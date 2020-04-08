CareerJunction helps fill medical vacancies during Covid-19 crisis

As the Covid-19 pandemic unfolds in South Africa and we all deal with the socio-economic and mental impact of being under lockdown, CareerJunction has been working behind the scenes to assist the Government's healthcare system with the recruitment of medical staff.

CareerJunction now gives free exposure to Gauteng and the Western Cape’s individual initiatives to attract medical talent to assist in the fight against Covid-19. While Gauteng is directly hiring medical personnel, the Western Cape is calling on medical professionals to volunteer their skills.Says Paul Byrne, Head of Insights for Saongroup Africa (which owns CareerJunction and Pnet), “Teaming up with each Health department we’re helping them get the word out of available positions so they can be filled faster and get more people in the frontline of fighting the Covid-19 virus. CareerJunction has over three million registered job seekers and sends out over 33 million job alerts every month. This places CareerJunction in a unique position to help Government Health departments disseminate their jobs to a larger audience. It’s our way of helping South Africa’s medical sector deal with the fallout”.For more information, browse the latest jobs by each Health department here:If you are a Healthcare department in another province and would like to participate in this initiative, please contact us at