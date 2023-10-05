Search for:
Loeries

#Loeries2023: Nothing worrying, 45 years of creative excellence

5 Oct 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
The Loeries Mayor's Brunch held an air of celebration and anticipation as the City of Cape Town officials, Loeries' staff, jury presidents and members, agencies and clients and the media gathered at the Bungalow in Clifton.
Source: Gallo Images Gallo images Sbu Sitole, Loeries chair, in white pants and a pink golf shirt, welcomes delegates to the Mayor's Brunch

A reflection perhaps that despite it being a tough year, once again the industry has survived. As Sbu Sitole, Loeries chair, in white pants and a pink golf shirt, said in his welcome, “Nothing worrying.”

This year sees the 45th year of the Loeries, which is cause for celebration. It demonstrates the longevity - and adaptability of this industry, as Sitole says, “45 years is testimony to us celebrating great creativity excellence and innovation for so long, but I think it is a great marker.”

Transforming the industry

He explains that the Loeries allow us to see how the work has either improved or transformed and how mediums have expanded. “Basically, it shows how the creative industry has transformed over a period of time. It says a lot about how we have diversified and become more inclusive and also how we have out into the rest of the region, which is a powerful thing, from a Loeries point of view, we are bigger and better as well as a lot more accommodating.”

Creativity isn’t creativity for the sake of it

Creativity for business results

Loeries board member, Khensani Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank says 45 years of Loeries shows great creativity. “Loeries are about awarding businesses and agencies that really push themselves to think outside the box and find real business solutions in a very creative manner.”

That she says is important as creativity isn’t creativity for the sake of it. Creativity changes the world, and I know that is a big statement, but it changes the world if you look at how an organisation’s work for creativity has been shown to make a real business impact and that impact translates into a positive impact on our clients, which then translates into a positive impact for society.”

The Loeries inspires and excites and the Loeries must never lose that magic

Never lose the magic

Katherine Madley, Massmart's vice president of brand marketing, remembers reading about the Loeries in the then AdVantage magazine and dreaming of one day attending the event.

“Since then, I have attended many times and I have also judged twice, but each time I attend I still feel overwhelming blessed to be here because what a jol our whole industry is, and I hope I get to still come back many times.”

She adds that seeing people attending for the first time thrills her. “I see how it inspires and excites them and the Loeries must never lose that magic.”

International jury president for the digital category, Shannon Washington during Day 1 of the 2023 Loerie Awards judging at City Hall
#Loeries2023: It's Loeries Creative Week!

1 day ago

Becoming an inclusive industry

The Loeries, says Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public Johannesburg, is one of the most important institutions in our industry.

“When you look at our country, and when you look at the industry and how incongruent the industry was for a long time, organisations like the Loeries have been pivotal in changing the status quo of advertising and in changing the face of our product,” he says.

Now we have clever relevant and resonant ads, and the Loeries has been fantastic in highlighting, recognising and encouraging that

One of the saddest things about South African advertising, he says, is that it has been inherently excellent for a long time, but it has not been inherently distinctive, in the context of how it reflects our country, our people and what we are about.

“The beauty of us becoming an inclusive industry is that now we not only have the clever ads, but now we have clever relevant and resonant ads, and I think the Loeries has been fantastic in highlighting, recognising and encouraging that.”

This is a great way to keep ourselves current and benchmark ourselves

Keeping ourselves current

Fran Luckin, chief creative officer of Grey Africa is amazed that the Loeries is 45 years old. “It feels like such a young brand. But I am excited it has been 45 years as it is a vital part of our industry - it lifts standards, and it is a great community exercise as well as a benchmarking exercise that helps us define what great work is.”

It also helps the industry to stay current. “There is always a risk in any country that advertising becomes parochial and does not keep up with international standards and this is a great way to keep ourselves current and benchmark ourselves.”

Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
