Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthNedbank IMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

MediamarkOFM RadioBullion PR & CommunicationEduvosDMASAKLAJoe PublicArora OnlineBroad MediaRX AfricaATKASA - Digital AgencyDelta Victor BravoDentsuThe Innovator TrusteatbigfishEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Search for:
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

The One Club of Creativity Special Section

latest news | www.oneclub.org | www.oneshow.org | @TheOneClub

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

The One Club for Creativity

Call for entries: The One Club and 3% Movement launch global Next Creative Leaders 2023

31 Aug 2023
The One Club for Creativity and The 3% Movement are calling for entries for the Next Creative Leaders 2023, a free global competition recognising women and non-binary up-and-coming creatives.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Now in its ninth year, Next Creative Leaders is a free portfolio competition that identifies, celebrates, and provides a global platform to talented women and non-binary creatives who are making their mark on the world with both their work and unique point of view on creative leadership that’s changing the industry for the better.

Stepping into leadership

Eligible participants are those who are stepping into leadership roles, including copywriters, art directors, designers, ACDs, newly promoted creative and design directors with less than one year in the role, and creative teams who are doing game-changing work.

Along with naming global winners based upon the highest jury scores, the competition also recognises regional winners in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East/Africa, and North America.

Achieving world-class African animation through continental cross-collaboration
Achieving world-class African animation through continental cross-collaboration

By 1 hour ago

Entries highlighting a candidate’s creativity, leadership, and unique point of view must be submitted by 1 December 1 2023. To make Next Creative Leaders as open and accessible as possible, there is no fee to enter, with a strong push for candidates to self-nominate.

Entrants are judged on four-to-six pieces of creative work and information about how they — and their work — are pushing the industry forward and making a positive contribution in terms of diversity, mentoring, and advocacy.

Reviewed

Entries will be reviewed by a jury of 70 top creatives and diversity advocates, including past Next Creative Leaders winners, to be announced shortly. Winners will be announced in February 2024.

Each NCL winner receives a one-year complimentary individual membership with The One Club, with opportunities to participate in future One Club awards juries, and complimentary tickets to a One Club professional development conference ($1,000+ value), panels, and mentorship events.

Winners have their work showcased on The One Club website, promotion on both The 3% Movement and The One Club social channels, and potential opportunities to speak on the annual Next Creative Leaders panel. The global winners also get a dedicated profile article on The One Club website.

“The One Club created its own inclusion and diversity department 15 years ago, and has steadily increased programming around gender equity in the workplace,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “Next Creative Leaders is an important part of our programming because it identifies, elevates and gives voice to those who are making a real difference by opening the door and inspiring the next generation of creatives who follow in their footsteps.”

Branding for Next Creative Leaders 2023 was designed by Selina Kehuan Wu, an MFA candidate at Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, and a Type Directors Club TDC69 competition winner.

NextOptions
Read more: women, entries, creatives, open, The One Club for Creativity, non-binary

Related

Source:
The One Club invites global membership to take part in 2024 Creative Hall of Fame nominations25 Aug 2023
Source:
New groove: Gen Z dominates Hip hop streams on anniversary celebration22 Aug 2023
Image supplied. Thapelo Mmoloke, creative director at CBR Marketing examines some challenges that constrain creative teams in the modern ad agency environment
Exclusive: Designing creative with the end in mind delivers bigger impact22 Aug 2023
The jury includes 10 top CMOs. Source: Supplied.
Top CMOs selected for The One Show 2023 CMO Pencil jury17 Aug 2023
Cisco will bring EDGE Centres into WomHub incubation spaces. Source: x.com
#WomensMonth: Cisco and WomHub partner to help women in STEM17 Aug 2023
Jessica Mahlekisi is the marketing and digital coordinator in the Luxe division at L’Oréal South Africa. Source: Supplied.
#WomensMonth: Jessica Mahlekisi, marketing & digital coordinator in L'Oreal SA's Luxe division15 Aug 2023
Roxana Ravjee is Dentsu SA's CEO. Source: Supplied.
#WomensMonth: Roxana Ravjee is leading Dentsu SA into the future1 Aug 2023
Santam has announced the finalists for the awards. Source: Supplied.
All the Santam Women of the Future Awards finalists27 Jul 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz