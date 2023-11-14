South Africa, Kenya and UAE jury chairs for Warc Effectiveness Awards Middle East & Africa region

A total of 15 jury chairs - three for each region - will lead the judging process to award the best campaigns that deliver strategic brilliance and effective impact across Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and North America.
As announced recently the Awards will take place across five regions, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, America and the Middle East & Africa.
Each region will be awarded bronze, silver and gold. All regions’ gold winners will automatically progress to compete for the Global Grands Prix, announced during Cannes Lions week.
Mthembu was a Warc Effectiveness Awards juror in 2023. No stronger to judging awards she has been an AMASA juror 2019 and MAA juror 2020/2021. She was also a Cannes Lions Speaker 2023.
Alshehhi was awarded the Loeries Marketing Leadership and Innovation 2023 at the recent Loeries Creative Week in Cape Town.
"I am eager to spotlight the dynamic and diverse talent in the Middle East and Africa. This region brims with untold stories and unexplored creativity that can redefine effectiveness in our industry. I'm looking forward to honouring campaigns that not only resonate deeply with their audiences but also set new benchmarks for measurable success in our rapidly evolving marketing landscape," says AlShehhi.
Kendi joined Absa as chief marketing officer in 2022. Before moving to Absa, she was with Safaricom PLC for four years as the head of segment marketing and go-to-market strategy. She worked at Unilever for five and a half years before that.
