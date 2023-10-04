Dentsu celebrates a night of huge success at the New Generation Awards 2023

Gold and Bronze were awarded to dentsu’s groundbreaking adtech solution, NightVision, which was designed and developed to tap into loadshedding schedules and activate media exposures in real time. This first-of-its-kind adtech was developed with insights into human behaviour, API integrations, and geo-fencing capabilities, making it possible to boost investment in areas where dentsu know they can capture a more attentive audience digitally during loadshedding.

Dentsu Creative brought home four Golds for AB InBev’s Trophy Stout, Reclaim Your DNA. The campaign calls for the return of Nigeria’s cultural heritage, which was stolen by force in colonial times. The bulk of these artefacts are kept in Western institutions, who refuse to return them. #ReclaimYourDNA also aims to reconnect modern Nigerians to the priceless artistic achievements of their ancestors, through digital platforms.

Silver was awarded to Dentsu Performance for Absa’s Abby Virtual Assistant. The campaign addressed the hesitancy of certain banking clients to fully adopt digital banking and focused on bolstering Absa’s digital brand positioning by leveraging the Absa Virtual Assistant which aimed to revolutionise the digital banking experience. Using augmented reality, Dentsu Performance partnered with Absa to create a unique and engaging Snapchat campaign that brought Abby, the app’s chatbot friend, to life.

Dentsu Creative and Carat were awarded Bronze for Nivea’s Wear your Skin with Pride, in conjunction with One Touch. To resonate with South African audiences, credible, local influencers were selected and challenged to develop content for predefined target audiences to land Nivea’s skincare authority, all while being true to their purpose-led heritage.

On the success Roxana Ravjee, CEO of dentsu South Africa, said: “I am extremely proud of our dedicated teams who have worked tirelessly to ensure innovation and out-of-the-box thinking. Their passion for what they do, as well as not being afraid to step out of their comfort zones, drives the outcome of our work for our clients. I am truly in awe of their unwavering commitment to success and innovation.”