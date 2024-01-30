CareerJunction Employment Insights Report - January 2024

Going forward, we will be publishing quarterly reports instead of monthly reports. Our new quarterly reports will be informative and interesting, while providing a more holistic view of labour market trends and developments. Our first quarterly report will be available at the end of April 2024.
In this month's report, CareerJunction explores which occupations are currently most in demand. CareerJunction conducted research, analysing the demand for labour during 2023 to understand South African employment trends for 2024.
Download the full report here.