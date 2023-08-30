CareerJunction Employment Insights Report August 2023

The CareerJunction Employment Insights Report provides an analysis of the supply and demand trends in the online job market, to represent online labour dynamics in South Africa.

The analysis and findings serve as a foundation for potential HR solutions and strategies, enabling businesses and recruitment agencies to focus on relevant occupations when developing their talent attraction and retention strategies.

In this month’s report, CareerJunction shines a spotlight on women in the workplace. Work is the most effective economic empowerment strategy for women and recruiters have an important role to play in improving gender equality across all job sectors to create a positive impact on society.

Download the latest report here.



