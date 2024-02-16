Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

PnetESETActionCOACH Business CoachingMilpark EducationG&G AdvocacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Talent Acquisition Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Data unveils the future: Pnet's head of insights and customer success on AI's role in recruitment

    Issued by Pnet
    16 Feb 2024
    16 Feb 2024
    In an era defined by rapid technological advancements, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is proving to be transformative across various industries. Thankfully - and in contradiction to what many people believe - AI enhances many functions rather than replacing real people, and this is true to the world of recruitment too. AI is revolutionising traditional approaches and redefining the talent-acquisition process. Paul Byrne, head of data insights and customer success at Pnet, provides invaluable insights into how AI is reshaping the recruitment sector, driving efficiency, enhancing candidate experiences, and empowering businesses to make data-driven decisions.
    Data unveils the future: Pnet's head of insights and customer success on AI's role in recruitment

    Pnet, the leading online recruitment platform in South Africa, has evolved over the past 27 years from a simple job board to a built-for-purpose online recruitment portal, shares Byrne. He highlights Pnet's commitment to facilitating seamless connections between jobseekers and recruiters, emphasising, “It's all about helping our customers match the right talent to their vacancies."

    Central to Pnet's strategy is leveraging AI to unlock actionable insights from the vast pool of data generated by jobseekers and recruiters. Byrne clarifies how AI enables a deeper understanding of jobseekers' preferences, from the types of roles they seek to the specific skills they possess. AI-driven chatbots also enhance the candidate experience by providing personalised guidance and job recommendations, which streamlines the application process.

    Byrne explains how AI not only expedites the hiring process but also ensures a more precise match between candidates and job requirements, “When it comes to sifting through CVs for a recruiter, AI brings in an opportunity to start looking at current employee resumes, past employee resumes, and start to predict what a customer is looking for in terms of skills and work experience to identify the right kind of talent to fit the role they’re wanting to hire for.”

    When it comes to internal risk, Byrne explains that by analysing anonymised data, Pnet helps companies identify potential vulnerabilities in their workforce, allowing them to proactively address retention challenges and talent gaps. He also emphasises the significance of leveraging data to foster a proactive approach to talent management, particularly in a skills-scarce environment.

    Byrne concludes by highlighting that Pnet is about making connections that work. “Our technology platform is an empowering online space where recruiters can find the right talent to help their companies succeed, and jobseekers can find work that helps them discover purpose, meaning, and joy in their everyday lives.”

    Read more: recruitment, Paul Byrne, PNET, AI
    NextOptions
    Pnet
    Pnet's recruitment platform uses smart-matching technology to connect the right candidates to the right vacancies at the right time. Part of the global StepStone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.

    Related

    Leveraging AI: The secret weapon for your side hustle
    Leveraging AI: The secret weapon for your side hustle
     12 Feb 2024
    Source: Supplied. Viebeg's chief executive officer, Tobias Reiter and chief commercial officer Alex Musyoka.
    How one African health tech firm is expanding access to affordable health care in Africa
    12 Feb 2024
    Source: © Careers Publicis Groupe in Paris, France. Publicis is putting AI at its core to become the industry’s first intelligent system
    Publicis Groupe's €300m investment plan for AI transformation
    9 Feb 2024
    #BizTrends: James Cloete - Marketing trends: Lessons from Bill Bernbach, Nelly the Elephant & others
    #BizTrends: James Cloete - Marketing trends: Lessons from Bill Bernbach, Nelly the Elephant & others
     6 Feb 2024
    Mike Abel bas been appointed as a non-executive chairman for Sens. Source: Supplied.
    Irish firm Sens appoints global ad leader Mike Abel as non-executive chairman
    6 Feb 2024
    Pnet releases their Q4-2023 Job Market Trends Report
    PnetPnet releases their Q4-2023 Job Market Trends Report
    Image supplied. Madelene Cronje, digital campaign lead, +OneX, says machine learning is powerful, bit it is not a substitute for human insight
    Unlocking ROI in digital marketing: The power of human insight and a test-and-learn culture
     5 Feb 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Leilah Potter - Pretend it doesn't exist or jump on the bandwagon, but AI is transforming the creative agency
    #BizTrends2024: Leilah Potter - Pretend it doesn't exist or jump on the bandwagon, but AI is transforming the creative agency
     2 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz