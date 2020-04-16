Spar and Good Things Guy launch charitable #SPARdonate initiative

Spar has launched an initiative to feed hungry and vulnerable people during the extended Covid-19 lockdown period.

While the #EggChallenge of eating a raw egg, followed by a mouthful of sugar and then ending it off with a shot of brandy or rum is gaining popularity online as people become increasingly bored,and Spar have teamed up to turn the challenge on its head.“Spar Group has come on board to assist me with my #EggChallenge nomination by placing a shopping cart outside of every Spar store for you to #SPARdonate. This entails donating a six-pack of eggs, 1 kilogram of maize and 1 litre of milk to the most vulnerable of South Africans,” saysfounder, Brent Lindeque.Spar is placing shopping carts outside all of its stores for people to make these donations and encourage all South Africans to take part. “Instead of eating raw eggs, let’s give a homeless man or poor child a meal and nominate friends to do the same,” urges Lindeque.To drive the reach and impact of this initiative further, every time someone uses or shares the #SPARdonate hashtag, Spar will donate R1 to the Spar Southern Lodestar Foundation feeding scheme, which helps feed and nurture communities through knowledge and nutrition.“Right now, there are millions of South Africans who are going to bed hungry, but we have the ability to help. Let’s do good together and help feed the nation rather than sucking eggs,” concludes Lindeque.