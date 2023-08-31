Call for entries: The One Club and 3% Movement launch global Next Creative Leaders 2023

The One Club for Creativity and The 3% Movement are calling for entries for the Next Creative Leaders 2023, a free global competition recognising women and non-binary up-and-coming creatives.

Now in its ninth year, Next Creative Leaders is a free portfolio competition that identifies, celebrates, and provides a global platform to talented women and non-binary creatives who are making their mark on the world with both their work and unique point of view on creative leadership that’s changing the industry for the better.

Stepping into leadership

Eligible participants are those who are stepping into leadership roles, including copywriters, art directors, designers, ACDs, newly promoted creative and design directors with less than one year in the role, and creative teams who are doing game-changing work.

Along with naming global winners based upon the highest jury scores, the competition also recognises regional winners in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East/Africa, and North America.

Entries highlighting a candidate’s creativity, leadership, and unique point of view must be submitted by 1 December 1 2023. To make Next Creative Leaders as open and accessible as possible, there is no fee to enter, with a strong push for candidates to self-nominate.

Entrants are judged on four-to-six pieces of creative work and information about how they — and their work — are pushing the industry forward and making a positive contribution in terms of diversity, mentoring, and advocacy.

Reviewed

Entries will be reviewed by a jury of 70 top creatives and diversity advocates, including past Next Creative Leaders winners, to be announced shortly. Winners will be announced in February 2024.

Each NCL winner receives a one-year complimentary individual membership with The One Club, with opportunities to participate in future One Club awards juries, and complimentary tickets to a One Club professional development conference ($1,000+ value), panels, and mentorship events.

Winners have their work showcased on The One Club website, promotion on both The 3% Movement and The One Club social channels, and potential opportunities to speak on the annual Next Creative Leaders panel. The global winners also get a dedicated profile article on The One Club website.

“The One Club created its own inclusion and diversity department 15 years ago, and has steadily increased programming around gender equity in the workplace,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “Next Creative Leaders is an important part of our programming because it identifies, elevates and gives voice to those who are making a real difference by opening the door and inspiring the next generation of creatives who follow in their footsteps.”

Branding for Next Creative Leaders 2023 was designed by Selina Kehuan Wu, an MFA candidate at Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, and a Type Directors Club TDC69 competition winner.