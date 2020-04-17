All the 2020 Radio Awards winners announced!

All the winners of the 2020 Radio Awards were announced online by host and comedian Loyiso Madinga on Friday, 17 April 2020.

Comedian Loyiso Madinga, hosting the Awards live from his couch.

Record number of entries

It’s been a challenging period in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, and making the Radio Awards happen this year – albeit on an online platform – has meant that the tireless work of radio stations around the country can be highlighted at a time when good news is really welcomed.

Inaugural Station Manager’s Choice Award

Station of the Year

MFM 92.6

PukFM 93.6

WINNER: Tuks FM 107.2

UJFM

Voice of Wits

Groot FM 90.5

WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM

Pheli FM

Pretoria FM

Radio Khwezi

Ligwalagwala FM

Motsweding FM

WINNER: Radio 2000

Thobela FM

Umhlobo Wenene FM

Station

947

East Coast Radio

Jacaranda FM

WINNER: Kaya FM 95.9

KFM 94.5

Bright Star

Alex White, RX Radio

Christopher Baloyi, Kaya FM 95.9

Makhosandile Mpunzi, TruFM

Mienke Van Rooyen, OFM

Siya Motha, Voice of Wits

Thabang Maluleke, Kaya FM 95.9

Wayne Boonzaaier, RX Radio

Hall of Fame

Brian Oxley

Gabriel Urgoiti

Neil Johnson

Peter Wise

Rev. Prince Zulu

Station Managers Choice

Aganang Community Radio Station - Tshwarelo Tshegofatso Lesenyego

WINNER: OFM - Marika De Jongh

WINNER: Pretoria FM - Linda Van Schalkwyk

My Station – Most Votes

Hot 91.9 FM

WINNER: Ligwalagwla FM

LM Radio

Radio Khwezi

YFM

My Station – Most Loyal Listener

WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM

KFM

LM Radio

Tut FM

Vow FM

Afternoon Drive Presenter

MFM 92.6 Sam Futter

WINNER: Tuks FM 107.2 Nthabeleng Matela

Tuks FM 107.2 Retshepile Seakamela

Tuks FM 107.2 Ipeleng Thakanyane

Voice of Wits Anthony Teixeira

Hot 91.9 FM Simon Parkinson

Link FM Gary Gerber

Radio Helderberg 93.6FM Anele Du Plessis

WINNER: Radio Khwezi Saziso Dlamini

Radio Tygerberg 104FM Reinhard Kotze

Lesedi FM Ba2cada

WINNER: Motsweding FM Lucky "LTK" Komanisi

Thobela FM Thabo Wa Moafrika

TruFM Luyanda Luks Gidane

Umhlobo Wenene FM Amaza Ntshanga

5FM Thando Thabethe

WINNER: 947 Thato 'DJ Fresh' Sikwane

Capetalk 567 AM John Maytham

East Coast Radio Bongani Mtolo

Jacaranda FM Rian Van Heerden

Afternoon Drive Show

NWU FM 105.5 Maftown Drive

WINNER: PukFM 93.6 PukFM Drive

Tuks FM 107.2 The Tuks FM Drive Show

UJFM UJFM Drive

Voice of Wits Vow FM Drive

Alex FM 89.1 The Fast Lane

WINNER: GrootFM 90.5 #Slatdiepad

Hot 91.9 FM The Big Joburg Drive

Link FM The Buffalo Toyota Afternoon Drive

Pheli FM 95.0 Bumper to Bumper

WINNER: Lesedi FM Rea Kubeletsa Afternoon Drive Show

Ligwalagwala FM Asambe Drive Show

Radio 2000 The Glenzito Super Drive

Thobela FM Ntshirogele

Umhlobo Wenene FM Masigoduke

947 Fresh On 947

WINNER: Capetalk 567 AM Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Gagasi FM That Drive

Good Hope FM The Great Drive

Smile 90.4FM The Smile Drive

YFM The Best Drive

Breakfast Show Presenter

WINNER: MFM 92.6 Nicholas Archibald

Rhodes Music Radio Mihle Bango

Tuks FM 107.2 Naledi Makgatho

UJFM Nick Explicit

Voice of Wits Morapedi Rapz Putsoane

Ekurhuleni FM Barry Mare

WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM Jeremy Mansfield

Nkqubela FM Thembela Booi

Radio Cape Pulpit 729AM Bradley Kirsten

SKFM 98.7 Eunice Makaung

WINNER: Lotus FM O'neil Nair

Motsweding FM Amon Mokoena

Motsweding FM Tumi Morake

Radio 2000 Phat Joe

Umhlobo Wenene FM Pastor Nozewu

947 Frankie Du Toit

Good Hope FM Dan Corder

WINNER: KFM 94.5 Darren Simpson

YFM Bryce Clarke

Breakfast Show

Kovsie FM Monate Fela Breakfast

MFM 92.6 The MFM Breakfast Show

PukFM 93.6 Weekend Breakfast

WINNER: Tuks FM 107.2 The Tuks FM Breakfast Show

UCT Radio The Rise and Grind Breakfast Show

Ekurhuleni FM Morning Drive

WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM Mansfield in the Morning

Megazone Bollywood The Breakfast Club

Pheli FM 95.0 Glorious Breakfast

Radio Khwezi Vuka Nathi Breakfast Show With Simthande and Nkululeko

Ligwalagwala FM Kusile Mzansi Breakfast Show

Lotus FM The Breakfast Express

WINNER: Motsweding FM Di Rage

Radio 2000 The Weekend Favour

Radio 2000 Phat Joe and the Family

Ukhozi FM Isidlo Sasekuseni

5FM The Roger Goode Show

947 947 Breakfast Club

East Coast Radio East Coast Breakfast

WINNER: Jacaranda FM Breakfast with Martin Bester

Metro FM Morning Flava

Best Internet Radio Show

WINNER: East Coast Gold The More Music Breakfast Show

Nation Radio Rise & Worship

Vision View Sports Radio Morning Flow

Vision View Sports Radio Health Corner

WINNER: CapeTalk & 702 The Money Show

Kaya FM 95.9 Kaya Bizz

Kaya FM 95.9 My Money & Me

Metro FM Talk on Metrofm With Ayabonga

Cawe

RSG RSG Geldsake

PukFM 93.6 The Last Straw

PukFM 93.6 Cause4paws

PukFM 93.6 #Iamhuman

WINNER: Tuks FM 107.2 Tuks FM's See the Sounds - A Radio Broadcast for the Deaf

Tuks FM 107.2 The Tuks FM Reform Platform

Groot FM 90.5 Hoopstoot

Hot 91.9 FM Hot 91.9FM Teddython

Impact Radio 103FM Impact-A-School Campaign

WINNER: Nqubeko FM Africa Day Event

Pretoria FM Kersfeeskonsert 2019

Ligwalagwala FM Masakhane! Sitsintsa Timphilo!

Ligwalagwala FM Blanket Drive

WINNER: Thobela FM Ditlalemeso

Thobela FM Sedibeng

Thobela FM Moswa Le Bokamoso

East Coast Radio East Coast Drive with Bongani And Mags

Heart FM 16 Days for Youth

WINNER: Jacaranda FM Good Morning Angels - Hearts of Hope

Jacaranda FM Good Morning Angels - Nande

Jacaranda FM Good Morning Angels - Miles For A

Million

Content Producer

WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM Mansfield In the Morning William Scott and Sam Cowen

Hot 91.9 FM Hot Sport John Walland

Radio Cape Pulpit 729am Leef! Petula January

Tuks FM 107.2 The Tuks FM Breakfast Show Duane Jeffery Van Wyk

Tuks FM 107.2 The Tuks FM Sex Show Henrietta Amofa I Talk Youth Siyabonga Motha

Channel Africa The Albinism Report Machaba Matsapola

Lotus FM The Breakfast Express Yashika Ramautar

Motsweding FM Gotetsa Mosha Thapelo Duncan Nkutha

WINNER: Radio 2000 The Touchline Show Timmy T Maranda

Radio 2000 The Weekend Favour Randy Tsubane

CapeTalk & 702 The Money Show Cecile Basson & Thekiso Anthony Lefifi

Jacaranda FM Breakfast with Martin Bester Megan Mitchell

Jacaranda FM Weekends with Kenzy Kenzy Mohapi

Kaya F 9M5.9 Saturdays with Jenny Sithakazelo Dlamini

WINNER: KFM 94.5 KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherlin And Sibs Jeanne Michel, Brad O'regan And Rameez Khan

Daytime Show

WINNER: PukFM 93.6 International Top 40

PukFM 93.6 Flashback Friday

UJFM The UJFM Ego Trip

UJFM The UJFM Urban Brunch

Voice of Wits Area Code

ChaiFM Confidential Brief

WINNER: Groot FM 90.5 Kom ons praat daaroor (Let's talk about it)

Groot FM 90.5 Su-An En So Aan (Su-An And So On) #Suanensoaan

Hot 91.9 FM The Mark Pilgrim Show

Hot 91.9 FM Bunny Majaja On Hot

Lesedi FM Mathemalodi

Ligwalagwala FM Tfokoamala Nami

WINNER: Radio 2000 Kings And Queens

Thobela FM Moswa Le Bokamoso

TruFM The Midday Frequency

5FM The Forbes and Fix Show

CapeTalk 567 AM Lunch with Pippa Hudson

East Coast Radio 12-3 with Stacey Norman

Jacaranda FM The Workzone with Alex Jay

WINNER: Metro FM Lunch with Thomas & Pearl

Drama Programme

Hot 91.9 FM Mansfield in the Morning

Kaya FM 95.9 Kwasuka Sukela E'kasi

Kaya FM 95.9 What Is Wrong with Groovin'

WINNER: KFM 94.5 KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs

Radio Laeveld Sade van Genade

Field News Reporter

Eyewitness News/702 Ahmed Kajee

Eyewitness News/702 Bonga Dlulane

WINNER: Kaya FM 95.9 Gavin Emmanuel

Eyewitness News/702 Thando Kubheka

Multi-Channel Promotion

East Coast Radio East Coast Drive with Bongani and Mags

Jacaranda FM Breakfast with Martin Bester - The Sandton Surgeon

KFM 94.5 Find the Ginger Wig

KFM 94.5 Big September

WINNER: Smile 90.4FM The Smile 90.4fm Two Million Rand Competition

Music Show

Kovsie FM Clip Hard Rock Chart

PukFM 93.6 Local Top 30

PukFM 93.6 New Music Space

WINNER: Tuks FM 107.2 The Tuks FM Top 40

Voice of Wits Recruitment Agency

WINNER: Groot FM 90.5 Gister se Grotes

Megazone Bollywood The Dhoti Zone

Mkhondo FM 98.6 Friday Bang Top 20

Pheli FM 95.0 The Essence of Jazz

Radio Khwezi Azibuye Emasisweni Isicathamiya Music Show Umgungundlovu FM Ngivumele Ngiqede Usuku Nawe

Ligwalagwala FM LFM Top 20

Thobela FM Mošito Wa 12 To 3

WINNER: TruFM TruFM Top 30

Ukhozi FM Sigiya Ngengoma

Umhlobo Wenene FM Siyabakhumbula

947 Coke Top 40 SA

East Coast Radio The ECR Top 40 With Danny And Tee

Kaya FM 95.9 Elite Nites

Kaya FM 95.9 The Best in the City

WINNER: KFM 94.5 The Coke Top40 SA With Carl Wastie

Metro FM Sounds and stuff like that

News and Actuality Show

WINNER: Groot FM 90.5 Reg of Verkeerd

Groot FM 90.5 Die Groot Ontbyt

Pretoria FM Klankkoerant Oggend

Radio Khwezi Sakha Isizwe

Voice of Wits Love Shack

Lesedi FM Matshohlo

Lotus FM Newsbreak Talk

Munghana Lonene FM Science and Technology

WINNER: RSG Sutherland Droogte - Monitor

TruFM Incoko

Gagasi FM Indaba

WINNER: Kaya FM 95.9 Today with John Perlman

Kaya FM 95.9 The Law Report

Kaya FM 95.9 Breakfast with David

Power 98.7 Power Update

News Bulletin Reader

MFM 92.6 Marli Van Eeden

Tuks FM 107.2 Nthabeleng Matela

WINNER: Voice of Wits Lindiwe Mpanza

Voice of Wits Veronica Makhoali

Voice of Wits Kamogelo Tinyiko

WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM Nobuhle Nkhoma

Pheli FM 95.0 Macdonald

Pretoria FM Sarina Frauenstein

Pretoria FM Anton Meijer

Radio Khwezi Sthembile Shabalala

Radio 2000 Nthabiseng Mamabolo

Radio 2000 Anne Moosa

SAFM Kirat Lalla

WINNER: SAFM Jwalane Thulo

TruFM Bongiswa Baliti Mantakana

947 Lerato Hoeffele

Jacaranda FM Nathan Daniels

Kaya FM 95.9 Puseletso Petersen

Kaya FM 95.9 Nosipho Radebe

Kaya FM 95.9 Tunicia Jegels

WINNER: Metro FM Relebogile Mabotja

Night-Time Show

WINNER: PukFM 93.6 Local Top 30

PukFM 93.6 New Music Space

Tuks FM 107.2 What’s The Vibe - Sports Recap

UJFM The UJFM Urban Dance Culture

Voice of Wits Law Focus

Bush Radio 89.5FM The Biker Show with Lloyd And Ruth Castle

Fine Music Radio Symphony Concert

Fine Music Radio Symphony Concert

Hot 91.9 FM Club Classics with Lloyd Madurai

WINNER: Radio Khwezi Sakha Isizwe

Lesedi FM Re Qhoba Bosiu

Lotus FM The Night Cafe Radio Show

Thobela FM Ditsebišo Tša Setšhaba

WINNER: Umhlobo Wenene FM Umxholo Kumhlobo

Umhlobo Wenene FM Umculo We Jazz

Commercial

947 Nights with Zweli

WINNER: East Coast Radio The Damon Beard Show

East Coast Radio Mike Vee on East Coast Radio

East Coast Radio Neil Green Show

YFM Late Nights with Kea

Podcast

Gagasi FM The Midmorning Hangout

WINNER: Kaya FM 95.9 25 Years of Democracy

Megazone Bollywood Conversations with Cj Benjamin

SAFM SAFM Sunrise

Promotions Stunt/Event

MFM 92.6 The Drive on MFM 92.6

PukFM 93.6 The Last Straw

PukFM 93.6 Cause4paws

WINNER: Tuks FM 107.2 Tuks FM's See the Sounds - A Radio Broadcast for the Deaf

Tuks FM 107.2 The Tuks FM Balcony Sessions

Aganang FM Community

Radio Station Sports Arena

Groot FM 90.5 Die Groot Ontbyt

WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM Hot 91.9fm Teddython

Hot 91.9 FM Mansfield in the Morning

Hot 91.9 FM A School for Madiba

Pretoria FM Pretoria FM Boekefees

Munghana Lonene FM #Xma15

Phalaphala FM Vhandilani

WINNER: Thobela FM Moswa Le Bokamoso

Ukhozi FM Ukhozi FM Luyanakekela

Heart FM 16 Days for Youth

Jacaranda FM Breakfast with Martin Bester – Miles For A Million

Jacaranda FM Breakfast with Martin Bester – My School Rocks

WINNER: Kaya FM 95.9 The B Side

Smile 90.4FM Smile-In-Action - Reach for a Dream

Kaya FM 95.9 25 Years of Democracy: Reflecting on the Truth and Reconciliation

Commission

Power 98.7 ‘Justice Before We Die’

WINNER: Power 98.7 ‘What Happens When We Die? '

Primedia Broadcasting Eyewitness News

Tuks FM 107.2 012 Are We...Racist?

WINNER: KFM 94.5 Big September

KFM 94.5 Find the Ginger Wig

KFM 94.5 KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs

Magic 828AM The Magic 828 Global Birthday Bash!

Sports Presenter

East Coast Radio Sky Tshabalala

WINNER: Heart FM Nick Feinberg

Heart FM Jeremy Harris

Jacaranda FM Elma Smit

YFM Ntsako Mukhari

Sports Show

Groot FM 90.5 #Slatdiesport

Groot FM 90.5 Grootsport

WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM Hot Sport

UCT Radio Sports Talk

Voice of Wits The Sports Hub

Zibonele FM Ezemidlalo

Motsweding FM Mabaleng

Phalaphala FM Zwamitambo

WINNER: Radio 2000 The Touchline Show

RSG Skrumtyd Met Jody Hendricks

Umhlobo Wenene FM Ezemidlalo

WINNER: East Coast Radio Rugby World Cup Updates With G-Dog

Heart FM Feinberg on Football

Kaya FM 95.9 The Home Straight

Kaya FM 95.9 The Drive-Thru

Station Imaging

Groot FM 90.5

WINNER: UJFM

Jouradio

Tuks FM 107.2

PukFM 93.6

Lesedi FM

Motsweding FM

Munghana Lonene FM

WINNER: Radio 2000

RSG

Umhlobo Wenene FM

Station

947

Jacaranda FM

WINNER: Kaya FM 95.9

OFM

Power 98.7

Traffic Presenter

947 Alex Caige

947 Shannon Liebach

East Coast Radio Jayshree Parasuramen

KFM 94.5 Zoe Brown

Power 98.7 Refilwe Matsela

WINNER: YFM Jessica Bouverie

Weekend Radio Show

NWU FM 105.5 Lefika La Motheo Gospel Show

PukFM 93.6 International Top 40

Tuks FM 107.2 012 Essence

WINNER: UCT Radio Top 30

Voice of Wits Saturdays with Junior

GrootFM 5to9metannelie

WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM The Classic Countdown with Kevin Savage

Hot 91.9 FM The Rob Vega Show

Hot 91.9 FM Good Times with Benjy Mudie

Radio Cape Pulpit 729AM Saterag Samesyn

Ligwalagwala FM LFM Top 20

WINNER: Radio 2000 The Weekend Favour

Radio 2000 The Touchline Show

Thobela FM Mošito Wa 12 To 3

East Coast Radio The ECR Top 40 with Danny and Tee

Jacaranda FM Weekends with Kenzy

WINNER: KFM 94.5 The Coke Top40 SA With Carl Wastie

OFM Weekend Breakfast on OFM

OFM The Wild Weekend on OFM

The Radio Awards, now in its tenth year, is the leading recognition platform for celebrating outstanding talent in the South African radio industry.This year’s Station of the Year Awards went to Kaya 95.9 FM (Commercial), Hot 91.9 FM (Community), Radio 2000 (PBS), and Tuks FM (Campus).Station of the Year winners were determined by the number of times they appeared as a finalist across all general categories of the Radio Awards. Each of the finalists submitted a further motivation which spoke to the station’s innovation, audience growth, community outreach, general achievements, as well as their 'x-factor'. This motivation was then scored by the Radio Awards advisory panel. This score accounted for the first half of a station’s final score, and the second half of the final score was determined by a station’s success in the other categories.“Congratulations to all of the finalists, and especially the winners for producing dynamic, captivating radio for the South African listening audience,” says Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events which manages the Radio Awards.A record number of entries (more than 2,000) were received from a record number of stations (more than 160) in this year’s edition of the Radio Awards. Entries were adjudicated by a team of 54 judges and reviewed by BDO South Africa, the newly appointed auditors for the Radio Awards.More than 80 award winners were celebrated across 25 categories. Seven Bright Stars were announced, and five industry stalwarts were inducted into the Hall of Fame, including Brian Oxley, Gabriel Urgoiti, Neil Johnson, Peter Wise and Rev. Prince Zulu.In the two listener’s choice categories, the My Station Most Votes Award went to Ligwalagwala FM, which received the most online votes from the listening public. The My Station Loyal Listeners Award went to Hot 91.9 FM for receiving the most public votes as a ratio against its Rams figures.This was also the first year for the Station Manager’s Choice Award – an award recognising the contributions made by behind-the-scenes station employees. The inaugural award was presented to two individuals: Marika de Jongh of OFM, and Linda van Schalkwyk of Pretoria FM.The recipient of the Radio Awards Bursary Award is Nthapeleng “Tsholo” Moteka.“This year’s awards would not have happened as successfully without the firm commitment from numerous individuals. We’d like to thank the members of our advisory board, the adjudication panel, BDO South Africa and the NAB for giving of their time to ensure the Radio Awards remain relevant, credible and independent. A high bar has been set for 2021, and we look forward to the year ahead,” concludes Westoby.