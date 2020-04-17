Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news and resource links

UCook launches Food Fund to help South Africans in need

South African meal kit delivery service UCook has launched its new Food Fund in partnership with FoodForward South Africa, the Philippi Economic Development Initiative (PEDI) and Ladles of Love.


UCook CEO David Torr says that the fund has one central directive: to feed as many South Africans in need as possible. For every meal kit purchased, UCook will donate a portion of sales to the fund.

The food fund, and the ability to assist, is not reserved only for UCook customers. The company has integrated with SnapScan and Zapper to simplify donations simple on its website.

Torr says that South Africa’s food system is facing a moment of crisis. “The economic fallout caused by the lockdown is affecting both farmers and suppliers, and while the food system tries to right itself, the people who will be most affected by the lockdown are those experiencing homelessness and those who can no longer afford to find a meal,” he says.

The UCook Food Fund will drive the efforts of Pedi, Ladles of Love and UCook’s nutritious food parcel programme, which ensures that people in need receive packs of fresh vegetables and essential foods. In addition, the fund will further assist FoodForward SA to distribute surplus food from the supply chain to people in need.

“This initiative will enable the three partners to significantly scale their efforts, reaching a dramatically higher number of people in need of food,” says Torr.

He adds that as an authorised essential food service provider, Ucook is in a privileged position to be able to continue its service during the national lockdown period. “In addition to continuing to provide current and new customers with the best at-home cooking and dining experience, we have worked around the clock to finalise this partnership to help the people of South Africa," says Torr.

Paul Stöhrer, Pedi’s programme manager. comments, “The partnership between UCook, Ladles of Love and Pedi is like a family. We’re committed to working as one for the benefit of the people who need help."

Visit https://ucook.co.za/FoodFund to learn more and donate.
