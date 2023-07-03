CareerJunction Employment Insights Report June 2023

The CareerJunction Employment Insights Report provides an analysis of the supply and demand trends in the online job market, to represent online labour dynamics in South Africa.

The analysis and findings serve as a foundation for potential HR solutions and strategies, enabling businesses and recruitment agencies to focus on relevant occupations when developing their talent attraction and retention strategies.

In this month’s report CareerJunction shines a spotlight on South Africa’s smart and resourceful young women, who are determined to find the right jobs and careers despite the many challenges they face. Our young female jobseekers provide the fundamental basis to “accelerate youth economic emancipation for a sustainable future”, which was this year’s theme of Youth Month in South Africa.

