Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Motherland OMNiPenquinOnPoint PRHoward AudioM&C Saatchi AbelGfK – An NIQ CompanyBroad MediaOgilvy South AfricaMotsepe AdvertisingDarkMatterEverlyticAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingRed Ribbon CommunicationsGEOTERRA ImageNorth-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:02 Prince Mashele on the latest news over the past week.

The Weekly Update EP:02 Prince Mashele on the latest news over the past week.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    South Africa shines in the global 2024 Kantar Creative Effectiveness Awards

    Issued by Kantar
    25 Apr 2024
    25 Apr 2024
    Hot off the press, Kantar’s 2024 Creative Effectiveness Awards celebrate the winners of the best TV, Digital/Social, Print/Outdoor and AI-tested ads from around the world. These are the only awards built on the opinions of real consumers, with 1.97m consumers participating in Kantar ad testing globally in 2023.
    South Africa shines in the global 2024 Kantar Creative Effectiveness Awards

    The award winners showcase the ads that consumers found the most impactful among the thousands that Kantar tested in 2023. The results provide insights into what drives advertising effectiveness and the creative techniques used by the world’s best advertisers to forge powerful connections with consumers.

    To celebrate the fifth year of the awards, Kantar expanded its TV and Digital/Social categories to include 15 winners each, and, for the first time, are awarding creative quality evaluated by its AI-based ad testing. LINK AI is a powerful, AI-based solution for testing digital and TV advertising, trained with consumer insight, and backed by Kantar’s LINK+ database of over 260,000 ads.

    Heineken’s global ad, ‘Whateverken’ from Le Pub is the number one ranked TV ad. An excellent example of a global asset winning in a local market, as well as topping a global chart.
    Savanna’s ‘Boss jokes’ from WPP Grey-Liquid and Cadbury’s ‘First date – for your date’ from Ogilvy South Africa make the top 10 most creative and effective ads.

    Colgate’s ‘Colgate Smile Stories’ from WPP@CP is short-listed in the top 15 digital ads.

    Commenting on the wins, Saiesh Ajudhiya, director of media and creative at Kantar South Africa said, “At Kantar, we love great creative content, and we love it even more when that creativity is harnessed to deliver against brand and marketing objectives. The winning ads create an emotional connection with their audience, whether through humour or human truth, each ad is relatable and leaves a lasting impression.”

    The most creative and effective ads of 2023

    The best creative across TV, Digital/Social and Print/Outdoor comes from a diverse range of brands, categories and markets – highlighting the universal power of harnessing creativity to build meaningful connections with consumers.

    TV
    CountryBrandTitleAgency
    1South AfricaHeinekenH150 Whateverken - TVCLe Pub
    2UK & IrelandCadburyYours For 200 Years/Yours AlwaysVCCP
    3BrazilSamsungNeo QLED 2023_More wow than ever_BRBBH
    Digital/Social
    CountryBrandTitleAgency
    1USAKahlúa15s Gasp feat. Salma HayekWieden+Kennedy
    2ChinaLEGOLEGO Trademark Campaign ChinaThe LEGO Agency
    3United KingdomTimberlandThis is Not a Boot – Video UKINDUSTRY
    Print/Outdoor
    FormatCountryBrandTitleAgency
    1BillboardUnited KingdomHSBCCost of LivingVML
    2DOOHUnited KingdomHeineken®H150 Product Misuses - DOOHLePub
    3BillboardChinaadidasadidas SS23 Climacool KV (GCA Local)HYPEMAKER China
    Tested by LINK AI
    ChannelCountryBrandTitleAgency
    1FacebookUKDettolYour laundry has something to tell youReckitt’s In-House Agency – Energy Studios
    2TVUSANissanNissan ARIYA “Dualities” TM FF 2NissanUnited (TBWA\Chiat\Day)
    3YouTubeIndiaAashirvaadHua Kya(in house production)

    Download the report to view the full list of winning and shortlisted ads.

    Winning ads reveal five ways to create consumer connections

    Kantar’s Creative Effectiveness Awards 2024 winners illustrate the ways that brands can forge a close connection with their audience. In the report, Kantar’s creative experts present five key themes that encapsulate the differing ways the winning ads have successfully achieved this.

    1. Courage: Showing creative bravery to connect with customers.
      A great example of this in action is Nana/Libresse/Bodyform’s ‘Periodsomnia’ ad, the #9 TV winner, which portrays the experience of bad sleep when on your period, without any sugarcoating.

    2. Catastrophising: Grabbing attention and connecting emotionally through drama.
      The #1 Digital/Social winner, a Facebook ad for the Mexican coffee liqueur brand Kahlúa, is a great example of this trend, immersing viewers in telenovela-inspired melodrama.

    3. Candid: Down to earth advertising that connects with real life.
      Rådet for Sikker Trafik’s (The Danish Road Safety Council) public information ad ‘Dit svar er bedre sent end aldrig (Your reply is better late than never)’ is a great example of the trend for ads which reject perfection to connect with viewers.

    4. Consistent: Know when you have a good thing - connecting over time.
      Heineken developed award-winning creatives across all three media categories for its superb ‘H150 Whateverken’ campaign, showcasing the power of a good idea, consistently applied.

    5. Comical: Make them laugh and connect through humour.
      #12 in the Digital/Social category is an ad for TENA Men which uses humour to address the sensitive issue of male incontinence and convey a serious message in an informative yet humorous way.

    Creative trends 2024: Crafting effective digital ads
    Creative trends 2024: Crafting effective digital ads

    Kantar  1 Feb 2024

    Commenting on the award winners, Jane Ostler, EVP, Global Thought Leadership, Kantar, said: “Advertising has the power to drive brand growth if it’s creative and effective. One of the top priorities for CMOs is to predispose more people to their brand. When people are predisposed, they are clear on what a brand means to them and how it stands out from the others. Our award-winning ads are a real showcase of creativity harnessed in support of commercial goals, and demonstrate what it looks like when marketers take digital advertising seriously and optimise their creative at scale.”

    Download the report to see the full list of award winners in each category, visit www.kantar.com.

    South Africa shines in the global 2024 Kantar Creative Effectiveness Awards

    Register for the Creative consumer connections webinar at 10am and 5pm Thursday 25 April, and available on demand afterwards.

    About Kantar Creative Effectiveness Awards

    All the ads we showcase are brought to us by our clients and their agencies. We select our winners on a quantitative level from our LINK+ scores ‘as judged by the consumer’ and a qualitative level by review across the global creative team of our top scoring ads. Our LINK solution gives us benchmarked creative performance metrics and a validated predicted short-term sales lift, meaning our winners are a magic combination of creativity and effectiveness, driving sales and brand equity.

    The awards are split into three categories: TV, digital/social and print/outdoor, with winners selected from thousands of ads researched in the previous year from around 80 different countries.

    This year we are also awarding creative evaluated by LINK AI, in a new category. LINK AI is a powerful, artificial intelligence-based solution for testing digital and TV advertising, trained with consumer insight, backed by our LINK+ norms database of over 260,000 ads.

    Join the conversation, follow us on LinkedIn and X for our latest insights.

    NextOptions
    Kantar
    Kantar is the world's leading evidence-based insights and consulting company. We have a complete, unique and rounded understanding of how people think, feel and act; globally and locally in over 90 markets. By combining the deep expertise of our people, our data resources and benchmarks, our innovative analytics and technology we help our clients understand people and inspire growth.

    Related

    Source: © MKM Digital Marketing Brand equity is unpacked by the experts
    Building lasting connections: The art of brand equity
     4 Apr 2024
    Brand building for the future with Invibes&#x2019; in-feed advertising
    Invibes AdvertisingBrand building for the future with Invibes’ in-feed advertising
    Creative trends 2024: Crafting effective digital ads
    KantarCreative trends 2024: Crafting effective digital ads
    #BizTrends2024: Ndeye Diagne - Africa at a crossroads: Threads of gold
    #BizTrends2024: Ndeye Diagne - Africa at a crossroads: Threads of gold
     16 Jan 2024
    Source: Retail Gazette Traditional UK retailers always tend to do well in the run-up to Christmas and this year was no exception
    Xmas a whopper for traditional UK retailers
    4 Jan 2024
    10 marketing trends for 2024
    Kantar10 marketing trends for 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Multi-platform, multi-industry, multimedia reports
    Bizcommunity.com#BizTrends2024: Multi-platform, multi-industry, multimedia reports
    If you want to capture your customers' attention, advertise on the big screen
    aHead Marketing ServicesIf you want to capture your customers' attention, advertise on the big screen
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz