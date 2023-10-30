Creative Careers Acceleration Program launches new mentorship programme for young creative South Africans

Recently the Creative Careers Acceleration Program (CCAP) launched a new mentorship programme, that will provide practical, hands-on learning experiences to young creative South Africans in their chosen artistic discipline.

An initiative that looks to nurture young, aspiring South African artists and creatives, it provides professional development opportunities to help them develop their skills and knowledge, valuable work experience in the arts sector and mentorship from experienced artists and creatives.

The organisation, led by Stallone Santino (actor, director, producer), offers participants a unique opportunity to gain practical experience, knowledge, and insights into the vibrant arts sector through hands-on learning experiences and professional development opportunities.

The programme also addresses unemployment by offering valuable work experience in various artistic disciplines.

Positive impact on the arts

“We are excited to launch the Creative Careers Acceleration Program and to support the next generation of South African artists and creatives,” says Stallone Santino, director of CCAP.

“This programme is designed to provide participants with the skills and resources they need to succeed in the arts industry and to make a positive impact on the arts landscape of South Africa.”

The CCAP is supported by Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) and the Department of Sport, Arts & Culture (DSAC), through the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme.

Mentors participating in the programme include industry professionals from various art disciplines from film and television actress Mayuri Naidu, arts manager Lindiwe Lekasapa, choreographer Owen Lonzar and filmmaker Londiwe Shange, among others.

Mentorships essential for sector’s development

Internships and mentorships are essential for the development of the arts and culture sector.

They provide young people with the opportunity to learn from experienced professionals and to gain the skills and experience they need to build successful careers.

Internships and mentorships also help to create a pipeline of talent for the sector, ensuring that there is a pool of skilled workers to draw from.

A significant investment in SA creative industries

The CCAP is a significant investment in the future of the South African creative industries. The initiatives will help to develop the next generation of creative talent and ensure the sector continues to grow and thrive.

Applications

The programme is open to South African citizens between the ages of 18 and 40 who have a demonstrated passion for the arts.

The programme will accept applications from a variety of artistic disciplines, including but not limited to visual arts, music, dance, theatre, and film.

Applications for CCAP will be accepted this week with the campaign kicking off at institutions from 7 November for five weeks.

Young South Africans can apply for an internship at various arts and culture spaces by submitting a two-minute video expressing who they are and why they should be chosen. Emphasis will be placed on the merit of the applications, with a commitment to prioritising applications from marginalised groups.

Hosts for mentorship

The programme runs from 7 November until 8 December and will see established art organisations and mentors from around the country step up and offer their time and invaluable experience to young South Africans.

Various organisations on board as hosts for the mentorship, include:

The Baxter Theatre



Windybrow Theatre



Forgotten Angle Theatre Collab



Mpumalanga International Film Festival



Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts



The Black Power Station



Theatre Arts Admin Collective



Centre for Creative Arts UKZN

MBN Studios – Blessing Ngobeni



The Market Theatre



PACOFS



Joburg Theatre



Vuyani Dance Company



DALRO



Drama for Life

Those interested may WhatsApp their two-minute videos to WhatsApp on 067 844 4447 and visit CCAP and the CCAP Facebook page Creative Careers South Africa for more information.