Search for:
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Loeries Special Section

Latest news | Galleries | www.loeries.com

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Loeries

Birdwatching at the Loeries: E2 - The Power of a Story

4 Oct 2023
Bird Watching at the Loeries is the official podcast of this year's event, in partnership with VMLY&R South Africa and Bizcommunity.
Neo Mashigo, CCO, M&C Saatchi Group
Neo Mashigo, CCO, M&C Saatchi Group

Hosted by Marlon Mosadi, who heads up VMLY&R’s agency podcast Native Radio, the show takes you behind the scenes of SA’s biggest celebration of brand communications creativity.

This second episode features special guests Neo Mashigo, CCO, M&C Saatchi Group and Nhlanhla Ngcobo, ECD, VMLY&R.

This podcast is also available on IONO.FM, via downloadable App, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

About Neo Mashigo

Neo Mashigo, chief creative officer of M&C Saatchi Group has been using his work to promote representation since the start of his career. He has produced powerful and impactful campaigns that have earned him multiple awards, including Grand Prix awards at the Loeries and Cannes Lions. Outside of his day job, Mashigo is a director of the Loeries and an exco member of the Creative Circle. He is also the co-founder of I See A Different You, a Soweto-born creative collection aiming to change the world’s view of Africa. We spoke to him about the ability of stories to change perceptions and challenge beliefs – both of oneself and of others.

Nhlanhla Ngcobo

Nhlanhla Ngcobo was recently appointed executive creative director at VMLY&R. He is a multi-award-winning creative with more than 13 years’ worth of skin in the advertising game. Over the course of his career, he has worked on some of South Africa’s biggest brands and most iconic ads. We asked him about the difference between good work and great work. And whether the industry is getting so hung up on awards that we’re losing sight of our core purpose – to get results for our clients.

Birdwatching at the Loeries: E1 State of the Nation
Birdwatching at the Loeries: E1 State of the Nation

1 day ago

Tune in daily for exclusive interviews with Loeries jury members, industry legends, clients who push boundaries, insights into winning work, trends, debates, controversies and more... New episodes every day from Tuesday, 3 October to Saturday, 7 October.

For more:
NextOptions
Read more: advertising, storytelling, podcast, Loeries, creatives, brand communications, Neo Mashigo, creative industry, M&C SAATCHI Group, Nhlanhla Ngcobo, VMLY&R, Marlon Mosadi

Related

Image supplied. The London International Awards (LIA) has announced its first-ever Created for Creatives LIA Legend Award with Mark Tutssel as the first recipient
First-ever Created for Creatives LIA Legend Award to Mark Tutssel6 hours ago
International jury president for the digital category, Shannon Washington during Day 1 of the 2023 Loerie Awards judging at City Hall
#Loeries2023: It's Loeries Creative Week!20 hours ago
Birdwatching at the Loeries: E1 State of the Nation
Birdwatching at the Loeries: E1 State of the Nation1 day ago
Source:
Report: Strategists aim high as clients embrace caution1 day ago
Paris Hilton. Source: YouTube.
Paris Hilton signs deal with X1 day ago
Source:
Paving the way for seamless lead-partner agency dynamics2 days ago
#Loeries2023: Tune in to the official Loeries podcast with VMLY&R and Bizcommunity
#Loeries2023: Tune in to the official Loeries podcast with VMLY&R and Bizcommunity2 days ago
The awards were held last week. Source: Supplied.
The New Generation Awards winners revealed2 days ago

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz