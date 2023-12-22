CareerJunction Employment Insights Report December 2023

The CareerJunction Employment Insights Report provides an analysis of the supply and demand trends in the online job market, to represent online labour dynamics in South Africa.

The analysis and findings serve as a foundation for potential HR solutions and strategies, enabling businesses and recruitment agencies to focus on relevant occupations when developing their talent attraction and retention strategies.

In this month’s report, CareerJunction explores labour mobility in terms of how open South African jobseekers are to relocating for new career opportunities.

CareerJunction investigated some of the factors contributing to high or low mobility of jobseekers, including age, years of work experience, qualification, gender, salaries and location.