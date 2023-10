Loeries2023: 232 Loeries awarded

This year, the 45 edition of the Loeries, saw 232 Loeries awarded, out of 2,100 entries.

The Loeries took place this past week, from 2 to 6 October in October, awarded the Loeries across 17 categories. A total of 619 brands were represented by 219 agencies, from 18 countries across Africa and the Middle East, with 18% of entries from outside of South Africa.

The entries were judged by over 170 jury members who awarded five grand Prix, 17 Gold Loeries, three Campaign Golds, 49 Silver Loeries, 8 Campaign Silvers, 77 Bronze Loeries, 16 Campaign Bronze, 12 Craft Gold, three Craft Gold.

Ogilvy SA was named Agency of the Year and Ogilvy was named Regional Agency of the Year was also took home two Grand Prix and three gold Loeries, and a total of 16 Loeries.

Grand Prix were awarded to FP7 McCann, Impact BBDO and The Odd Number.

Publicus Groupe took home two Gold Loeries.

Grid Worldwide, Grey Advertising, Scanad, The Animation School, the Red & Yellow School, North West University, TBWA/Hunt Lascaris, The Star Company, FP7 McCann, Impact BBDO, Joe Public, Joe Public United, and VMLY&R all took home a Gold Loeries.

Impact BBDO took home 19 Loeries, Joe Public 17, Publicis Group 16, and TBWA/Hunt Lascaris 13.

Brand Identity & Collateral Design - Logos Prize Entry agency Country Brand Title Product Silver Grid Worldwide South Africa FNB FNB Rebrand Financial Services Bronze Start Having Impact From Today (Pty) Ltd t/a SHIFT South Africa SHIFT SHIFT Brand Identity Brand Identity & Collateral Design - Identity Programmes Bronze Grid Worldwide South Africa FNB FNB Rebrand Financial Services Graphic Design - Posters & Environmental Graphics Campaign Bronze Grid Worldwide South Africa ZIOUX ZIOUX BREAK FREE RESTAURANT Graphic Design - General Design Bronze RAPT Creative South Africa Heineken Live from the Sunny Side Sol Bronze Publicis Groupe United Arab Emirates Always Not Hot Periodwear Always / Feminine Care pads Graphic Design - Package Design Gold Grid Worldwide South Africa Inverroche Bee&Bee Inverroche Classic Publication Design Gold Publicis Groupe United Arab Emirates Home Centre Unseen Tears Retail Furniture Silver Ogilvy South Africa South Africa DStv and University of Cape Town #StoriesFromTheAshes - Book University of Cape Town Library Design - Motion Graphic Design Bronze Wicked Pixels South Africa Nedbank Nedbank Brand Campaign 2022 Banking Bronze Wicked Pixels South Africa Allianz & IPC Destroy Your Day 1 #MoveNow Paralympics Design - Design for Digital Silver MakeReign & Dentsu Creative South Africa Trophy Stout #ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience Beer Design - Interior Design & Temporary Structures Silver National Sea Rescue Institute South Africa National Sea Rescue Institute Survival Swimming Centres Survival Swimming Centres Bronze Ogilvy South Africa South Africa Volkswagen South Africa The Blind Spot Automotive Products Design - Industrial & Product Design Gold FP7 McCann United Arab Emirates Heinz Ketch-Up & Down Heinz Design Mixed-Media Campaign Silver Saatchi & Saatchi ME United Arab Emirates Kinokuniya Time To Read Book Store Bronze Grid Worldwide South Africa Inverroche Bee&Bee Inverroche Classic Bronze dentsu Creative South Africa ABINBEV RECLAIM YOUR DNA TROPHY STOUT Bronze Grid Worldwide South Africa FNB FNB Rebrand Financial Services Bronze Publicis Groupe United Arab Emirates Transparency International - Lebanon The Currency of Corruption Anti Corruption NGO Bronze Saatchi & Saatchi ME United Arab Emirates Oreo Oreo & Friends Oreo & Friends Design Crafts - Photography Craft Certificate Publicis Groupe United Arab Emirates Home Centre Unseen Tears Retail Furniture Design Crafts - Writing for Design Craft Certificate Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd South Africa Laphroaig Laphroaig - Say It In South African Laphroaig Whisky Design Crafts - Illustration Campaign Craft Certificate dentsu Creative South Africa ABINBEV RECLAIM YOUR DNA TROPHY STOUT Craft Certificate Publicis Groupe United Arab Emirates Transparency International - Lebanon The Currency of Corruption Anti Corruption NGO Design Crafts - Typography Craft Certificate Impact BBDO United Arab Emirates adidas I'mpossible adidas Digital - Web Browser-based Experience Silver MakeReign & Dentsu Creative South Africa ABINBEV #ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience Beer Silver Publicis Groupe United Arab Emirates K-Lynn Self Check Out Exclusive Lingerie Bronze Joe Public South Africa Chicken Licken Gwijo Formations Brand Digital - Social Media Campaign Grand Prix FP7 McCann United Arab Emirates Heinz HeinzJack Heinz Campaign Gold VMLY&R South Africa South Africa Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge 1 Bronze Ogilvy South Africa South Africa KFC Eat Chicken For Breakfast KFC Bronze Accenture Song South Africa POWA A Father's Voice NGO Bronze Publicis Groupe United Arab Emirates ABAAD Resource Center for Gender Equality Dirty Laundry Gender Equality NGO Bronze FP7 McCann United Arab Emirates Testicular Cancer Society Wall Street Balls Brand Digital - Applications, Games & Interactive tools Bronze Impact BBDO United Arab Emirates Lay's Cinema Crunch Hack Lay's Digital - Data Driven Campaign Silver X3M Ideas Nigeria The Extra Step Initiative THE SOOT LIFE EXPECTANCY The Extra Step Initiative Bronze Ogilvy South Africa South Africa SAB (ABINBEV) The Foam Knows Carling Black Label Digital - Use Of Influencers Campaign Silver Joe Public South Africa Chicken Licken Gwijo Avenue Brand Silver Saatchi & Saatchi ME United Arab Emirates Visa Graduation Ceremony Visa Digital - Use of AI Campaign Gold TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris South Africa The Riky Rick Foundation Stronger Stronger Bronze MullenLowe MENA FZ LLC United Arab Emirates Aurora50 Fixing the bAIs Social Enterprise creating inclusive workplaces Digital - Use of Metaverse, AR and VR Silver King James Group (part of Accenture Song) South Africa Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group Brand Digital - Games & Gamification Bronze Accenture Song South Africa WESGRO Play before you stay Western Cape Tourism Digital Crafts - User Experience Design Craft Certificate MakeReign & Dentsu Creative South Africa ABINBEV #ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience Beer Digital Crafts - Writing Campaign Craft Gold Promise South Africa PPS 1883 | William Anderson Soga | Finding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign Digital Crafts - Use of Technology Craft Gold TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris South Africa The Riky Rick Foundation Stronger Stronger Craft Certificate Accenture Song South Africa WESGRO Play before you stay Western Cape Tourism Digital Crafts - Music & Sound Design Craft Certificate VMLY&R South Africa South Africa Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge 1 Craft Certificate Promise South Africa PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign Craft Certificate TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris South Africa The Riky Rick Foundation Stronger Stronger Craft Certificate Joe Public United South Africa Chicken Licken Gwijo Formations Brand Digital Crafts - Digital Design Craft Certificate TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris South Africa adidas The Impossible Billboard FIFA World Cup x adidas 2022 PR & Media Communication Campaign Gold Scanad Kenya Zeva Stain Not Shame Fashion Silver TBWA\Istanbul Turkey BirGün Newspaper Suicide or Femicide? Inverted Balcony Bronze Joe Public United South Africa Amnesty International The Real Maternity Issue Amnesty International Bronze Impact BBDO United Arab Emirates AnNahar Newspaper Newspapers Inside The Newspaper AnNahar Newspaper Bronze Impact BBDO United Arab Emirates LBCI We Miss Lebanon LBCI Live Events Silver Impact BBDO United Arab Emirates LBCI We Miss Lebanon LBCI Live Activations Gold Publicis Groupe United Arab Emirates McDonald's The Drive Thru School Food & Beverage Silver Joe Public United South Africa Nedbank Reality Check Investments Bronze Lobengula Advertising South Africa Old Mutual Retirement Mall Activation Retirement Bronze Ogilvy South Africa South Africa Pep Changing Stations Pep Live Crafts Craft Certificate Ogilvy South Africa South Africa Volkswagen South Africa The Blind Spot Automotive Products Media Innovation - Single Medium Gold VMLY&R South Africa South Africa Vodacom Vodacom Hearing Challenge 1 Silver Impact BBDO United Arab Emirates AnNahar Newspaper Newspapers Inside The Newspaper AnNahar Newspaper Silver Impact BBDO United Arab Emirates EBM Schoolgirl Newscasters Girls' education Silver Impact BBDO United Arab Emirates UN Women Child Wedding Cards UN Women Bronze Accenture Song South Africa WESGRO Play before you stay Western Cape Tourism Bronze TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris South Africa McDonalds South Africa You Gotta Try It Chicken Big Mac Bronze Scanad Kenya Zeva Stain Not Shame Fashion Bronze FP7 McCann United Arab Emirates Heinz HeinzJack Brand OOH - Outdoor Media Bronze Leo Burnett Beirut Lebanon Tide / P&G Tide Brightens The Night Tide - Overall brand OOH - Direct Mail Silver Impact BBDO United Arab Emirates UN Women Child Wedding Cards UN Women OOH - Ambient Grand Prix Ogilvy South Africa South Africa Volkswagen South Africa The Blind Spot Automotive Products Silver Saatchi & Saatchi ME United Arab Emirates Kinokuniya Time To Read Book Store Silver FP7 McCann United Arab Emirates Heinz HeinzJack Brand Bronze Grid Worldwide South Africa Inverroche Bee&Bee Inverroche Classic Bronze TBWA\Istanbul Turkey BirGün Newspaper Suicide or Femicide? Inverted Balcony Bronze Ogilvy Kenya Gertrude's Children's Hospital The Harmacy #DispoSafely Bronze Impact BBDO United Arab Emirates Yokohama Tires / Roads for Life Shrine Saviors Road safety Bronze Publicis Groupe United Arab Emirates McDonald's The Drive Thru School Food & Beverage OOH Crafts - Art Direction Craft Gold Ogilvy South Africa South Africa Volkswagen South Africa The Blind Spot Automotive Products Craft Certificate Saatchi & Saatchi ME United Arab Emirates Kinokuniya Time To Read Book Store OOH Crafts - Typography Craft Certificate Impact BBDO United Arab Emirates adidas I'mpossible adidas Print - Print Advertising Grand Prix Impact BBDO United Arab Emirates AnNahar Newspaper Newspapers Inside The Newspaper AnNahar Newspaper Silver Joe Public United South Africa Amnesty International The Real Maternity Issue Amnesty International Bronze The Odd Number South Africa Newzroom Afrika Maboneng (Place Of Light) Loadshedding Bronze FP7 McCann United Arab Emirates Clooney Foundation for Justice HAIR IS NOT A CRIME Clooney Foundation for Justice Campaign Silver Prodigious Africa South Africa Nestlé Spider Nescafé Campaign Silver Publicis Middle East United Arab Emirates Stellantis Desert Jeep Campaign Silver Joe Public South Africa Chicken Licken Post Man Secret Menu Campaign Bronze Ogilvy South Africa South Africa KFC Risk it for the Taste - Drip KFC Campaign Bronze Accenture Song South Africa Marmite New & UNimproved Marmite Campaign Bronze Joe Public South Africa POWA Rape Portrait 1 Non Profit Organisation Campaign Bronze Impact BBDO United Arab Emirates Loto Libanais Richer Rumors Lottery Print Crafts - Art direction Campaign Craft Certificate Publicis Middle East United Arab Emirates Stellantis Rocks Jeep Craft Certificate Joe Public South Africa Chicken Licken Post Man Secret Menu Craft Certificate Publicis Groupe United Arab Emirates Home Centre Unseen Tears Retail Furniture Radio Station Commercials Grand Prix The Odd Number South Africa Budget Insurance Have A Baby Car Insurance Gold Grey Advertising South Africa Rand Merchant Bank The 411 on ESG Rand Merchant Bank Bronze Horizon FCB Dubai United Arab Emirates DHL DHL Message Delivery DHL Delivery Bronze Dalmatian Advertising South Africa Renault South Africa TweeBuffels Renault Triber Campaign Silver TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris South Africa City Lodge Hotels Family City Lodge Hotels Campaign Silver Joe Public South Africa Chicken Licken Mistaken Identity EasyBucks Meals Campaign Bronze Ogilvy South Africa South Africa MultiChoice Loadshedding Productions presents THE BALLAD OF ANTONY MANDIBLES DStv App Campaign Bronze Joe Public South Africa Engen At 5am... Quickshop & Co Internet & Mobile Audio Commercials Bronze Joe Public South Africa Chicken Licken Gwijo Formations Brand Branded Content Radio & Audio Gold TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris South Africa The Riky Rick Foundation Stronger Stronger Silver FP7 McCann United Arab Emirates Babyshop Frequencies of Peace Brand Bronze Joe Public South Africa Apartheid Museum Uncensored Freedom Brand Bronze Publicis Groupe United Arab Emirates Sound On The Waterproof Playlist Sound On Speaker SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials Campaign Gold Joe Public South Africa Chicken Licken Mbappe Chicky Licky Campaign Silver McCann Joburg South Africa Dettol Small Big Things_u’H’ OMOSHAYO Bar Soap Campaign Silver Joe Public United South Africa Chicken Licken Junior Lunch Meal Campaign Bronze M&C Saatchi Abel South Africa Nando's Baby shower Nando's delivery Campaign Bronze Joe Public South Africa SAB (ABINBEV) Episode 1 SAB SHARP Campaign Bronze Joe Public South Africa Nedbank iBhubesi Eliphenduka iHhashi Nedbank Children's Affinity Radio Crafts - Direction Campaign Craft Certificate TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris South Africa City Lodge Hotels Road Trip City Lodge Hotels Campaign Craft Certificate TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris South Africa Nissan South Africa Nono’s Surprise Nissan Magnite Radio Crafts - Writing Campaign Craft Gold The Odd Number South Africa Budget Insurance Have A Baby Car Insurance Craft Certificate Grey Advertising South Africa Rand Merchant Bank The 411 on ESG Rand Merchant Bank Radio Crafts - Music Craft Gold FP7 McCann United Arab Emirates Babyshop Frequencies of Peace Brand Radio Crafts - Performance Craft Certificate Ogilvy South Africa South Africa MultiChoice Loadshedding Productions presents THE BALLAD OF ANTONY MANDIBLES DStv App Craft Certificate Saatchi & Saatchi ME United Arab Emirates LOGI Energy The Right to Power: 47 seconds Health Services Radio Crafts - SA Non-English Writing Campaign Craft Gold Boomtown South Africa A Million Girls Foundation Floods A Million Girls Foundation Campaign Craft Certificate McCann Joburg South Africa Dettol Small Big Things_u’NI’ OMOSHAYO Bar Soap Radio Crafts - SA Non-English Performance Campaign Craft Certificate Joe Public United South Africa Chicken Licken Junior Lunch Meal Radio Crafts - Use of Technology Craft Gold TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris South Africa The Riky Rick Foundation Stronger Stronger Film - TV & Cinema Commercials - up to 90s Silver MullenLowe South Africa South Africa Save the Children Indololwane Save The Children Silver Joe Public South Africa Chicken Licken Popcorn Chicken Shaker EasyBucks Meals Silver The Odd Number South Africa Tiger Brands Always Eat'alian Fatti's & Moni's Bronze Halo Advertising Pty Ltd South Africa Capital Legacy Where There's No Will Wills and Estate Services Campaign Bronze DUKE Advertising (Pty) Ltd South Africa D.H BROTHERS INDUSTRIES (PTY) LTD T/A WILLOWTON OIL & CAKE MILLS Taste Nice. No Lies - Favourite Sunshine D - Margarine Campaign Bronze The Odd Number South Africa Budget Insurance Faf Good South Africans Campaign Bronze Joe Public United South Africa Uber Eats Deep-fried Uber Eats Campaign Bronze Impact BBDO United Arab Emirates MNHD The Athlete’s Home Clubside Film - TV & Cinema Commercials - above 90s Grand Prix Ogilvy South Africa South Africa KFC Anything for the Taste KFC Gold Joe Public South Africa Chicken Licken Undefeated Since Forever Brand Silver Accenture Song SA South Africa Capfin The Matriarch Personal loans Silver Publicis Groupe United Arab Emirates Home Centre The Homecoming Retail Furniture Bronze 0307 South Africa McDonald's McDonald's Sorry Mom Restuarant & Fast Food Bronze Publicis Groupe United Arab Emirates Home Centre The Creature Retail Furniture Film - Online Film - above 30s Silver Ogilvy South Africa South Africa KFC Eat Chicken For Breakfast KFC Silver FCB Africa South Africa Western Cape Government Hurt People, Hurt People Film Campaign Bronze Joe Public South Africa SAB (ABINBEV) Treehouse Hansa Pilsener Film - TV Trailers & Content Promos Bronze Pitch Black Post South Africa Netflix Bambelela Siyajika iNumber Number Film - Other Screens Bronze Impact BBDO United Arab Emirates EBM Schoolgirl Newscasters Girls' education Bronze Accenture Song SA South Africa Capfin The Matriarch Personal loans Film - Branded Content Film - Single Bronze Iconic Agency South Africa Red Bull (UN)CREDITED - The Story of Afro Dance Red Bull Energy Drink Film - Music Videos Gold The Star Film Company South Africa Music Video Disturbed 'Bad Man' Music Video Silver Arcade South Africa Desire Marea Be Free Music Video Silver TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris South Africa The Riky Rick Foundation Stronger Stronger Film Crafts - Direction Craft Gold Romance South Africa KFC Anything for the taste Kentucky Fried Chicken Craft Certificate DARLING FILMS (PTY) LTD South Africa Chicken Licken There's a SoulSister in All of Us Chicken Licken Craft Certificate Romance South Africa Chicken Licken Big John, Ya' hunga forever Big John burger Craft Certificate Romance South Africa Western Cape Government Hurt People, Hurt People Gender Based Violence Craft Certificate The Star Film Company South Africa Music Video Disturbed 'Bad Man' Music Video Craft Certificate 0307 South Africa Short Film no Brand association The Little Match Girl Short Film no advertising product Craft Certificate Romance South Africa Chicken Licken Undefeated Since Forever Chicken Licken Film Crafts - Cinematography Craft Gold 0307 South Africa Short Film - no brand association The Little Match Girl Short Film - no brand assosciation Film Crafts - Writing Craft Certificate Joe Public South Africa Chicken Licken Undefeated Since Forever Brand Film Crafts - Animation Craft Certificate Wicked Pixels South Africa Samsung Samsung Underwater Love Galaxy S23 Ultra Phone Film Crafts - Special Visual Effects Craft Gold Romance South Africa Chicken Licken Big John, Ya' hunga forever Big John burger Craft Certificate Wicked Pixels South Africa Samsung Samsung Underwater Love Galaxy S23 Ultra Phone Film Crafts - Best Use of Licenced Music Craft Gold Romance South Africa KFC Anything for the taste Kentucky Fried Chicken Craft Certificate DARLING FILMS (PTY) LTD South Africa Chicken Licken There's a SoulSister in All of Us Chicken Licken Film Crafts - Performance Craft Gold Romance South Africa KFC Anything for the taste Kentucky Fried Chicken Craft Certificate 0307 South Africa Short Film - no brand association The Little Match Girl Short Film - no product association Craft Certificate Publicis Groupe United Arab Emirates Home Centre The Homecoming Retail Furniture Film Crafts - Use of Technology Craft Gold The Star Film Company, Chocolate Tribe South Africa Disturbed Disturbed Bad Man Music Video Film Crafts - Sound Design Craft Certificate TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris South Africa The Riky Rick Foundation Stronger Stronger Integrated Campaign Gold Ogilvy South Africa South Africa KFC Anything for the Taste KFC Silver Publicis Middle East United Arab Emirates Stellantis The Call of Adventure Jeep Silver Joe Public South Africa Chicken Licken Undefeated Since Forever Brand Silver Publicis Groupe United Arab Emirates Transparency International - Lebanon The Currency of Corruption Anti Corruption NGO Bronze MC SAATCHI ABU DHABI (CMS) United Arab Emirates BURGER KING KUWAIT As good as the original Plant-Based Range Bronze TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris South Africa The Riky Rick Foundation Stronger Stronger Bronze Havas Middle East United Arab Emirates adidas Superstars Superstar Ravi apparel Bronze Publicis Groupe United Arab Emirates ABAAD Resource Center for Gender Equality Dirty Laundry Gender Equality NGO Bronze Impact BBDO United Arab Emirates LBCI We Miss Lebanon LBCI Social Impact Campaign Gold Ogilvy South Africa South Africa SAB (ABINBEV) Bread of the Nation Castle Lager Silver Scanad Kenya Zeva Stain Not Shame Fashion Bronze Grid Worldwide South Africa Inverroche Bee&Bee Inverroche Classic Bronze dentsu Creative South Africa ABINBEV RECLAIM YOUR DNA TROPHY STOUT Effective Creativity Gold Ogilvy South Africa South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Game On Polo Silver Impact BBDO United Arab Emirates AnNahar Newspaper The Elections Edition AnNahar Newspaper Silver Impact BBDO United Arab Emirates TENA Despair No More TENA Incontinence Pads Bronze Ogilvy Kenya Roto Tanks Lesso Lessons Nutritional Guidance Bronze Saatchi & Saatchi ME United Arab Emirates UAE Government Media Office Empty Plates Charity Service Design Silver Impact BBDO United Arab Emirates Ghar Par / Indus Hospital Waxing Lady Tutorials Ghar Par Bronze MakeReign South Africa Woolworths Introducing the most feature rich retail app in SA Woolworths App Student - Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos Silver University of Pretoria South Africa N/A The Sower Title Sequence Silver Origo Film South Africa N/A Winterslaap Short Film Bronze University of Pretoria South Africa HBO Seamless Title Sequence for the 'Seamless' film Student - Motion Graphic Design Gold The Animation School (PTY) Ltd South Africa 3D Animated Graduation Film The Present Graduation Film Silver The Animation School (PTY) Ltd South Africa 3D Animated Graduation Film Morsel Graduation Film Silver The Animation School (PTY) Ltd South Africa 3D Animated Graduation Film Counting Sheep Graduation Film Silver University of Pretoria South Africa University of Pretoria The Tale of Logan Ninefingers Title Sequence Bronze The Animation School (PTY) Ltd South Africa 3D Animated Graduation Film The Ocean's Child Graduation Film Bronze Rachel van Zyl South Africa Wolf Winter Wolf Winter Title sequence for a book that has yet to be made into a film Bronze University of Pretoria South Africa N/A Communication for Collaboration Infomotion Bronze The Creative Academy South Africa None That's the Idea None Student - Television, Film & Video Crafts Craft Gold Origo Film South Africa N/A Winterslaap Short Film Student - Radio Commercials & Branded Content Bronze Red & Yellow Creative School of Business South Africa KLM Coffee Shop Fare sale Student - Newspaper, Magazine, Tactical Print Campaign Bronze IIE-Vega South Africa Crocs 16MB memory card Shoes Silver Red & Yellow Creative School of Business South Africa Vespa Zip-zip! Scooters Student - Indoor Posters Bronze Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography South Africa Bang & Olufsen A Sound as Beautiful as it Looks Speaker Student - Out of Home Silver Red & Yellow Creative School of Business South Africa U|Turn City of Hope NGO Student - Logos and Identity Programmes Gold North-West University South Africa SANParks Guardians of Nature National Parks Bronze Rachel van Zyl South Africa Nuvine Nuvine, a new blend of tradition. Organic wine branding Student - General Design Silver Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography South Africa Exclusive Books Cinder Calendar Bronze The Creative Academy South Africa Degas Degas Eatery Bronze The Creative Academy South Africa Polaroid Days of our lives Polaroid Emulsion Calendar Kit Student - Architecture, Interior Design & Temporary Structures Silver Greenside Design Center South Africa Own design Milky way Lighting design Student - Publication Design Silver Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography South Africa Personal Project Family Fabrics Handbound book Silver University of Johannesburg South Africa Braamfontein Braamfontein Pop-up Book Silver University of Pretoria South Africa N/A Eight Thousand Feet Illustrated Print Book Bronze University of Pretoria South Africa Information Design (In) Stability Book Bronze Stellenbosch University South Africa Modal Sound Meets Design Thesis Publication Student - Package Design Gold Red & Yellow Creative School of Business South Africa Babylonstoren Melktert packaging design Bronze Greenside Design Center South Africa Scrumchies Scrumchies Wasabi Nut Packaging Bronze Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography South Africa King Korn Umqombothi brewing kit Malted sorghum and maize meal Student - Furniture Design Bronze The Open Window South Africa NA Stained Glass Top Table Furniture Piece Student - Digital Media Bronze The Open Window South Africa NA Rinauta Mobile Application Mobile Application Bronze University of Pretoria South Africa University of Pretoria Emoshi Monsters Application Young Creatives Gold Joe Public United South Africa Bernice Puleng Mosala Integrated Copywriter Student - Print & Design Crafts - Illustration Craft Gold Red & Yellow Creative School of Business South Africa self promoting Epilogue Epublication Craft Certificate North-West University South Africa SANParks Guardians of Nature National Parks Craft Certificate Red & Yellow Creative School of Business South Africa self promoting Trace Epublication Craft Certificate Stellenbosch University South Africa Visual Narrative Woman of the Sea Visual Narrative Craft Certificate Cape Town Creative Academy South Africa None Inner World Dreams Self Promotional

