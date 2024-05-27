CareerJunction Employment Insights Report - Q1 2024

Since 2008, the analysis and findings in our CareerJunction Employment Insights reports have served as a foundation for potential HR solutions and strategies, enabling businesses and recruitment agencies to focus on relevant occupations when developing their talent attraction and retention strategies. We are proud to have shared our data, insights and trends with our customers, the media, research houses and Government over the years.
In our first quarterly report (Q1:2024), CareerJunction explores the latest global work trends in terms of the key factors that motivate people to live and work abroad.