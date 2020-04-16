Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news and resource links

CSI News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Spar and Good Things Guy launch charitable #SPARdonate initiative

Spar has launched an initiative to feed hungry and vulnerable people during the extended Covid-19 lockdown period.
While the #EggChallenge of eating a raw egg, followed by a mouthful of sugar and then ending it off with a shot of brandy or rum is gaining popularity online as people become increasingly bored, Good Things Guy and Spar have teamed up to turn the challenge on its head.

“Spar Group has come on board to assist me with my #EggChallenge nomination by placing a shopping cart outside of every Spar store for you to #SPARdonate. This entails donating a six-pack of eggs, 1 kilogram of maize and 1 litre of milk to the most vulnerable of South Africans,” says Good Things Guy founder, Brent Lindeque.

Spar is placing shopping carts outside all of its stores for people to make these donations and encourage all South Africans to take part. “Instead of eating raw eggs, let’s give a homeless man or poor child a meal and nominate friends to do the same,” urges Lindeque.

Pick n Pay launches 'Feed the Nation' relief fund

Pick n Pay has established a 'Feed the Nation' relief fund to provide food and basic hygiene essentials to the most vulnerable during the lockdown period...

9 Apr 2020


To drive the reach and impact of this initiative further, every time someone uses or shares the #SPARdonate hashtag, Spar will donate R1 to the Spar Southern Lodestar Foundation feeding scheme, which helps feed and nurture communities through knowledge and nutrition.

“Right now, there are millions of South Africans who are going to bed hungry, but we have the ability to help. Let’s do good together and help feed the nation rather than sucking eggs,” concludes Lindeque.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
Comment

Read more: Spar, Spar Group, Brent Lindeque, Good Things Guy

Top stories

Spar and Good Things Guy launch charitable #SPARdonate initiative
Massmart leadership funds donation of 230 tonnes of food
Is there a queue? New tool estimates waiting time at supermarkets
SA's email lockdown open rates higher than Black Friday month

By JD Engelbrecht

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.