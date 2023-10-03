Birdwatching at the Loeries: E1 State of the Nation

Bird Watching at the Loeries is the official podcast of this year's event, in partnership with VMLY&R South Africa and Bizcommunity.

Image supplied. Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder and CCO, Think Creative Africa, was hosted by Marlon Mosadi, who heads up VMLY&R’s agency podcast Native Radio, for the first episode of Bird Watching

Hosted by Marlon Mosadi, who heads up VMLY&R’s agency podcast Native Radio, the show takes you behind the scenes of SA’s biggest celebration of brand communications creativity.

This first episode features special guests Gillian Rightford, MD, Adtherapy and Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder and CCO, Think Creative Africa, two formidable entrepreneurs.

This podcast is also available on IONO.FM, via downloadable App, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

About Gillian Rightford

Gillian Rightford is an industry legend with a CV that spans marketing, education and advertising – including a successful stint as MD of Lowe Bull in the booming early 2000s.

Now, through Adtherapy, which she started in 2007, Rightford consults to most of SA’s biggest brands and agencies, helping them achieve “better skills, better relationships and better results”.

Her client list reads like an industry red carpet A-list and makes her well-positioned for an overarching view of the health of creativity in South Africa. So, we asked her to share her no-holds-barred views on the state of the industry, what we’re doing wrong, and how we can be better.

About Nkgabiseng Motau

Nkgabiseng Motau is a Loeries committee member and member of the Print Jury this year. She has served on the juries of numerous industry awards.

Motau appeared on SABC’s Media & Society where she shared that only two percent of advertising business goes to Black independent agencies in South Africa. As co-founder of a Black independent agency, she knows what it’s like to be on the wrong side of that statistic.

So, she was perfectly positioned to answer our questions about transformation and representation in advertising. This first episode is a spicy one. Don’t miss it! Listen now!

Tune in daily for exclusive interviews with Loeries jury members, industry legends, clients who push boundaries, insights into winning work, trends, debates, controversies and more... New episodes every day from Tuesday, 3 October to Saturday, 7 October.



