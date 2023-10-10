Loeries2023: Late Teboho Mahlatsi honoured with Hall of Fame award

This year's Loeries Hall of Fame was awarded posthumously to Teboho Mahlatsi, the Shaka Ilembe and Yizo Yizo director and Bomb Shelter Film Productions executive producer who passed away earlier this year due to cancer.

Teboho Mahlatsi was awarded posthumously. Source: Loeries.

“His untimely passing is really something that has struck a chord in the entire industry and because of all of his efforts and the impact that he has made, he has been chosen as the 2023 Loeries Hall of Fame recipient posthumously,” says Preetesh Sewraj, Loeries CEO.

Notable

The Loeries Hall of Fame Award recognises the most select creative individuals for their notable and continuous contributions and success and impact in the industry.

Mahlatsi did some amazing work in advertising and as an ad man and was one of the founders of the production company, Bomb Shelter Film Productions, working with great brands like South African Tourism.

He was also involved in the industry in so many different ways, working to grow the industry and was always an active part of the Loeries community.

Over the years he won three Gold, 16 Silver and 10 Bronze Loeries.

Nurturing talent

“Mahlatsi was chosen to receive this award because his work in the brand communication space has resonated with the industry. He was also known as someone who grew and nurtured young talent in the industry and helping them grow through his work in film productions,” says Sewraj.

Mahlatsi joins previous esteemed Hall of Fame recipients including last year’s recipient, Joe Public United’s cofounder and group chief creative officer, Pepe Marais.

In 2021 Darling Films South Africa’s co-owners and executive producers Lorraine Smit and Melina McDonald received the honour and the year

before it was Boniswa Pezisa, then Net#work BBDO’s group chief executive.

The Loeries first introduced the Hall of Fame Award in 2008 to recognise select creative individuals for their notable and continuous contributions to the growth of the industry.

Each year, a shortlist is compiled based on the individuals’ success and impact in the industry. From this shortlist, the Loeries Committee chooses the recipient for that year.