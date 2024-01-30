CareerJunction Employment Insights Report - January 2024

Since 2008, the analysis and findings in our CareerJunction Employment Insights reports have served as a foundation for potential HR solutions and strategies, enabling businesses and recruitment agencies to focus on relevant occupations when developing their talent attraction and retention strategies. We are proud to have shared our data, insights and trends with our customers, the media, research houses and Government over the years.

Going forward, we will be publishing quarterly reports instead of monthly reports. Our new quarterly reports will be informative and interesting, while providing a more holistic view of labour market trends and developments. Our first quarterly report will be available at the end of April 2024.

In this month's report, CareerJunction explores which occupations are currently most in demand. CareerJunction conducted research, analysing the demand for labour during 2023 to understand South African employment trends for 2024.

Download the full report here.



