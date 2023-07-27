Dressed for success: How SA companies are preparing first-time job seekers for interviews

Pnet, South Africa's leading online recruitment platform, is taking a giant stride forward in supporting job seekers on their path to success. As part of the Harambee Smart Works Wardrobe donation campaign, Pnet served as a dedicated drop-off point, at their Johannesburg and Cape Town-based offices in support of Nelson Mandela Day on 18 July. The campaign sought to collect donations of clothing and accessories that enhance job seekers' confidence during interviews and the job search process.

The Smart Works Wardrobe initiative, driven by the belief that a simple wardrobe contribution can make a world of difference, sets out to empower individuals in their journey towards securing meaningful employment opportunities. Pnet's unwavering commitment to the cause was evident as employees and their networks came together to donate generously and make a lasting impact on the lives of job seekers.

"It wasn't just a company-wide initiative; Pnet values each employee's passion to support causes close to their hearts," says Michelle Dobson, head of brands at Stepstone Group, one of the dynamic trio who spearheaded the Smart Works Wardrobe donations. "So, when we got wind of the Smart Works campaign, we knew we had to be a part of it. We believe that every individual deserves a chance to shine during interviews, and clothing can play a crucial role in boosting confidence."

The Smart Works Wardrobe campaign witnessed an outpouring of generosity and enthusiasm from Pnet employees across three offices. Together, they managed to donate an impressive tally of around 60 pairs of shoes and close to 250 interview-appropriate items of clothing. The impact of these donations goes beyond mere material possessions; it represents the collective effort of a compassionate community coming together to create opportunities for job seekers.

"Pnet's involvement in the Smart Works Wardrobe campaign reflects our belief in empowering individuals through collective support," said Dobson. "We understand that the job search process can be daunting, and a simple gesture like donating clothing can go a long way in instilling confidence and self-assurance in job seekers."

The success of the Harambee Smart Works Wardrobe campaign showcases Pnet's commitment to making a difference in the lives of job seekers and fostering an environment where every interview counts. It exemplifies Pnet's core values of empathy, collaboration, and community engagement.

As Pnet continues to be a driving force in the recruitment space, it remains dedicated to creating a positive impact on job seekers and empowering them with the tools they need to succeed in their careers.

