2023 Loeries Young Creatives Award goes to Bernice Puleng Mosala

9 Oct 2023
Issued by: Loeries
Bernice Puleng Mosala, a copywriter at Joe Public United, has been awarded the 2023 Loeries Young Creatives Award, empowered by Woolworths, at the 45th Loeries Awards in Cape Town.
She received a Gold Loerie, during the first night of the prestigious Loerie Awards ceremony, held at The Cape Town City Hall, on Thursday 5 October.

The Award recognises a talented young mind in the industry who is doing innovative work in the early stages of their career and is on a trajectory of sustained creative excellence.

It is an indicator of the talent driving innovation and brand communications and recognises potential rather than actual achievement.

Carl Willoughby, chief creative officer, TBWA Hunt Lascaris led the Young Creatives panel. "It’s comforting knowing that there are young creatives entering the industry who can compete with their more senior peers,” says Willoughby.

He adds that the competition in this category was tough, with some extremely talented people in the mix. “Mosala, however, deserves this award. It wasn’t just the volume of work she produced but the quality of thinking that set her apart. I hope this recognition helps motivate her to do even more. I know she’s well on her way to being one of tomorrow’s industry leaders,” he states.

Joe Public United’s co-founder and group chief creative officer, Pepe Marais says Mosala is one of those rare young creatives that punches above her weight, in everything she does.

“She is incisive, yet open to constructive feedback. She is exceptionally talented, with a high level of humility to match. She has firm views, which she brings across gently.

“But most of all, Bernice is a down to earth individual, who cares deeply about her fellow human beings. She gives without wanting to receive, which is why she deserves to be the Loeries 2023 Young Creative,” he says.

Strategic partnership with Woolworths

This year, the Loeries and Woolworths formed a strategic partnership to support and grow the Loeries Young Creative Award to continue the legacy of the award.

Its support of this Award reflects Woolworths’ dedication to nurturing and empowering the youth, which matches The Loeries mission to inspire and empower the next generation of creative leaders.

The Loeries award creative excellence in the advertising and brand communication industry. The Young Creatives Award is free to enter, and entrants need to turn 27 during the award year or be younger.



Loeries
As Africa and the Middle East's premier award that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the advertising and brand communication industry, winning a Loerie is the highest accolade for creativity and innovation across our region. The Loeries, a proudly not-for-profit company, promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of fresh thinking, innovative ideas and outstanding execution.
