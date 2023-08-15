Industries

August is Women's Month and CareerJunction has published a snapshot of young women in the workplace

15 Aug 2023
Issued by: CareerJunction
With content extracted and curated by CareerJunction's head of data, Anja Bates, this infographic provides recruiters and HR practitioners with insights into SA's young women from a CareerJunction perspective.
August is Women's Month and CareerJunction has published a snapshot of young women in the workplace
August is Women's Month and CareerJunction has published a snapshot of young women in the workplace


CareerJunction
CareerJunction is one of South Africa's top-quality candidate providers, with thousands of jobs advertised online daily and over three million registered jobseekers.
Read more: CareerJunction, women in the workplace

