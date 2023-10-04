Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesNedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

VERVEDentsuTractor OutdoorKLATopco MediaAdclick AfricaLocation BankOgilvy South AfricaDelta Victor BravoOverall Events & CommunicationPrimedia BroadcastingAfriGISJoe PublicBroad MediaThe BarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Research Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Verve and Basis form a global strategic partnership to build CoLab - a radical approach to insight

4 Oct 2023
Issued by: VERVE
CoLab is a game-changing movement of innovative agencies, leading brands, and thoughtful consumers to address the growing respondent quality problem.
Verve and Basis form a global strategic partnership to build CoLab - a radical approach to insight

To date, respondent quality models have been focussed on weeding out ‘bad actors’ with a significant and increasing number of respondents being thrown away to ensure basic data quality.

CoLab presents a radical departure to the access panel establishment by turning the problem on its head to ensure respondents are 100% authentic in the first place.

The approach borrows from the advantages of the community panel model where all respondents are recruited from genuine customer lists, then receive an engaging and respectful experience through respondent-first research design.

Rune Mortensen, group CEO at Basis
Rune Mortensen, group CEO at Basis

As foundation partners, Verve and Basis are embracing collaboration with innovative agencies to take the blueprint to other markets, starting with the UK and very quickly beyond.

Rune Mortensen, group CEO at Basis says “We are incredibly excited to be part of this innovative partnership. It’s breaking new ground by unlocking the potential of highly engaged consumers. And in doing so, it allows us to integrate a wide range of methodologies and data, providing richer insights to our clients.”

Andrew Cooper, founder and CEO of Verve and co-founder of Research Now
Andrew Cooper, founder and CEO of Verve and co-founder of Research Now

Andrew Cooper, founder and CEO of Verve and co-founder of Research Now states: “We see CoLab as the start of a movement for sustainable research and high-quality data. It gives clients an answer to a very real problem for the industry – after all, without ongoing access to authentic and thoughtful respondents there is no survey research industry.”

CoLab Teaser Video

NextOptions
VERVE
We take a holistic approach to understanding people, helping our clients react to global change through specialisms in Culture, Communities and Smart Digital Insight. Proudly independent, we're one Global team, bringing joined-up thinking for the best answers to business challenges.

Culture - An 'Outside In' approach to human understanding.

We decode culture to expose the hidden forces that influence consumer attitudes and behaviours. Led by Verve's expert Ignite practitioners, we combine semiotics, trends analysis and Social Intelligence with AI-led tools and a global network of leading-edge consumers to build a complete picture of now and what's coming next.

Communities- Reconnecting businesses with the real people behind the data.

Verve communities are like having a group of customers in the room next door, who you can talk to whenever you want, about whatever you want, in an authentic and joined-up way. Central to any insight ecosystem, our communities combine robust quant, intimate qual and behavioural data to deliver fully rounded customer understanding.

Smart Digital Insight - Agile working processes and leading-edge toolkits.

We deliver sophisticated insight and dynamic answers at the pace our clients need. Whether using social intelligence and digital ethnography or predictive modelling and data fusion, our insight approaches follow a core ethos: more collaborative, more iterative and more actionable.
Read more: Andrew Cooper, Verve

Related

Sullivan joins Verve to roll out their 'Holy Sh*t' insights proposition in New York
VERVESullivan joins Verve to roll out their 'Holy Sh*t' insights proposition in New York28 Sep 2023
Verve and Alida announce a seamless software and full service global insights offer
VERVEVerve and Alida announce a seamless software and full service global insights offer31 May 2023
Verve Benelux opens with new hub in Amsterdam
VERVEVerve Benelux opens with new hub in Amsterdam28 Mar 2023
Verve appoints 2 in Australia and expands into Melbourne
VERVEVerve appoints 2 in Australia and expands into Melbourne28 Feb 2023
Verve expands senior team in Europe
VERVEVerve expands senior team in Europe20 Feb 2023
Verve launches 'The state of the nation's wellbeing' - A 2023 Mzansi Review
VERVEVerve launches 'The state of the nation's wellbeing' - A 2023 Mzansi Review17 Jan 2023
Verve ignite success in Manchester
VERVEVerve ignite success in Manchester12 Dec 2022
Verve open social intelligence hub in Brighton and communities hub in Toronto
VERVEVerve open social intelligence hub in Brighton and communities hub in Toronto23 Nov 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz