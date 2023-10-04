Verve and Basis form a global strategic partnership to build CoLab - a radical approach to insight

CoLab is a game-changing movement of innovative agencies, leading brands, and thoughtful consumers to address the growing respondent quality problem.

To date, respondent quality models have been focussed on weeding out ‘bad actors’ with a significant and increasing number of respondents being thrown away to ensure basic data quality.

CoLab presents a radical departure to the access panel establishment by turning the problem on its head to ensure respondents are 100% authentic in the first place.

The approach borrows from the advantages of the community panel model where all respondents are recruited from genuine customer lists, then receive an engaging and respectful experience through respondent-first research design.

Rune Mortensen, group CEO at Basis

As foundation partners, Verve and Basis are embracing collaboration with innovative agencies to take the blueprint to other markets, starting with the UK and very quickly beyond.

Rune Mortensen, group CEO at Basis says “We are incredibly excited to be part of this innovative partnership. It’s breaking new ground by unlocking the potential of highly engaged consumers. And in doing so, it allows us to integrate a wide range of methodologies and data, providing richer insights to our clients.”

Andrew Cooper, founder and CEO of Verve and co-founder of Research Now

Andrew Cooper, founder and CEO of Verve and co-founder of Research Now states: “We see CoLab as the start of a movement for sustainable research and high-quality data. It gives clients an answer to a very real problem for the industry – after all, without ongoing access to authentic and thoughtful respondents there is no survey research industry.”

CoLab Teaser Video



