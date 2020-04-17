All the 2020 Radio Awards winners announced!

All the winners of the 2020 Radio Awards were announced online by host and comedian Loyiso Madinga on Friday, 17 April 2020.
Comedian Loyiso Madinga, hosting the Awards live from his couch.
The Radio Awards, now in its tenth year, is the leading recognition platform for celebrating outstanding talent in the South African radio industry.
This year’s Station of the Year Awards went to Kaya 95.9 FM (Commercial), Hot 91.9 FM (Community), Radio 2000 (PBS), and Tuks FM (Campus).
Station of the Year winners were determined by the number of times they appeared as a finalist across all general categories of the Radio Awards. Each of the finalists submitted a further motivation which spoke to the station’s innovation, audience growth, community outreach, general achievements, as well as their 'x-factor'. This motivation was then scored by the Radio Awards advisory panel. This score accounted for the first half of a station’s final score, and the second half of the final score was determined by a station’s success in the other categories.
Record number of entries
“Congratulations to all of the finalists, and especially the winners for producing dynamic, captivating radio for the South African listening audience,” says Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events which manages the Radio Awards.
It’s been a challenging period in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, and making the Radio Awards happen this year – albeit on an online platform – has meant that the tireless work of radio stations around the country can be highlighted at a time when good news is really welcomed.
A record number of entries (more than 2,000) were received from a record number of stations (more than 160) in this year’s edition of the Radio Awards. Entries were adjudicated by a team of 54 judges and reviewed by BDO South Africa, the newly appointed auditors for the Radio Awards.
More than 80 award winners were celebrated across 25 categories. Seven Bright Stars were announced, and five industry stalwarts were inducted into the Hall of Fame, including Brian Oxley, Gabriel Urgoiti, Neil Johnson, Peter Wise and Rev. Prince Zulu.
In the two listener’s choice categories, the My Station Most Votes Award went to Ligwalagwala FM, which received the most online votes from the listening public. The My Station Loyal Listeners Award went to Hot 91.9 FM for receiving the most public votes as a ratio against its Rams figures.
Inaugural Station Manager’s Choice Award
This was also the first year for the Station Manager’s Choice Award – an award recognising the contributions made by behind-the-scenes station employees. The inaugural award was presented to two individuals: Marika de Jongh of OFM, and Linda van Schalkwyk of Pretoria FM.
The recipient of the Radio Awards Bursary Award is Nthapeleng “Tsholo” Moteka.
“This year’s awards would not have happened as successfully without the firm commitment from numerous individuals. We’d like to thank the members of our advisory board, the adjudication panel, BDO South Africa and the NAB for giving of their time to ensure the Radio Awards remain relevant, credible and independent. A high bar has been set for 2021, and we look forward to the year ahead,” concludes Westoby.
Station of the Year
Campus
MFM 92.6
PukFM 93.6
WINNER: Tuks FM 107.2
UJFM
Voice of Wits
Community
Groot FM 90.5
WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM
Pheli FM
Pretoria FM
Radio Khwezi
PBS
Ligwalagwala FM
Motsweding FM
WINNER: Radio 2000
Thobela FM
Umhlobo Wenene FM
Commercial
Station
947
East Coast Radio
Jacaranda FM
WINNER: Kaya FM 95.9
KFM 94.5
Bright Star
Alex White, RX Radio
Christopher Baloyi, Kaya FM 95.9
Makhosandile Mpunzi, TruFM
Mienke Van Rooyen, OFM
Siya Motha, Voice of Wits
Thabang Maluleke, Kaya FM 95.9
Wayne Boonzaaier, RX Radio
Hall of Fame
Brian Oxley
Gabriel Urgoiti
Neil Johnson
Peter Wise
Rev. Prince Zulu
Station Managers Choice
Aganang Community Radio Station - Tshwarelo Tshegofatso Lesenyego
WINNER: OFM - Marika De Jongh
WINNER: Pretoria FM - Linda Van Schalkwyk
My Station – Most Votes
Hot 91.9 FM
WINNER: Ligwalagwla FM
LM Radio
Radio Khwezi
YFM
My Station – Most Loyal Listener
WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM
KFM
LM Radio
Tut FM
Vow FM
Afternoon Drive Presenter
Campus
MFM 92.6 Sam Futter
WINNER: Tuks FM 107.2 Nthabeleng Matela
Tuks FM 107.2 Retshepile Seakamela
Tuks FM 107.2 Ipeleng Thakanyane
Voice of Wits Anthony Teixeira
Community
Hot 91.9 FM Simon Parkinson
Link FM Gary Gerber
Radio Helderberg 93.6FM Anele Du Plessis
WINNER: Radio Khwezi Saziso Dlamini
Radio Tygerberg 104FM Reinhard Kotze
PBS
Lesedi FM Ba2cada
WINNER: Motsweding FM Lucky "LTK" Komanisi
Thobela FM Thabo Wa Moafrika
TruFM Luyanda Luks Gidane
Umhlobo Wenene FM Amaza Ntshanga
Commercial
5FM Thando Thabethe
WINNER: 947 Thato 'DJ Fresh' Sikwane
Capetalk 567 AM John Maytham
East Coast Radio Bongani Mtolo
Jacaranda FM Rian Van Heerden
Afternoon Drive Show
Campus
NWU FM 105.5 Maftown Drive
WINNER: PukFM 93.6 PukFM Drive
Tuks FM 107.2 The Tuks FM Drive Show
UJFM UJFM Drive
Voice of Wits Vow FM Drive
Community
Alex FM 89.1 The Fast Lane
WINNER: GrootFM 90.5 #Slatdiepad
Hot 91.9 FM The Big Joburg Drive
Link FM The Buffalo Toyota Afternoon Drive
Pheli FM 95.0 Bumper to Bumper
PBS
WINNER: Lesedi FM Rea Kubeletsa Afternoon Drive Show
Ligwalagwala FM Asambe Drive Show
Radio 2000 The Glenzito Super Drive
Thobela FM Ntshirogele
Umhlobo Wenene FM Masigoduke
Commercial
947 Fresh On 947
WINNER: Capetalk 567 AM Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Gagasi FM That Drive
Good Hope FM The Great Drive
Smile 90.4FM The Smile Drive
YFM The Best Drive
Breakfast Show Presenter
Campus
WINNER: MFM 92.6 Nicholas Archibald
Rhodes Music Radio Mihle Bango
Tuks FM 107.2 Naledi Makgatho
UJFM Nick Explicit
Voice of Wits Morapedi Rapz Putsoane
Community
Ekurhuleni FM Barry Mare
WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM Jeremy Mansfield
Nkqubela FM Thembela Booi
Radio Cape Pulpit 729AM Bradley Kirsten
SKFM 98.7 Eunice Makaung
PBS
WINNER: Lotus FM O'neil Nair
Motsweding FM Amon Mokoena
Motsweding FM Tumi Morake
Radio 2000 Phat Joe
Umhlobo Wenene FM Pastor Nozewu
Commercial
947 Frankie Du Toit
Good Hope FM Dan Corder
WINNER: KFM 94.5 Darren Simpson
YFM Bryce Clarke
Breakfast Show
Campus
Kovsie FM Monate Fela Breakfast
MFM 92.6 The MFM Breakfast Show
PukFM 93.6 Weekend Breakfast
WINNER: Tuks FM 107.2 The Tuks FM Breakfast Show
UCT Radio The Rise and Grind Breakfast Show
Community
Ekurhuleni FM Morning Drive
WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM Mansfield in the Morning
Megazone Bollywood The Breakfast Club
Pheli FM 95.0 Glorious Breakfast
Radio Khwezi Vuka Nathi Breakfast Show With Simthande and Nkululeko
PBS
Ligwalagwala FM Kusile Mzansi Breakfast Show
Lotus FM The Breakfast Express
WINNER: Motsweding FM Di Rage
Radio 2000 The Weekend Favour
Radio 2000 Phat Joe and the Family
Ukhozi FM Isidlo Sasekuseni
Commercial
5FM The Roger Goode Show
947 947 Breakfast Club
East Coast Radio East Coast Breakfast
WINNER: Jacaranda FM Breakfast with Martin Bester
Metro FM Morning Flava
Best Internet Radio Show
Combined
WINNER: East Coast Gold The More Music Breakfast Show
Nation Radio Rise & Worship
Vision View Sports Radio Morning Flow
Vision View Sports Radio Health Corner
Combined
WINNER: CapeTalk & 702 The Money Show
Kaya FM 95.9 Kaya Bizz
Kaya FM 95.9 My Money & Me
Metro FM Talk on Metrofm With Ayabonga
Cawe
RSG RSG Geldsake
Campus
PukFM 93.6 The Last Straw
PukFM 93.6 Cause4paws
PukFM 93.6 #Iamhuman
WINNER: Tuks FM 107.2 Tuks FM's See the Sounds - A Radio Broadcast for the Deaf
Tuks FM 107.2 The Tuks FM Reform Platform
Community
Groot FM 90.5 Hoopstoot
Hot 91.9 FM Hot 91.9FM Teddython
Impact Radio 103FM Impact-A-School Campaign
WINNER: Nqubeko FM Africa Day Event
Pretoria FM Kersfeeskonsert 2019
PBS
Ligwalagwala FM Masakhane! Sitsintsa Timphilo!
Ligwalagwala FM Blanket Drive
WINNER: Thobela FM Ditlalemeso
Thobela FM Sedibeng
Thobela FM Moswa Le Bokamoso
Commercial
East Coast Radio East Coast Drive with Bongani And Mags
Heart FM 16 Days for Youth
WINNER: Jacaranda FM Good Morning Angels - Hearts of Hope
Jacaranda FM Good Morning Angels - Nande
Jacaranda FM Good Morning Angels - Miles For A
Million
Content Producer
Campus and Community Combined
WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM Mansfield In the Morning William Scott and Sam Cowen
Hot 91.9 FM Hot Sport John Walland
Radio Cape Pulpit 729am Leef! Petula January
Tuks FM 107.2 The Tuks FM Breakfast Show Duane Jeffery Van Wyk
Tuks FM 107.2 The Tuks FM Sex Show Henrietta Amofa I Talk Youth Siyabonga Motha
PBS
Channel Africa The Albinism Report Machaba Matsapola
Lotus FM The Breakfast Express Yashika Ramautar
Motsweding FM Gotetsa Mosha Thapelo Duncan Nkutha
WINNER: Radio 2000 The Touchline Show Timmy T Maranda
Radio 2000 The Weekend Favour Randy Tsubane
Commercial
CapeTalk & 702 The Money Show Cecile Basson & Thekiso Anthony Lefifi
Jacaranda FM Breakfast with Martin Bester Megan Mitchell
Jacaranda FM Weekends with Kenzy Kenzy Mohapi
Kaya F 9M5.9 Saturdays with Jenny Sithakazelo Dlamini
WINNER: KFM 94.5 KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherlin And Sibs Jeanne Michel, Brad O'regan And Rameez Khan
Daytime Show
Campus
WINNER: PukFM 93.6 International Top 40
PukFM 93.6 Flashback Friday
UJFM The UJFM Ego Trip
UJFM The UJFM Urban Brunch
Voice of Wits Area Code
Community
ChaiFM Confidential Brief
WINNER: Groot FM 90.5 Kom ons praat daaroor (Let's talk about it)
Groot FM 90.5 Su-An En So Aan (Su-An And So On) #Suanensoaan
Hot 91.9 FM The Mark Pilgrim Show
Hot 91.9 FM Bunny Majaja On Hot
PBS
Lesedi FM Mathemalodi
Ligwalagwala FM Tfokoamala Nami
WINNER: Radio 2000 Kings And Queens
Thobela FM Moswa Le Bokamoso
TruFM The Midday Frequency
Commercial
5FM The Forbes and Fix Show
CapeTalk 567 AM Lunch with Pippa Hudson
East Coast Radio 12-3 with Stacey Norman
Jacaranda FM The Workzone with Alex Jay
WINNER: Metro FM Lunch with Thomas & Pearl
Drama Programme
Combined
Hot 91.9 FM Mansfield in the Morning
Kaya FM 95.9 Kwasuka Sukela E'kasi
Kaya FM 95.9 What Is Wrong with Groovin'
WINNER: KFM 94.5 KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs
Radio Laeveld Sade van Genade
Field News Reporter
Combined
Eyewitness News/702 Ahmed Kajee
Eyewitness News/702 Bonga Dlulane
WINNER: Kaya FM 95.9 Gavin Emmanuel
Eyewitness News/702 Thando Kubheka
Multi-Channel Promotion
Combined
East Coast Radio East Coast Drive with Bongani and Mags
Jacaranda FM Breakfast with Martin Bester - The Sandton Surgeon
KFM 94.5 Find the Ginger Wig
KFM 94.5 Big September
WINNER: Smile 90.4FM The Smile 90.4fm Two Million Rand Competition
Music Show
Campus
Kovsie FM Clip Hard Rock Chart
PukFM 93.6 Local Top 30
PukFM 93.6 New Music Space
WINNER: Tuks FM 107.2 The Tuks FM Top 40
Voice of Wits Recruitment Agency
Community
WINNER: Groot FM 90.5 Gister se Grotes
Megazone Bollywood The Dhoti Zone
Mkhondo FM 98.6 Friday Bang Top 20
Pheli FM 95.0 The Essence of Jazz
Radio Khwezi Azibuye Emasisweni Isicathamiya Music Show Umgungundlovu FM Ngivumele Ngiqede Usuku Nawe
PBS
Ligwalagwala FM LFM Top 20
Thobela FM Mošito Wa 12 To 3
WINNER: TruFM TruFM Top 30
Ukhozi FM Sigiya Ngengoma
Umhlobo Wenene FM Siyabakhumbula
Commercial
947 Coke Top 40 SA
East Coast Radio The ECR Top 40 With Danny And Tee
Kaya FM 95.9 Elite Nites
Kaya FM 95.9 The Best in the City
WINNER: KFM 94.5 The Coke Top40 SA With Carl Wastie
Metro FM Sounds and stuff like that
News and Actuality Show
Campus and Community Combined
WINNER: Groot FM 90.5 Reg of Verkeerd
Groot FM 90.5 Die Groot Ontbyt
Pretoria FM Klankkoerant Oggend
Radio Khwezi Sakha Isizwe
Voice of Wits Love Shack
PBS
Lesedi FM Matshohlo
Lotus FM Newsbreak Talk
Munghana Lonene FM Science and Technology
WINNER: RSG Sutherland Droogte - Monitor
TruFM Incoko
Commercial
Gagasi FM Indaba
WINNER: Kaya FM 95.9 Today with John Perlman
Kaya FM 95.9 The Law Report
Kaya FM 95.9 Breakfast with David
Power 98.7 Power Update
News Bulletin Reader
Campus
MFM 92.6 Marli Van Eeden
Tuks FM 107.2 Nthabeleng Matela
WINNER: Voice of Wits Lindiwe Mpanza
Voice of Wits Veronica Makhoali
Voice of Wits Kamogelo Tinyiko
Community
WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM Nobuhle Nkhoma
Pheli FM 95.0 Macdonald
Pretoria FM Sarina Frauenstein
Pretoria FM Anton Meijer
Radio Khwezi Sthembile Shabalala
PBS
Radio 2000 Nthabiseng Mamabolo
Radio 2000 Anne Moosa
SAFM Kirat Lalla
WINNER: SAFM Jwalane Thulo
TruFM Bongiswa Baliti Mantakana
Commercial
947 Lerato Hoeffele
Jacaranda FM Nathan Daniels
Kaya FM 95.9 Puseletso Petersen
Kaya FM 95.9 Nosipho Radebe
Kaya FM 95.9 Tunicia Jegels
WINNER: Metro FM Relebogile Mabotja
Night-Time Show
Campus
WINNER: PukFM 93.6 Local Top 30
PukFM 93.6 New Music Space
Tuks FM 107.2 What’s The Vibe - Sports Recap
UJFM The UJFM Urban Dance Culture
Voice of Wits Law Focus
Community
Bush Radio 89.5FM The Biker Show with Lloyd And Ruth Castle
Fine Music Radio Symphony Concert
Fine Music Radio Symphony Concert
Hot 91.9 FM Club Classics with Lloyd Madurai
WINNER: Radio Khwezi Sakha Isizwe
PBS
Lesedi FM Re Qhoba Bosiu
Lotus FM The Night Cafe Radio Show
Thobela FM Ditsebišo Tša Setšhaba
WINNER: Umhlobo Wenene FM Umxholo Kumhlobo
Umhlobo Wenene FM Umculo We Jazz
Commercial
947 Nights with Zweli
WINNER: East Coast Radio The Damon Beard Show
East Coast Radio Mike Vee on East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio Neil Green Show
YFM Late Nights with Kea
Podcast
Combined
Gagasi FM The Midmorning Hangout
WINNER: Kaya FM 95.9 25 Years of Democracy
Megazone Bollywood Conversations with Cj Benjamin
SAFM SAFM Sunrise
Promotions Stunt/Event
Campus
MFM 92.6 The Drive on MFM 92.6
PukFM 93.6 The Last Straw
PukFM 93.6 Cause4paws
WINNER: Tuks FM 107.2 Tuks FM's See the Sounds - A Radio Broadcast for the Deaf
Tuks FM 107.2 The Tuks FM Balcony Sessions
Community
Aganang FM Community
Radio Station Sports Arena
Groot FM 90.5 Die Groot Ontbyt
WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM Hot 91.9fm Teddython
Hot 91.9 FM Mansfield in the Morning
Hot 91.9 FM A School for Madiba
Pretoria FM Pretoria FM Boekefees
PBS
Munghana Lonene FM #Xma15
Phalaphala FM Vhandilani
WINNER: Thobela FM Moswa Le Bokamoso
Ukhozi FM Ukhozi FM Luyanakekela
Commercial
Heart FM 16 Days for Youth
Jacaranda FM Breakfast with Martin Bester – Miles For A Million
Jacaranda FM Breakfast with Martin Bester – My School Rocks
WINNER: Kaya FM 95.9 The B Side
Smile 90.4FM Smile-In-Action - Reach for a Dream
Radio Documentary Combined
Kaya FM 95.9 25 Years of Democracy: Reflecting on the Truth and Reconciliation
Commission
Power 98.7 ‘Justice Before We Die’
WINNER: Power 98.7 ‘What Happens When We Die? '
Primedia Broadcasting Eyewitness News
Tuks FM 107.2 012 Are We...Racist?
Combined
WINNER: KFM 94.5 Big September
KFM 94.5 Find the Ginger Wig
KFM 94.5 KFM Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs
Magic 828AM The Magic 828 Global Birthday Bash!
Sports Presenter
Combined
East Coast Radio Sky Tshabalala
WINNER: Heart FM Nick Feinberg
Heart FM Jeremy Harris
Jacaranda FM Elma Smit
YFM Ntsako Mukhari
Sports Show
Campus and Community
Groot FM 90.5 #Slatdiesport
Groot FM 90.5 Grootsport
WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM Hot Sport
UCT Radio Sports Talk
Voice of Wits The Sports Hub
Zibonele FM Ezemidlalo
PBS
Motsweding FM Mabaleng
Phalaphala FM Zwamitambo
WINNER: Radio 2000 The Touchline Show
RSG Skrumtyd Met Jody Hendricks
Umhlobo Wenene FM Ezemidlalo
Commercial
WINNER: East Coast Radio Rugby World Cup Updates With G-Dog
Heart FM Feinberg on Football
Kaya FM 95.9 The Home Straight
Kaya FM 95.9 The Drive-Thru
Station Imaging
Campus and Community
Groot FM 90.5
WINNER: UJFM
Jouradio
Tuks FM 107.2
PukFM 93.6
PBS
Lesedi FM
Motsweding FM
Munghana Lonene FM
WINNER: Radio 2000
RSG
Umhlobo Wenene FM
Commercial
Station
947
Jacaranda FM
WINNER: Kaya FM 95.9
OFM
Power 98.7
Traffic Presenter
Combined
947 Alex Caige
947 Shannon Liebach
East Coast Radio Jayshree Parasuramen
KFM 94.5 Zoe Brown
Power 98.7 Refilwe Matsela
WINNER: YFM Jessica Bouverie
Weekend Radio Show
Campus
NWU FM 105.5 Lefika La Motheo Gospel Show
PukFM 93.6 International Top 40
Tuks FM 107.2 012 Essence
WINNER: UCT Radio Top 30
Voice of Wits Saturdays with Junior
Community
GrootFM 5to9metannelie
WINNER: Hot 91.9 FM The Classic Countdown with Kevin Savage
Hot 91.9 FM The Rob Vega Show
Hot 91.9 FM Good Times with Benjy Mudie
Radio Cape Pulpit 729AM Saterag Samesyn
PBS
Ligwalagwala FM LFM Top 20
WINNER: Radio 2000 The Weekend Favour
Radio 2000 The Touchline Show
Thobela FM Mošito Wa 12 To 3
Commercial
East Coast Radio The ECR Top 40 with Danny and Tee
Jacaranda FM Weekends with Kenzy
WINNER: KFM 94.5 The Coke Top40 SA With Carl Wastie
OFM Weekend Breakfast on OFM
OFM The Wild Weekend on OFM
In case you missed it, you can watch the online awards ceremony here:
Business Day TV on DStv 412 will also re-broadcast the ceremony on television this Saturday and Sunday at 4 and 9pm on both days.
