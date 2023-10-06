Search for:
Loeries

#Loeries 2023: First 3 Grand Prix awarded

6 Oct 2023
The first evening of the Loeries Awards saw three Grand Prix awarded.
Source: Gallo Images Ogilvy SA won one of three Grand Prix at the Loeries last night
For Print Advertising, a Grand Prix was awarded to AnNahar Newspaper and Impact BBDO UAE for Newspapers Inside The Newspaper.

For Ambient Media, a Grand Prix was awarded to Volkswagen South Africa and Ogilvy South Africa for The Blind Spot.

For Social Media Campaigns, a Grand Prix was awarded to Heinz and FP7 McCann for HeinzJack.

The Loeries Creative Week hosted the first round of its 2023 Awards on Thursday 05 October, at the Cape Town City Hall, as part of its Creative Week celebrations in the Mother City.

This year over 2,100 entries were received, with 18% of entries from outside South Africa. Overall, 619 brands were represented by 219 agencies from 18 countries across Africa and the Middle East.

Bernice Puleng Mosala, copywriter at Joe Public United, was named the Young Creative 2023. The Marketing Leader and Innovation Award was awarded to Khaled AlShehhi, the executive director of marketing and communication sector, from the UAE Government Media Office.

All the winners

Design

  • Gold Loerie: For Industrial & Product Design, Heinz and FP7 McCann UAE for Ketch-Up & Down
  • Gold Loerie: For Package Design, Inverroche and Grid Worldwide for Inverroche Classic’s Bee & Bee
  • Gold Loerie: For Publication Design, Home Centre and Publicis Groupe UAE for Unseen Tears

Digital

  • Campaign Gold for use AI: The Riky Rick Foundation and TBWA Hunt Lascaris for Stronger
  • Campaign Gold for Social Media Campaigns: Vodacom and VMLY&R South Africa for Vodacom One’s Vodacom Hearing Challenge
  • Campaign Gold for Social Media Campaigns: Heinz and FP7 McCann for HeinzJack

Digital Crafts

  • Craft Gold for Use of Technology: The Riky Rick Foundation’s Stronger, TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
  • Craft Certificate Music and Sound Design: Nick Argyros, Craig Hawkins, Paul Norwood, Richard Staub, Gerrick Jones and David Law
  • Campaign Craft Gold for Writing: PPS’s Finding the Forgotten Graduate, Irene Styger

Student

  • Gold Loerie: The Animation School, Arowan Parker
  • Gold Loerie: North-West University, Tamara Kirsten
  • Gold Loerie: Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, Duncan Schröder
  • Craft Gold: Origo Film and AFDA, Leandros Brown
  • Craft Gold: Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, Amy Cavanagh
#Loeries2023: Nothing worrying, 45 years of creative excellence

By 17 hours ago

Time to celebrate

“It has been a long process of judging with the fantastic jury presidents from around the world, and I am really excited to see that we can now release the winners list, as the industry has been waiting for this. It makes a difference to the creative teams who have consistently put in work. This goes a long way in pushing creative excellence. Now we can start the process of celebrating some of the best work across Africa and the Middle East,” says Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj.

The awards were judged by over 170 judges and regional industry leaders including Brad Reilly, CCO, McCann Enterprise, UK, Geet Rathi, Creative Director VP, Area 23, Atlanta, USA, Marco Venturelli, CEO and CCO Publicis Conseil and CCO Publicis, France, Paul Chan, CCO, Cheil, Hong Kong and Shannon Washington, US CCO, R/GA, NY, USA.

All Grand Prix Awards will be announced on Friday, 6 October 2023.

For more:
Read more: advertising, marketing, Loeries, Volkswagen South Africa, Ogilvy South Africa, Heinz, Grand Prix Awards, social media campaigns, Joe Public United, creative awards, Khaled AlShehhi, UAE Government Media Office, #Loeries, Bernice Puleng Mosala

