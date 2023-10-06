Loeries 2023: First 3 Grand Prix awarded

The first evening of the Loeries Awards saw three Grand Prix awarded.

Source: Gallo Images Gallo Images Ogilvy SA won one of three Grand Prix at the Loeries last night

For Print Advertising, a Grand Prix was awarded to AnNahar Newspaper and Impact BBDO UAE for Newspapers Inside The Newspaper.

For Ambient Media, a Grand Prix was awarded to Volkswagen South Africa and Ogilvy South Africa for The Blind Spot.

For Social Media Campaigns, a Grand Prix was awarded to Heinz and FP7 McCann for HeinzJack.

The Loeries Creative Week hosted the first round of its 2023 Awards on Thursday 05 October, at the Cape Town City Hall, as part of its Creative Week celebrations in the Mother City.

This year over 2,100 entries were received, with 18% of entries from outside South Africa. Overall, 619 brands were represented by 219 agencies from 18 countries across Africa and the Middle East.

Bernice Puleng Mosala, copywriter at Joe Public United, was named the Young Creative 2023. The Marketing Leader and Innovation Award was awarded to Khaled AlShehhi, the executive director of marketing and communication sector, from the UAE Government Media Office.

All the winners

Design

Gold Loerie: For Industrial & Product Design, Heinz and FP7 McCann UAE for Ketch-Up & Down



Gold Loerie: For Package Design, Inverroche and Grid Worldwide for Inverroche Classic’s Bee & Bee



Gold Loerie: For Publication Design, Home Centre and Publicis Groupe UAE for Unseen Tears

Digital

Campaign Gold for use AI: The Riky Rick Foundation and TBWA Hunt Lascaris for Stronger



Campaign Gold for Social Media Campaigns: Vodacom and VMLY&R South Africa for Vodacom One’s Vodacom Hearing Challenge

Campaign Gold for Social Media Campaigns: Heinz and FP7 McCann for HeinzJack

Digital Crafts

Craft Gold for Use of Technology: The Riky Rick Foundation’s Stronger , TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg



, TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Craft Certificate Music and Sound Design: Nick Argyros, Craig Hawkins, Paul Norwood, Richard Staub, Gerrick Jones and David Law



Campaign Craft Gold for Writing: PPS’s Finding the Forgotten Graduate, Irene Styger

Student

Gold Loerie: The Animation School, Arowan Parker



Gold Loerie: North-West University, Tamara Kirsten



Gold Loerie: Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, Duncan Schröder



Craft Gold: Origo Film and AFDA, Leandros Brown



Craft Gold: Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, Amy Cavanagh

Time to celebrate

“It has been a long process of judging with the fantastic jury presidents from around the world, and I am really excited to see that we can now release the winners list, as the industry has been waiting for this. It makes a difference to the creative teams who have consistently put in work. This goes a long way in pushing creative excellence. Now we can start the process of celebrating some of the best work across Africa and the Middle East,” says Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj.

The awards were judged by over 170 judges and regional industry leaders including Brad Reilly, CCO, McCann Enterprise, UK, Geet Rathi, Creative Director VP, Area 23, Atlanta, USA, Marco Venturelli, CEO and CCO Publicis Conseil and CCO Publicis, France, Paul Chan, CCO, Cheil, Hong Kong and Shannon Washington, US CCO, R/GA, NY, USA.

All Grand Prix Awards will be announced on Friday, 6 October 2023.



