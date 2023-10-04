Industries

Tractor expands KZN portfolio with new gateway site

4 Oct 2023
Issued by: Tractor Outdoor
Tractor Outdoor is extending and strengthening its network within the KwaZulu-Natal region, with a series of new site acquisitions planned over the coming months.
Tractor expands KZN portfolio with new gateway site

The first of Tractor’s planned acquisitions is one of two key sites located along the M41 highway, facing commuters who are travelling into the affluent Umhlanga Ridge area. The second site, which is currently under approval, is situated along the opposite side of the highway and both will also form part of Tractor’s programmatic network.

Ben Harris, managing director at Tractor, says that the site is a strategic addition to Tractor’s portfolio, given its position between two of Durban’s large shopping mall precincts – Gateway Theatre of Shopping and Cornubia Mall – offering an impressive reach.

“The billboards, which have a beautiful long run-up, are also located just before the N2 turn-off, making them impossible to miss.”

He adds that the ARA-compliant site boasts a remarkable impression universe of 2,991,360, delivering a whopping 240,619 monthly visibility adjusted counts (VACs), based on a 15” 8.3% share of voice advertisement in a loop.

After aggressively expanding its Western Cape RSD portfolio over the past few months, the media owner is poised to further strengthen its KwaZulu-Natal presence, as well as its already extensive Gauteng footprint with a series of new sites.

“Tractor’s upcoming acquisitions form a key part of our national growth strategy and deliver on our commitment to offer advertisers incredible and iconic locations across South Africa, with high dwell times and sizeable audiences.”

Tractor Outdoor
Tractor Outdoor was founded in 2001 by international industry veterans and is managed by a team who has a comprehensive grounding in the outdoor media industry.
Read more: Tractor Outdoor, Ben Harris

