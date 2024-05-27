Industries

    CareerJunction Employment Insights Report - Q1 2024

    27 May 2024
    Since 2008, the analysis and findings in our CareerJunction Employment Insights reports have served as a foundation for potential HR solutions and strategies, enabling businesses and recruitment agencies to focus on relevant occupations when developing their talent attraction and retention strategies. We are proud to have shared our data, insights and trends with our customers, the media, research houses and Government over the years.
    In our first quarterly report (Q1:2024), CareerJunction explores the latest global work trends in terms of the key factors that motivate people to live and work abroad.

    Download the full report here.

    CareerJunction
    CareerJunction is one of South Africa's top-quality candidate providers, with thousands of jobs advertised online daily and over three million registered jobseekers.
