Loeries Special Section

Latest news | Galleries | www.loeries.com

Loeries

Birdwatching at the Loeries: E3 - Crafting Cultural Conversations

5 Oct 2023
Bird Watching at the Loeries is the official podcast of this year's event, in partnership with VMLY&R South Africa and Bizcommunity.
Greg Edwards, president & CEO, UniWorld Group. Image Terry Levin.
Greg Edwards, president & CEO, UniWorld Group. Image Terry Levin.

Hosted by Marlon Mosadi, who heads up VMLY&R's agency podcast Native Radio, the show takes you behind the scenes of SA's biggest celebration of brand communications creativity.

Special guests: Greg Edwards, president & CEO, UniWorld Group, US, Mike Sharman, chief creative officer, Retroviral, and Khensani Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs, Nedbank.

About Greg Edwards

Greg Edwards is president and CEO of the longest-standing, full-service, multicultural marketing and advertising agency in the US. https://uwginc.com/ has been in the business of connecting brands to multicultural audiences for more than 50 years. Edwards spoke to us about thinking beyond demographics, and why cultural context is so important if brands are to create relevant messages for an audience that's getting more and more culturally diverse.

Birdwatching at the Loeries: E1 State of the Nation
Birdwatching at the Loeries: E1 State of the Nation

2 days ago

About Mike Sharman

Mike Sharman is CEO of Retroviral, an agency that proclaims it makes brands go viral. Bold move. But with work like "My Kreepy Teacher" in their portfolio, they're getting it right. We asked him what it takes for a campaign to capture the imagination of the public. And because he's also co-founder of the influencer marketing platform, we asked him why influencer marketing is so hit-and-miss for brands – and what they can do better.

About Khensani Nobanda

Khensani Nobanda's CV includes senior marketing positions at Vodacom, SAB and Unilever, and she now heads up marketing for Nedbank She shares how agencies can get clients to buy into their great ideas.

Neo Mashigo, CCO, M&C Saatchi Group
Birdwatching at the Loeries: E2 - The Power of a Story

22 hours ago

Episode 3 is a blueprint for getting people talking about your brand. Don't miss it!

Tune in daily for exclusive interviews with Loeries jury members, industry legends, clients who push boundaries, insights into winning work, trends, debates, controversies and more... New episodes every day from Tuesday, 3 October to Saturday, 7 October.

For more:
