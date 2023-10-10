Loeries2023: Loeries Marketing Leadership and Innovation Award, Khaled AlShehhi first recipient from the Middle East

The Loeries Marketing Leadership and Innovation 2023 was awarded to Khaled AlShehhi, executive director of Marketing and Communication from the UAE Government Media Office

Source: © Gallo Images Gallo images Khaled AlShehhi si the first recipient of the Loeries Marketing Leadership and Innovation Award from the Middle East region

On receiving the Award AlShehhi said, “In the 45th anniversary year of the esteemed Loeries Awards, held in the vibrant heart of Cape Town where cultures and creativity converge, I am profoundly honoured to be the first recipient from the Middle East to receive the Loeries Marketing Leadership and Innovation Award.

He adds, "True innovation demands courage, a willingness to step out of one's comfort zone, and an empowered team. In the UAE, we are fortunate to have leadership that not only recognises but actively fosters these values, laying the foundation for a thriving innovation ecosystem.”

As Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of the Loeries explained, “The key thing with the Marketing Leadership and Innovation Award is that it looks at people who have been doing really amazing work in the marketing space over an extended period of time.”

Introduced in 2007, the selection for the Award is based on data, such as the Loeries rankings, which is reviewed by the Loeries Committee.

Sewraj says Alshehhi stood out instantly. “Alshehhi is a brand champion for MENA region, renowned throughout the region for flying the flag high for the UAE by pushing the bar and supporting meaningful work.”

He has been praised for his efforts to build the Emirates’ nation brand through a myriad of projects and initiatives.

This includes work such as Empty Plates which won the UAE Government a Grand Prix and Gold Loerie last year. In 2021 the Office’s Double Moon and First Arabic Countdown also won gold.

Receiving the Award, Alshehhi said that the UAE is not merely participating on the global stage; we are pioneering, transforming, and reshaping the global dialogue! This recognition is not just a personal accolade but a testament to the UAE's unwavering commitment to innovation and its influential position in the global narrative.

“Our transformative journey at the UAE Government Media Office, highlighted by over 220 global accolades, showcases that creativity and innovation are not confined to commercial brands. Governments, and nations like the UAE, can be monumental storytellers, shaping global narratives.

“A massive salute to our dynamic team, dedicated talents, and collaborative agency partners! Our collective brilliance across numerous campaigns and initiatives has set benchmarks, raised the bar, and inspired the global community.

"Together, we challenge boundaries, discover our 'Why not us?' moments, and craft stories that resonate universally and inspire generations. Let's continue this united journey of innovation and excellence.”

AlShehhi joins the ranks of previous recipients of the award, such as last year’s award winner Bernice Samuels, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN and 2021 winner Nedbank’s Group Executive: Group Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Khensani Nobanda.

AlShehh has earned leadership roles in various organisations, including the Global CMO Growth Council, New York Festival AME Advisory Council, World Media Group’s Brand Advisory Board, The Public Relations and Communications Association Executive Board and Middle East Public Relations Association Strategy Board.

AlShehh has been recognised for his outstanding contributions to the field, including winning the World Media Group Award for Content Leadership & Innovation in 2022, the Honorary Award of the 2022 Effie MENA, and being named Advertising Person of the Year at the Dubai Lynx 2023, Digital Professional of the Year 2021 by The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) and Marketing Game Changer by Campaign Middle East in 2020.

He has also been featured in the Arabian Business’ 2021 Power List of individuals who are shaping the future of the Middle East.