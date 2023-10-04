Birdwatching at the Loeries: E2 - The Power of a Story

Bird Watching at the Loeries is the official podcast of this year's event, in partnership with VMLY&R South Africa and Bizcommunity.

Neo Mashigo, CCO, M&C Saatchi Group

Hosted by Marlon Mosadi, who heads up VMLY&R’s agency podcast Native Radio, the show takes you behind the scenes of SA’s biggest celebration of brand communications creativity.

This second episode features special guests Neo Mashigo, CCO, M&C Saatchi Group and Nhlanhla Ngcobo, ECD, VMLY&R.

About Neo Mashigo

Neo Mashigo, chief creative officer of M&C Saatchi Group has been using his work to promote representation since the start of his career. He has produced powerful and impactful campaigns that have earned him multiple awards, including Grand Prix awards at the Loeries and Cannes Lions. Outside of his day job, Mashigo is a director of the Loeries and an exco member of the Creative Circle. He is also the co-founder of I See A Different You, a Soweto-born creative collection aiming to change the world’s view of Africa. We spoke to him about the ability of stories to change perceptions and challenge beliefs – both of oneself and of others.

Nhlanhla Ngcobo

Nhlanhla Ngcobo was recently appointed executive creative director at VMLY&R. He is a multi-award-winning creative with more than 13 years’ worth of skin in the advertising game. Over the course of his career, he has worked on some of South Africa’s biggest brands and most iconic ads. We asked him about the difference between good work and great work. And whether the industry is getting so hung up on awards that we’re losing sight of our core purpose – to get results for our clients.

Tune in daily for exclusive interviews with Loeries jury members, industry legends, clients who push boundaries, insights into winning work, trends, debates, controversies and more... New episodes every day from Tuesday, 3 October to Saturday, 7 October.



