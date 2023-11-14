South Africa, Kenya and UAE jury chairs for Warc Effectiveness Awards Middle East & Africa region

The Warc Awards for Effectiveness have announced the jury chairs of the Middle East and Africa region.

A total of 15 jury chairs - three for each region - will lead the judging process to award the best campaigns that deliver strategic brilliance and effective impact across Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and North America.

As announced recently the Awards will take place across five regions, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, America and the Middle East & Africa.

Each region will be awarded bronze, silver and gold. All regions’ gold winners will automatically progress to compete for the Global Grands Prix, announced during Cannes Lions week.

Middle East & Africa jury chairs