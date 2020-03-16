Top audio personalities in April Radio & Podcast report

This April, we invite you to make possible exclusive content by Bizcommunity editors Jessica Tennant and Juanita Pienaar as they delve into why 2020 is being dubbed 'Year of Sonic' in their Biz Radio & Podcast content feature report.



A major form of free expression across Africa and the world, the radio and podcasting boom shows no sign of slowing. Bizcommunity’s April report will feature overviews from senior management to up-and-coming aspirants in the SA audio space, advertisers, marketers, content makers and service providers.



Some highlights to expect:

10th Radio Awards: Taryn Westoby, head of Tiso Blackstar Events, now Arena Holdings, on the April event developments.



Taryn Westoby, head of Tiso Blackstar Events, now Arena Holdings, on the April event developments. 2019 Wits Radio Academy Bursary award winner: Tyroline Franks, the 22-year-old, up-and-coming host of Gauteng-based radio station Eldos FM.



Tyroline Franks, the 22-year-old, up-and-coming host of Gauteng-based radio station Eldos FM. Lalela Radio Awards: Jessica Tennant’s exclusive with Lance Rothschild on his new awards programme in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters.



Jessica Tennant’s exclusive with Lance Rothschild on his new awards programme in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters. National Association of Broadcasters: Executive director, Nadia Bulbulia, on the Free Radio Initiative launched in February this year to support a variety of social causes and communities.



Executive director, Nadia Bulbulia, on the Free Radio Initiative launched in February this year to support a variety of social causes and communities. D&AD and Vince Frost: Interview with globally renowned Australian graphic designer Vince Frost on a new podcast series he is hosting with D&AD.



Interview with globally renowned Australian graphic designer Vince Frost on a new podcast series he is hosting with D&AD. Leading radio stations: A diversity of opinion from influential radio executives and hosts:

Jane Ruinard: Commercial manager, Jacaranda FM

Jonathan Lumley: Head of promotions at East Coast Radio

Lesley Piet: OFM presenter on her new appointment and breakfast show

The podcast boom!

Carmen Murray and John Vlismas: The launch of ‘The IN with the TWO Outsiders’



The launch of ‘The IN with the TWO Outsiders’ Katie Mohamed: Founder and CEO of Brandfusion launches new podcast



Founder and CEO of Brandfusion launches new podcast Rutendo Nyamuda: Host of BizTakeouts and In my 20s podcasts



Host of BizTakeouts and In my 20s podcasts Iono.fm: Local online audio platform providing podcast and audio live streaming services to host of blue chips



Local online audio platform providing podcast and audio live streaming services to host of blue chips Educational podcasting

Sonic DNA

How sonic DNA or the audio equivalent of a visual corporate identity will become increasingly important for audio providers.

Sponsorship of Biz Radio & Podcast Content Feature - what you get:

Frontpage top story presence throughout April

Your brand on the right-hand margin newsfeed in April



Branding link on article landing pages



Special section header for one year



Tagged on social media sharing of content feature



Optional podcast interview



Branded collated PDF content feature report



Links to drive traffic to your website or press office

Audio - always on, growing, helps brands grow and gives voice to the masses.



Get on board with exclusive sponsorship of this great content feature.



Contact moc.ytinummoczib@selas or call +27 (0)21 404 1460 for more info.



