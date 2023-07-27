CareerJunction Employment Insights Report July 2023

The CareerJunction Employment Insights Report provides an analysis of the supply and demand trends in the online job market, to represent online labour dynamics in South Africa.

The analysis and findings serve as a foundation for potential HR solutions and strategies, enabling businesses and recruitment agencies to focus on relevant occupations when developing their talent attraction and retention strategies.

In this month’s report, CareerJunction shares insights into South African Labour market trends for the first six months of 2023 in terms of the job sectors and roles as well as job types that have been the most in demand.

Download the latest report here.