM
  • Siya Motha, Voice of Wits
  • Thabang Maluleke, Kaya FM 95.9
  • Wayne Boonzaaier, RX Radio

Hall of Fame

  • Brian Oxley
  • Gabriel Urgoiti
  • Neil Johnson
  • Peter Wise
  • Rev. Prince Zulu

Station Managers Choice

  • Aganang Community Radio Station - Tshwarelo Tshegofatso Lesenyego
  • WINNER: OFM - Marika De Jongh
  • WINNER: Pretoria FM - Linda Van Schalkwyk

My Station – Most Votes

  • Hot 91.9 FM
  • WINNER: Ligwalagwla FM
  • LM Radio
  • Radio Khwezi
  • YFM

My Station – Most Loyal Listener

  • WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM
  • KFM
  • LM Radio
  • Tut FM
  • Vow FM

Afternoon Drive Presenter


Campus

  • MFM 92.6 Sam Futter
  • WINNER: Tuks FM 107.2 Nthabeleng Matela
  • Tuks FM 107.2 Retshepile Seakamela
  • Tuks FM 107.2 Ipeleng Thakanyane
  • Voice of Wits Anthony Teixeira

Community
  • Hot 91.9 FM Simon Parkinson
  • Link FM Gary Gerber
  • Radio Helderberg 93.6FM Anele Du Plessis
  • WINNER: Radio Khwezi Saziso Dlamini
  • Radio Tygerberg 104FM Reinhard Kotze

PBS
  • Lesedi FM Ba2cada
  • WINNER: Motsweding FM Lucky "LTK" Komanisi
  • Thobela FM Thabo Wa Moafrika
  • TruFM Luyanda Luks Gidane
  • Umhlobo Wenene FM Amaza Ntshanga

Commercial
  • 5FM Thando Thabethe
  • WINNER: 947 Thato 'DJ Fresh' Sikwane
  • Capetalk 567 AM John Maytham
  • East Coast Radio Bongani Mtolo
  • Jacaranda FM Rian Van Heerden

Afternoon Drive Show


Campus
  • NWU FM 105.5 Maftown Drive
  • WINNER: PukFM 93.6 PukFM Drive
  • Tuks FM 107.2 The Tuks FM Drive Show
  • UJFM UJFM Drive
  • Voice of Wits Vow FM Drive

Community
  • Alex FM 89.1 The Fast Lane
  • WINNER: GrootFM 90.5 #Slatdiepad
  • Hot 91.9 FM The Big Joburg Drive
  • Link FM The Buffalo Toyota Afternoon Drive
  • Pheli FM 95.0 Bumper to Bumper

PBS
  • WINNER: Lesedi FM Rea Kubeletsa Afternoon Drive Show
  • Ligwalagwala FM Asambe Drive Show
  • Radio 2000 The Glenzito Super Drive
  • Thobela FM Ntshirogele
  • Umhlobo Wenene FM Masigoduke

Commercial
  • 947 Fresh On 947
  • WINNER: Capetalk 567 AM Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
  • Gagasi FM That Drive
  • Good Hope FM The Great Drive
  • Smile 90.4FM The Smile Drive
  • YFM The Best Drive

Breakfast Show Presenter


Campus
  • WINNER: MFM 92.6 Nicholas Archibald
  • Rhodes Music Radio Mihle Bango
  • Tuks FM 107.2 Naledi Makgatho
  • UJFM Nick Explicit
  • Voice of Wits Morapedi Rapz Putsoane

Community
  • Ekurhuleni FM Barry Mare
  • WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM Jeremy Mansfield
  • Nkqubela FM Thembela Booi
  • Radio Cape Pulpit 729AM Bradley Kirsten
  • SKFM 98.7 Eunice Makaung

PBS
  • WINNER: Lotus FM O'neil Nair
  • Motsweding FM Amon Mokoena
  • Motsweding FM Tumi Morake
  • Radio 2000 Phat Joe
  • Umhlobo Wenene FM Pastor Nozewu

Commercial
  • 947 Frankie Du Toit
  • Good Hope FM Dan Corder
  • WINNER: KFM 94.5 Darren Simpson
  • YFM Bryce Clarke

Breakfast Show


Campus
  • Kovsie FM Monate Fela Breakfast
  • MFM 92.6 The MFM Breakfast Show
  • PukFM 93.6 Weekend Breakfast
  • WINNER: Tuks FM 107.2 The Tuks FM Breakfast Show
  • UCT Radio The Rise and Grind Breakfast Show

Community
  • Ekurhuleni FM Morning Drive
  • WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM Mansfield in the Morning
  • Megazone Bollywood The Breakfast Club
  • Pheli FM 95.0 Glorious Breakfast
  • Radio Khwezi Vuka Nathi Breakfast Show With Simthande and Nkululeko

PBS
  • Ligwalagwala FM Kusile Mzansi Breakfast Show
  • Lotus FM The Breakfast Express
  • WINNER: Motsweding FM Di Rage
  • Radio 2000 The Weekend Favour
  • Radio 2000 Phat Joe and the Family
  • Ukhozi FM Isidlo Sasekuseni

Commercial
  • 5FM The Roger Goode Show
  • 947 947 Breakfast Club
  • East Coast Radio East Coast Breakfast
  • WINNER: Jacaranda FM Breakfast with Martin Bester
  • Metro FM Morning Flava

Best Internet Radio Show


Combined
  • WINNER: East Coast Gold The More Music Breakfast Show
  • Nation Radio Rise & Worship
  • Vision View Sports Radio Morning Flow
  • Vision View Sports Radio Health Corner


Combined
  • WINNER: CapeTalk & 702 The Money Show
  • Kaya FM 95.9 Kaya Bizz
  • Kaya FM 95.9 My Money & Me
  • Metro FM Talk on Metrofm With Ayabonga
  • Cawe
  • RSG RSG Geldsake


Campus
  • PukFM 93.6 The Last Straw
  • PukFM 93.6 Cause4paws
  • PukFM 93.6 #Iamhuman
  • WINNER: Tuks FM 107.2 Tuks FM's See the Sounds - A Radio Broadcast for the Deaf
  • Tuks FM 107.2 The Tuks FM Reform Platform

Community
  • Groot FM 90.5 Hoopstoot
  • Hot 91.9 FM Hot 91.9FM Teddython
  • Impact Radio 103FM Impact-A-School Campaign
  • WINNER: Nqubeko FM Africa Day Event
  • Pretoria FM Kersfeeskonsert 2019

PBS
  • Ligwalagwala FM Masakhane! Sitsintsa Timphilo!
  • Ligwalagwala FM Blanket Drive
  • WINNER: Thobela FM Ditlalemeso
  • Thobela FM Sedibeng
  • Thobela FM Moswa Le Bokamoso

Commercial
  • East Coast Radio East Coast Drive with Bongani And Mags
  • Heart FM 16 Days for Youth
  • WINNER: Jacaranda FM Good Morning Angels - Hearts of Hope
  • Jacaranda FM Good Morning Angels - Nande
  • Jacaranda FM Good Morning Angels - Miles For A
  • Million

Content Producer


Campus and Community Combined
  • WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM Mansfield In the Morning William Scott and Sam Cowen
  • Hot 91.9 FM Hot Sport John Walland
  • Radio Cape Pulpit 729am Leef! Petula January
  • Tuks FM 107.2 The Tuks FM Breakfast Show Duane Jeffery Van Wyk
  • Tuks FM 107.2 The Tuks FM Sex Show Henrietta Amofa I Talk Youth Siyabonga Motha

PBS
  • Channel Africa The Albinism Report Machaba Matsapola
  • Lotus FM The Breakfast Express Yashika Ramautar
  • Motsweding FM Gotetsa Mosha Thapelo Duncan Nkutha
  • WINNER: Radio 2000 The Touchline Show Timmy T Maranda
  • Radio 2000 The Weekend Favour Randy Tsubane

Commercial
  • CapeTalk & 702 The Money Show Cecile Basson & Thekiso Anthony Lefifi
  • Jacaranda FM Breakfast with Martin Bester Megan Mitchell
  • Jacaranda FM Weekends with Kenzy Kenzy Mohapi
  • Kaya F 9M5.9 Saturdays with Jenny Sithakazelo Dlamini
  • WINNER: KFM 94.5 KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherlin And Sibs Jeanne Michel, Brad O'regan And Rameez Khan

Daytime Show


Campus
  • WINNER: PukFM 93.6 International Top 40
  • PukFM 93.6 Flashback Friday
  • UJFM The UJFM Ego Trip
  • UJFM The UJFM Urban Brunch
  • Voice of Wits Area Code

Community
  • ChaiFM Confidential Brief
  • WINNER: Groot FM 90.5 Kom ons praat daaroor (Let's talk about it)
  • Groot FM 90.5 Su-An En So Aan (Su-An And So On) #Suanensoaan
  • Hot 91.9 FM The Mark Pilgrim Show
  • Hot 91.9 FM Bunny Majaja On Hot

PBS
  • Lesedi FM Mathemalodi
  • Ligwalagwala FM Tfokoamala Nami
  • WINNER: Radio 2000 Kings And Queens
  • Thobela FM Moswa Le Bokamoso
  • TruFM The Midday Frequency

Commercial
  • 5FM The Forbes and Fix Show
  • CapeTalk 567 AM Lunch with Pippa Hudson
  • East Coast Radio 12-3 with Stacey Norman
  • Jacaranda FM The Workzone with Alex Jay
  • WINNER: Metro FM Lunch with Thomas & Pearl

Drama Programme


Combined
  • Hot 91.9 FM Mansfield in the Morning
  • Kaya FM 95.9 Kwasuka Sukela E'kasi
  • Kaya FM 95.9 What Is Wrong with Groovin'
  • WINNER: KFM 94.5 KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs
  • Radio Laeveld Sade van Genade

Field News Reporter


Combined
  • Eyewitness News/702 Ahmed Kajee
  • Eyewitness News/702 Bonga Dlulane
  • WINNER: Kaya FM 95.9 Gavin Emmanuel
  • Eyewitness News/702 Thando Kubheka

Multi-Channel Promotion


Combined
  • East Coast Radio East Coast Drive with Bongani and Mags
  • Jacaranda FM Breakfast with Martin Bester - The Sandton Surgeon
  • KFM 94.5 Find the Ginger Wig
  • KFM 94.5 Big September
  • WINNER: Smile 90.4FM The Smile 90.4fm Two Million Rand Competition

Music Show


Campus
  • Kovsie FM Clip Hard Rock Chart
  • PukFM 93.6 Local Top 30
  • PukFM 93.6 New Music Space
  • WINNER: Tuks FM 107.2 The Tuks FM Top 40
  • Voice of Wits Recruitment Agency

Community
  • WINNER: Groot FM 90.5 Gister se Grotes
  • Megazone Bollywood The Dhoti Zone
  • Mkhondo FM 98.6 Friday Bang Top 20
  • Pheli FM 95.0 The Essence of Jazz
  • Radio Khwezi Azibuye Emasisweni Isicathamiya Music Show Umgungundlovu FM Ngivumele Ngiqede Usuku Nawe

PBS
  • Ligwalagwala FM LFM Top 20
  • Thobela FM Mošito Wa 12 To 3
  • WINNER: TruFM TruFM Top 30
  • Ukhozi FM Sigiya Ngengoma
  • Umhlobo Wenene FM Siyabakhumbula

Commercial
  • 947 Coke Top 40 SA
  • East Coast Radio The ECR Top 40 With Danny And Tee
  • Kaya FM 95.9 Elite Nites
  • Kaya FM 95.9 The Best in the City
  • WINNER: KFM 94.5 The Coke Top40 SA With Carl Wastie
  • Metro FM Sounds and stuff like that

News and Actuality Show


Campus and Community Combined
  • WINNER: Groot FM 90.5 Reg of Verkeerd
  • Groot FM 90.5 Die Groot Ontbyt
  • Pretoria FM Klankkoerant Oggend
  • Radio Khwezi Sakha Isizwe
  • Voice of Wits Love Shack

PBS
  • Lesedi FM Matshohlo
  • Lotus FM Newsbreak Talk
  • Munghana Lonene FM Science and Technology
  • WINNER: RSG Sutherland Droogte - Monitor
  • TruFM Incoko

Commercial
  • Gagasi FM Indaba
  • WINNER: Kaya FM 95.9 Today with John Perlman
  • Kaya FM 95.9 The Law Report
  • Kaya FM 95.9 Breakfast with David
  • Power 98.7 Power Update

News Bulletin Reader


Campus
  • MFM 92.6 Marli Van Eeden
  • Tuks FM 107.2 Nthabeleng Matela
  • WINNER: Voice of Wits Lindiwe Mpanza
  • Voice of Wits Veronica Makhoali
  • Voice of Wits Kamogelo Tinyiko

Community
  • WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM Nobuhle Nkhoma
  • Pheli FM 95.0 Macdonald
  • Pretoria FM Sarina Frauenstein
  • Pretoria FM Anton Meijer
  • Radio Khwezi Sthembile Shabalala

PBS
  • Radio 2000 Nthabiseng Mamabolo
  • Radio 2000 Anne Moosa
  • SAFM Kirat Lalla
  • WINNER: SAFM Jwalane Thulo
  • TruFM Bongiswa Baliti Mantakana

Commercial
  • 947 Lerato Hoeffele
  • Jacaranda FM Nathan Daniels
  • Kaya FM 95.9 Puseletso Petersen
  • Kaya FM 95.9 Nosipho Radebe
  • Kaya FM 95.9 Tunicia Jegels
  • WINNER: Metro FM Relebogile Mabotja

Night-Time Show


Campus
  • WINNER: PukFM 93.6 Local Top 30
  • PukFM 93.6 New Music Space
  • Tuks FM 107.2 What’s The Vibe - Sports Recap
  • UJFM The UJFM Urban Dance Culture
  • Voice of Wits Law Focus

Community
  • Bush Radio 89.5FM The Biker Show with Lloyd And Ruth Castle
  • Fine Music Radio Symphony Concert
  • Fine Music Radio Symphony Concert
  • Hot 91.9 FM Club Classics with Lloyd Madurai
  • WINNER: Radio Khwezi Sakha Isizwe

PBS
  • Lesedi FM Re Qhoba Bosiu
  • Lotus FM The Night Cafe Radio Show
  • Thobela FM Ditsebišo Tša Setšhaba
  • WINNER: Umhlobo Wenene FM Umxholo Kumhlobo
  • Umhlobo Wenene FM Umculo We Jazz

Commercial

  • 947 Nights with Zweli
  • WINNER: East Coast Radio The Damon Beard Show
  • East Coast Radio Mike Vee on East Coast Radio
  • East Coast Radio Neil Green Show
  • YFM Late Nights with Kea

Podcast


Combined
  • Gagasi FM The Midmorning Hangout
  • WINNER: Kaya FM 95.9 25 Years of Democracy
  • Megazone Bollywood Conversations with Cj Benjamin
  • SAFM SAFM Sunrise

Promotions Stunt/Event


Campus
  • MFM 92.6 The Drive on MFM 92.6
  • PukFM 93.6 The Last Straw
  • PukFM 93.6 Cause4paws
  • WINNER: Tuks FM 107.2 Tuks FM's See the Sounds - A Radio Broadcast for the Deaf
  • Tuks FM 107.2 The Tuks FM Balcony Sessions

Community
  • Aganang FM Community
  • Radio Station Sports Arena
  • Groot FM 90.5 Die Groot Ontbyt
  • WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM Hot 91.9fm Teddython
  • Hot 91.9 FM Mansfield in the Morning
  • Hot 91.9 FM A School for Madiba
  • Pretoria FM Pretoria FM Boekefees

PBS
  • Munghana Lonene FM #Xma15
  • Phalaphala FM Vhandilani
  • WINNER: Thobela FM Moswa Le Bokamoso
  • Ukhozi FM Ukhozi FM Luyanakekela

Commercial
  • Heart FM 16 Days for Youth
  • Jacaranda FM Breakfast with Martin Bester – Miles For A Million
  • Jacaranda FM Breakfast with Martin Bester – My School Rocks
  • WINNER: Kaya FM 95.9 The B Side
  • Smile 90.4FM Smile-In-Action - Reach for a Dream

Radio Documentary
Combined
  • Kaya FM 95.9 25 Years of Democracy: Reflecting on the Truth and Reconciliation
  • Commission
  • Power 98.7 ‘Justice Before We Die’
  • WINNER: Power 98.7 ‘What Happens When We Die? '
  • Primedia Broadcasting Eyewitness News
  • Tuks FM 107.2 012 Are We...Racist?


Combined
  • WINNER: KFM 94.5 Big September
  • KFM 94.5 Find the Ginger Wig
  • KFM 94.5 KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs
  • Magic 828AM The Magic 828 Global Birthday Bash!

Sports Presenter


Combined
  • East Coast Radio Sky Tshabalala
  • WINNER: Heart FM Nick Feinberg
  • Heart FM Jeremy Harris
  • Jacaranda FM Elma Smit
  • YFM Ntsako Mukhari

Sports Show


Campus and Community
  • Groot FM 90.5 #Slatdiesport
  • Groot FM 90.5 Grootsport
  • WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM Hot Sport
  • UCT Radio Sports Talk
  • Voice of Wits The Sports Hub
  • Zibonele FM Ezemidlalo

PBS
  • Motsweding FM Mabaleng
  • Phalaphala FM Zwamitambo
  • WINNER: Radio 2000 The Touchline Show
  • RSG Skrumtyd Met Jody Hendricks
  • Umhlobo Wenene FM Ezemidlalo

Commercial
  • WINNER: East Coast Radio Rugby World Cup Updates With G-Dog
  • Heart FM Feinberg on Football
  • Kaya FM 95.9 The Home Straight
  • Kaya FM 95.9 The Drive-Thru

Station Imaging


Campus and Community
  • Groot FM 90.5
  • WINNER: UJFM
  • Jouradio
  • Tuks FM 107.2
  • PukFM 93.6

PBS
  • Lesedi FM
  • Motsweding FM
  • Munghana Lonene FM
  • WINNER: Radio 2000
  • RSG
  • Umhlobo Wenene FM

Commercial
  • Station
  • 947
  • Jacaranda FM
  • WINNER: Kaya FM 95.9
  • OFM
  • Power 98.7

Traffic Presenter


Combined
  • 947 Alex Caige
  • 947 Shannon Liebach
  • East Coast Radio Jayshree Parasuramen
  • KFM 94.5 Zoe Brown
  • Power 98.7 Refilwe Matsela
  • WINNER: YFM Jessica Bouverie

Weekend Radio Show


Campus
  • NWU FM 105.5 Lefika La Motheo Gospel Show
  • PukFM 93.6 International Top 40
  • Tuks FM 107.2 012 Essence
  • WINNER: UCT Radio Top 30
  • Voice of Wits Saturdays with Junior

Community
  • GrootFM 5to9metannelie
  • WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM The Classic Countdown with Kevin Savage
  • Hot 91.9 FM The Rob Vega Show
  • Hot 91.9 FM Good Times with Benjy Mudie
  • Radio Cape Pulpit 729AM Saterag Samesyn

PBS
  • Ligwalagwala FM LFM Top 20
  • WINNER: Radio 2000 The Weekend Favour
  • Radio 2000 The Touchline Show
  • Thobela FM Mošito Wa 12 To 3

Commercial
  • East Coast Radio The ECR Top 40 with Danny and Tee
  • Jacaranda FM Weekends with Kenzy
  • WINNER: KFM 94.5 The Coke Top40 SA With Carl Wastie
  • OFM Weekend Breakfast on OFM
  • OFM The Wild Weekend on OFM

In case you missed it, you can watch the online awards ceremony here:



Business Day TV on DStv 412 will also re-broadcast the ceremony on television this Saturday and Sunday at 4 and 9pm on both days.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
Comment

Read more: Neil Johnson, Brian Oxley, Taryn Westoby, The Radio Awards

All the 2020 Radio Awards winners announced!
