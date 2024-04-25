South Africa shines in the global 2024 Kantar Creative Effectiveness Awards

The award winners showcase the ads that consumers found the most impactful among the thousands that Kantar tested in 2023. The results provide insights into what drives advertising effectiveness and the creative techniques used by the world’s best advertisers to forge powerful connections with consumers.
To celebrate the fifth year of the awards, Kantar expanded its TV and Digital/Social categories to include 15 winners each, and, for the first time, are awarding creative quality evaluated by its AI-based ad testing. LINK AI is a powerful, AI-based solution for testing digital and TV advertising, trained with consumer insight, and backed by Kantar’s LINK+ database of over 260,000 ads.
Heineken’s global ad, ‘Whateverken’ from Le Pub is the number one ranked TV ad. An excellent example of a global asset winning in a local market, as well as topping a global chart.
Savanna’s ‘Boss jokes’ from WPP Grey-Liquid and Cadbury’s ‘First date – for your date’ from Ogilvy South Africa make the top 10 most creative and effective ads.
Colgate’s ‘Colgate Smile Stories’ from WPP@CP is short-listed in the top 15 digital ads.
Commenting on the wins, Saiesh Ajudhiya, director of media and creative at Kantar South Africa said, “At Kantar, we love great creative content, and we love it even more when that creativity is harnessed to deliver against brand and marketing objectives. The winning ads create an emotional connection with their audience, whether through humour or human truth, each ad is relatable and leaves a lasting impression.”
The best creative across TV, Digital/Social and Print/Outdoor comes from a diverse range of brands, categories and markets – highlighting the universal power of harnessing creativity to build meaningful connections with consumers.
|TV
|Country
|Brand
|Title
|Agency
|1
|South Africa
|Heineken
|H150 Whateverken - TVC
|Le Pub
|2
|UK & Ireland
|Cadbury
|Yours For 200 Years/Yours Always
|VCCP
|3
|Brazil
|Samsung
|Neo QLED 2023_More wow than ever_BR
|BBH
|Digital/Social
|Country
|Brand
|Title
|Agency
|1
|USA
|Kahlúa
|15s Gasp feat. Salma Hayek
|Wieden+Kennedy
|2
|China
|LEGO
|LEGO Trademark Campaign China
|The LEGO Agency
|3
|United Kingdom
|Timberland
|This is Not a Boot – Video UK
|INDUSTRY
|Print/Outdoor
|Format
|Country
|Brand
|Title
|Agency
|1
|Billboard
|United Kingdom
|HSBC
|Cost of Living
|VML
|2
|DOOH
|United Kingdom
|Heineken®
|H150 Product Misuses - DOOH
|LePub
|3
|Billboard
|China
|adidas
|adidas SS23 Climacool KV (GCA Local)
|HYPEMAKER China
|Tested by LINK AI
|Channel
|Country
|Brand
|Title
|Agency
|1
|UK
|Dettol
|Your laundry has something to tell you
|Reckitt’s In-House Agency – Energy Studios
|2
|TV
|USA
|Nissan
|Nissan ARIYA “Dualities” TM FF 2
|NissanUnited (TBWA\Chiat\Day)
|3
|YouTube
|India
|Aashirvaad
|Hua Kya
|(in house production)
Kantar’s Creative Effectiveness Awards 2024 winners illustrate the ways that brands can forge a close connection with their audience. In the report, Kantar’s creative experts present five key themes that encapsulate the differing ways the winning ads have successfully achieved this.
Commenting on the award winners, Jane Ostler, EVP, Global Thought Leadership, Kantar, said: “Advertising has the power to drive brand growth if it’s creative and effective. One of the top priorities for CMOs is to predispose more people to their brand. When people are predisposed, they are clear on what a brand means to them and how it stands out from the others. Our award-winning ads are a real showcase of creativity harnessed in support of commercial goals, and demonstrate what it looks like when marketers take digital advertising seriously and optimise their creative at scale.”
All the ads we showcase are brought to us by our clients and their agencies. We select our winners on a quantitative level from our LINK+ scores ‘as judged by the consumer’ and a qualitative level by review across the global creative team of our top scoring ads. Our LINK solution gives us benchmarked creative performance metrics and a validated predicted short-term sales lift, meaning our winners are a magic combination of creativity and effectiveness, driving sales and brand equity.
The awards are split into three categories: TV, digital/social and print/outdoor, with winners selected from thousands of ads researched in the previous year from around 80 different countries.
This year we are also awarding creative evaluated by LINK AI, in a new category. LINK AI is a powerful, artificial intelligence-based solution for testing digital and TV advertising, trained with consumer insight, backed by our LINK+ norms database of over 260,000 ads.
