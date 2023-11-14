Industries

    South Africa, Kenya and UAE jury chairs for Warc Effectiveness Awards Middle East & Africa region

    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    14 Nov 2023
    14 Nov 2023
    The Warc Awards for Effectiveness have announced the jury chairs of the Middle East and Africa region.
    A total of 15 jury chairs - three for each region - will lead the judging process to award the best campaigns that deliver strategic brilliance and effective impact across Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and North America.

    As announced recently the Awards will take place across five regions, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, America and the Middle East & Africa.

    Each region will be awarded bronze, silver and gold. All regions’ gold winners will automatically progress to compete for the Global Grands Prix, announced during Cannes Lions week.

    Middle East & Africa jury chairs

    • Jury: Brand Purpose, Business-to-Business, Cultural Impact, Customer Experience, Instant Impact and Long-term Growth: Jury chair: Gugu Mthembu, CMO, Telkom, South Africa.

      Mthembu was a Warc Effectiveness Awards juror in 2023. No stronger to judging awards she has been an AMASA juror 2019 and MAA juror 2020/2021. She was also a Cannes Lions Speaker 2023.

    • Jury: Channel Integration, Channel Pioneer, Partnerships & Sponsorships, Path to Purchase and Use of Data: Jury chair: Khaled Alshehhi, executive director of Marketing and Communication, UAE Government Media Office, UAE.

      Alshehhi was awarded the Loeries Marketing Leadership and Innovation 2023 at the recent Loeries Creative Week in Cape Town.

      "I am eager to spotlight the dynamic and diverse talent in the Middle East and Africa. This region brims with untold stories and unexplored creativity that can redefine effectiveness in our industry. I'm looking forward to honouring campaigns that not only resonate deeply with their audiences but also set new benchmarks for measurable success in our rapidly evolving marketing landscape," says AlShehhi.

    • Jury: Strategic Thinking: Jury chair: Carolyne Kendi,CMO, Absa Kenya PLC, Kenya.

      Kendi joined Absa as chief marketing officer in 2022. Before moving to Absa, she was with Safaricom PLC for four years as the head of segment marketing and go-to-market strategy. She worked at Unilever for five and a half years before that.

      Key dates

      Key dates for Warc Awards 2024 are:

      • Early bird deadline: 12 December 2023
      • Final deadline: 6 February 2024
      • Regional winners announcements: 20-25 May 2024
      • Global Grand Prix winners announcements: Cannes Lions Week 2024

    Danette Breitenbach
    Danette Breitenbach

    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.

