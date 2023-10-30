CareerJunction Employment Insights Report October 2023

The CareerJunction Employment Insights Report provides an analysis of the supply and demand trends in the online job market, to represent online labour dynamics in South Africa.

The analysis and findings serve as a foundation for potential HR solutions and strategies, enabling businesses and recruitment agencies to focus on relevant occupations when developing their talent attraction and retention strategies.

In this month’s report, CareerJunction shines a spotlight on South Africa’s highest paying job sectors and professions. Salaries and wages vary extremely in South Africa. In terms of the latest employment trends, which job sectors are offering the highest salary ranges?

To answer this question, CareerJunction analysed jobs with the highest salary offers over the last 12 months.

Download the latest report here.



