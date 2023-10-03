Industries

Africa


Wunderman Thompson launches AI creative testing solution

3 Oct 2023
Global creative and technology network, Wunderman Thompson, has launched Reveal, a complete AI creative testing solution to help brands evaluate their advertising and brand assets.
Image supplied. Wunderman Thompson has launched Reveal, a complete AI creative testing solution to help brands evaluate their advertising and brand assets
Image supplied. Wunderman Thompson has launched Reveal, a complete AI creative testing solution to help brands evaluate their advertising and brand assets

The AI-powered micro-expression analysis will improve the performance of advertising and brand assets and is the latest example of how Wunderman Thompson is embedding AI across its global network.

Developed by Wunderman Thompson’s team of data specialists and technologists, Reveal is a proprietary product that uses the latest AI techniques to measure consumers' attention and emotional responses to brand content through real-world environments.

David Lloyd, managing director of Data, EMEA at Wunderman Thompson says Reveal is a game changer for creative testing.

“Not only because it allows brands to test a larger audience, faster, and more cost-effectively than traditional methods, but it also delivers a far richer understanding of how to improve the creative performance of branded content, based on the data and insights collected,” says Lloyd.

Source: © 123rf An AI policy and risk management framework that will be available on an open source basis for the global PR industry has been launched by South Africa’s Razor PR agency
Razor PR launches AI governance framework for global PR industry

31 Aug 2023

AI-powered emotions detection model

The product implements an AI-powered emotions detection model developed by Wunderman Thompson which can predict seven micro-expressions (anger, disgust, fear, happy, neutral, sad, surprise) accurately.

By observing participants’ micro-expressions and changes in muscle movement in the face, which are involuntary and authentic, and map the changes to emotional states using computer vision and machine learning algorithms, this cutting-edge technology can accurately assess emotional reactions to brand content in real-time.

Reveal provides insights into how consumers react to branded content on a second-by-second and frame-by-frame basis.

It can pinpoint the emotional highs and lows, and identify the moments that capture and hold their attention, engage them in the story, and create emotional connections.

The tool can also detect the objects that consumers look at in the content and measure how much attention they pay to them.

As a result, brands can test different video edits, headlines, images, copy, and more, to understand what works best for the target audience and ultimately optimise their creative communications and foster deeper connections with their target audience.

The process is completely consent-based and no personal data is stored beyond the time required for analysis.

Media monitoring company Novus Group gives three of the pillars for measuring for PR success.
3 pillars to unlock the secrets to PR success

1 day ago

Embed AI across its capabilities

The launch comes as part of Wunderman Thompson’s ambition to embed AI across the network’s capabilities.

“Scaling AI is a team sport and requires team spirit,” says Alex Steer, global chief data officer at Wunderman Thompson.

“Over the last few years, we've built a global data and AI practice; formed a Creative Data Group to transform how we approach creativity for clients; and set up a cross-disciplinary team to drive scalable AI innovation through our core business.

“Every week, we’re seeing more and more opportunities to apply leading technologies into the integrated capability set of our agency, across creative, brand strategy, production, experience, commerce, and CRM,” expands Steer.

Public relations, artificial intelligence, PR, AI, Wunderman Thompson

