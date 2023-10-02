3 pillars to unlock the secrets to PR success

The effectiveness of a PR campaign is about understanding if your PR is yielding results, through metrics, brand sentiment, and watching competitor activities.

Media monitoring company Novus Group gives three of the pillars for measuring for PR success.

Of course, before any organisation or agency can measure the success of a campaign, it is critical to define what the objectives are. Only by clearly defining what needs to be achieved can measurement be truly effective.

3 pillars for measuring PR success

For brands and PR professionals aiming to transform their PR campaigns from mere activities to strategic assets, understanding these metrics is paramount. Every channel offers unique insights, and in extracting insights from complex data. "In today's ever-evolving PR landscape, data is the compass,” says Joe Hamman, director at Novus Group.