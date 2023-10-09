Industries

HR Tools & Software Company news South Africa

CareerJunction Employment Insights Report September 2023

9 Oct 2023
Issued by: CareerJunction
The CareerJunction Employment Insights Report provides an analysis of the supply and demand trends in the online job market, to represent online labour dynamics in South Africa.
CareerJunction Employment Insights Report September 2023

The analysis and findings serve as a foundation for potential HR solutions & strategies, enabling businesses and recruitment agencies to focus on relevant occupations when developing their talent attraction and retention strategies.

In this month’s report, CareerJunction shines a spotlight on Green Energy jobs. Over the last three years, demand for green energy professionals has increased by over 200% and, since 2021, vacancies for green energy professionals have doubled. 2023 has seen the highest number of vacancies for green energy jobs so far.

Download the latest report here.

CareerJunction
CareerJunction is one of South Africa's top-quality candidate providers, with thousands of jobs advertised online daily and over three million registered jobseekers.

