Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CareerJunctionIgnition GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

HR Tools & Software Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    CareerJunction Employment Insights Report December 2023

    Issued by CareerJunction
    22 Dec 2023
    22 Dec 2023
    The CareerJunction Employment Insights Report provides an analysis of the supply and demand trends in the online job market, to represent online labour dynamics in South Africa.

    The analysis and findings serve as a foundation for potential HR solutions and strategies, enabling businesses and recruitment agencies to focus on relevant occupations when developing their talent attraction and retention strategies.

    In this month’s report, CareerJunction explores labour mobility in terms of how open South African jobseekers are to relocating for new career opportunities.

    CareerJunction investigated some of the factors contributing to high or low mobility of jobseekers, including age, years of work experience, qualification, gender, salaries and location.

    Download the latest report here.

    NextOptions


    CareerJunction
    CareerJunction is one of South Africa's top-quality candidate providers, with thousands of jobs advertised online daily and over three million registered jobseekers.
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz