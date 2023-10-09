Incubeta announces change in leadership

Incubeta MENA, one of the region's most prominent digital agencies, has announced a new regional structure and strategic changes within its senior management team, further strengthening its position as a leading digital agency in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Katerina Bazalova

Katerina Bazalova has been promoted to vice president of creative EMEA and APAC. As a part of her new role, Katerina will maximise growth for Incubeta by building global, world-class, client-centric creative solutions, continuing their legacy as an expert client partner who becomes an extension of the internal team. Bazlova has built a team of incredible talent, who share Incubeta’s passion for creating bold, impactful, meaningful, and memorable work. Bazalova previously held the regional director of business operations position, where she oversaw the regional SEO, social media and creative operations.

“A challenging, yet incredibly inspiring and invigorating industry to be part of. I am honoured to be able to drive product and an industry-culture change alongside the best of the best," comments Bazalova. Prior to joining Incubeta, she held senior positions at Geometry MENA and Cheil Worldwide (London, UK), and will continue to propel Incubeta’s global and regional creative solutions.

Dominic Honess

Incubeta also announced the appointment of Dominic Honess as the regional business director. Honess will oversee the company’s client portfolio, with a focus on elevating the offering across Incubeta’s media, SEO and social pillars. Over his 14 years experience in the digital industry, Honess brings extensive global experience having held prominent positions at multiple markets at UM and Mindshare UK.

“I’m excited to be a part of a fast-growing business that really focuses on delivering the best quality work for our clients,” comments Honess.

These changes align with the regional business strategy to continue to drive Incubeta MENA’s long-term growth within the region by developing a diverse leadership team who are deeply experienced and energised to drive the company’s growth.



