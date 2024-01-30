Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CareerJunctionBrandMappGO Content LabEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Talent Acquisition Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    CareerJunction Employment Insights Report - January 2024

    Issued by CareerJunction
    30 Jan 2024
    30 Jan 2024
    Since 2008, the analysis and findings in our CareerJunction Employment Insights reports have served as a foundation for potential HR solutions and strategies, enabling businesses and recruitment agencies to focus on relevant occupations when developing their talent attraction and retention strategies. We are proud to have shared our data, insights and trends with our customers, the media, research houses and Government over the years.
    CareerJunction Employment Insights Report - January 2024

    Going forward, we will be publishing quarterly reports instead of monthly reports. Our new quarterly reports will be informative and interesting, while providing a more holistic view of labour market trends and developments. Our first quarterly report will be available at the end of April 2024.

    In this month's report, CareerJunction explores which occupations are currently most in demand. CareerJunction conducted research, analysing the demand for labour during 2023 to understand South African employment trends for 2024.

    Download the full report here.

    Read more: CareerJunction, employment trends
    NextOptions


    CareerJunction
    CareerJunction is one of South Africa's top-quality candidate providers, with thousands of jobs advertised online daily and over three million registered jobseekers.

    Related

    Tracy van der Colff, Head of Employment, OWP Partners
    #BizTrends2024: Potholes and prosperity in store for employment law
     24 Jan 2024
    Johan Botes, Partner and Head of the Employment & Compensation Practice, Baker McKenzie Johannesburg
    #BizTrends2024: Adapting to change and the growing call for DEI
     18 Jan 2024
    Chloë Loubser, knowledge and learning lawyer in Bowmans’ Cape Town office Employment and Benefits Practice
    #BizTrends2024: Key legislative developments and their impact on employment
     15 Jan 2024
    CareerJunction Employment Insights Report - December 2023
    CareerJunctionCareerJunction Employment Insights Report - December 2023
    Image: Supplied
    Green energy boom and its impact on jobs in SA
    22 Nov 2023
    CareerJunction Employment Insights Report October 2023
    CareerJunctionCareerJunction Employment Insights Report October 2023
    CareerJunction Employment Insights Report September 2023
    CareerJunctionCareerJunction Employment Insights Report September 2023
    CareerJunction Employment Insights Report August 2023
    CareerJunctionCareerJunction Employment Insights Report August 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz