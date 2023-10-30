Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DStv Media SalesNew MediaTDMCBusiness and Arts South AfricaVERVEDMASABrand AvatarTopco MediaDentsuJacaranda FMOFM RadioAsk AfrikaOptimize AgencyStyle IDOppoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Education News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Creative Careers Acceleration Program launches new mentorship programme for young creative South Africans

30 Oct 2023
Recently the Creative Careers Acceleration Program (CCAP) launched a new mentorship programme, that will provide practical, hands-on learning experiences to young creative South Africans in their chosen artistic discipline.
Image supplied. the Creative Careers Acceleration Program (CCAP) has launched a new mentorship programme for young South African artists and creatives
Image supplied. the Creative Careers Acceleration Program (CCAP) has launched a new mentorship programme for young South African artists and creatives

An initiative that looks to nurture young, aspiring South African artists and creatives, it provides professional development opportunities to help them develop their skills and knowledge, valuable work experience in the arts sector and mentorship from experienced artists and creatives.

The organisation, led by Stallone Santino (actor, director, producer), offers participants a unique opportunity to gain practical experience, knowledge, and insights into the vibrant arts sector through hands-on learning experiences and professional development opportunities.

The programme also addresses unemployment by offering valuable work experience in various artistic disciplines.

Positive impact on the arts

“We are excited to launch the Creative Careers Acceleration Program and to support the next generation of South African artists and creatives,” says Stallone Santino, director of CCAP.

“This programme is designed to provide participants with the skills and resources they need to succeed in the arts industry and to make a positive impact on the arts landscape of South Africa.”

The CCAP is supported by Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) and the Department of Sport, Arts & Culture (DSAC), through the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme.

Mentors participating in the programme include industry professionals from various art disciplines from film and television actress Mayuri Naidu, arts manager Lindiwe Lekasapa, choreographer Owen Lonzar and filmmaker Londiwe Shange, among others.

#WomensMonth: Tshepiso Mazibuko, an award-winning photographer, artist and teacher
#WomensMonth: Tshepiso Mazibuko, an award-winning photographer, artist and teacher

By 17 Aug 2023

Mentorships essential for sector’s development

Internships and mentorships are essential for the development of the arts and culture sector.

They provide young people with the opportunity to learn from experienced professionals and to gain the skills and experience they need to build successful careers.

Internships and mentorships also help to create a pipeline of talent for the sector, ensuring that there is a pool of skilled workers to draw from.

A significant investment in SA creative industries

The CCAP is a significant investment in the future of the South African creative industries. The initiatives will help to develop the next generation of creative talent and ensure the sector continues to grow and thrive.

Applications

The programme is open to South African citizens between the ages of 18 and 40 who have a demonstrated passion for the arts.

The programme will accept applications from a variety of artistic disciplines, including but not limited to visual arts, music, dance, theatre, and film.

Applications for CCAP will be accepted this week with the campaign kicking off at institutions from 7 November for five weeks.

Young South Africans can apply for an internship at various arts and culture spaces by submitting a two-minute video expressing who they are and why they should be chosen. Emphasis will be placed on the merit of the applications, with a commitment to prioritising applications from marginalised groups.

Source:
Call for entries: The One Club and 3% Movement launch global Next Creative Leaders 2023

31 Aug 2023

Hosts for mentorship

The programme runs from 7 November until 8 December and will see established art organisations and mentors from around the country step up and offer their time and invaluable experience to young South Africans.

Various organisations on board as hosts for the mentorship, include:

  • The Baxter Theatre
  • Windybrow Theatre
  • Forgotten Angle Theatre Collab
  • Mpumalanga International Film Festival
  • Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts
  • The Black Power Station
  • Theatre Arts Admin Collective
  • Centre for Creative Arts UKZN
  • MBN Studios – Blessing Ngobeni
  • The Market Theatre
  • PACOFS
  • Joburg Theatre
  • Vuyani Dance Company
  • DALRO
  • Drama for Life

Those interested may WhatsApp their two-minute videos to WhatsApp on 067 844 4447 and visit CCAP and the CCAP Facebook page Creative Careers South Africa for more information.

NextOptions
Read more: skills development, internship, mentorship, creative industries, unemployment, creative talent, arts and culture, work experience, arts industry

Related

Source: © Campaign ME Edelman has appointed Marie-Claire Maalouf as Chief Creative Officer for UAE and KSA
Marie-Claire Maalouf appointed chief creative officer for Edelman UAE and KSA11 Oct 2023
Empowering tomorrow's workforce: Thriving in the talent battleground
Regent Business SchoolEmpowering tomorrow's workforce: Thriving in the talent battleground10 Oct 2023
Deshnie Govender, head of marketing sub-Saharan Africa, TikTokinterviewed by Marlon Mosadi, for BirdWatching at the Loeries (Image: Terry Levin)
Birdwatching at the Loeries: E510 Oct 2023
Image: Terry Levin. CEO of Publicis Conseil, Marco Venturelli encourages agencies to partner with client brands to help identify problems and work toward impact solutions
#Loeries2023: Three lessons on how creative thinking can change the world10 Oct 2023
Source: © The Loeries The Loeries Creative Week Masterclasses' speakers have been announced
Loeries Creative Week masterclasses' speakers announced26 Sep 2023
The Lewis Group and redAcademy partner to create a sustainable pipeline of tech talent
The Lewis Group and redAcademy partner to create a sustainable pipeline of tech talent15 Sep 2023
Source: TBWA\SA
TBWA\SA opens up internship applications4 Sep 2023
Woman to woman, we need female mentors
CatchwordsWoman to woman, we need female mentors30 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz