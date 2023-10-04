Industries

Africa


Dentsu Creative SA welcomes Ballantine's

4 Oct 2023
Issued by: Dentsu
Dentsu Creative South Africa (SA) has secured the digital and social business for Ballantine's in the South African market.
Dentsu Creative SA welcomes Ballantine's

As one of the leading brands within the Pernod Ricard family, Dentsu Creative will be localising the global brand's presence across multiple platforms, including digital, social media, experiential marketing, strategic planning, influencer engagement, design, public relations, and community management.

Chief creative officer, Nkanyezi Masango said: “Ballantine’s has an important role in culture. It represents authenticity while challenging the status quo, which is precisely what Dentsu Creative is about. That’s why this partnership is the perfect opportunity for us to showcase our capabilities and truly make a dent.”

"I am thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Ballantine’s. The alignment of our brands and shared vision for the power of local modern creativity is the foundation of what promises to be an inspiring partnership." adds Natalie Wilson, managing director, Dentsu Creative SA.

“Ballantine’s is on an exciting journey to continue its success in SA by becoming entrenched in consumer culture and remain being relevant in the music scene while living our DNA of stay true. We are looking forward to the journey with Dentsu Creative and bringing our strategy to life through their extensive experience and expertise,” said Thirashan Naidoo, marketing manager for Ballantine's.

Dentsu
Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
Pernod Ricard, Ballantine's, Nkanyezi Masango, Natalie Wilson

