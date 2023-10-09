CareerJunction Employment Insights Report September 2023

The analysis and findings serve as a foundation for potential HR solutions & strategies, enabling businesses and recruitment agencies to focus on relevant occupations when developing their talent attraction and retention strategies.
In this month’s report, CareerJunction shines a spotlight on Green Energy jobs. Over the last three years, demand for green energy professionals has increased by over 200% and, since 2021, vacancies for green energy professionals have doubled. 2023 has seen the highest number of vacancies for green energy jobs so far.