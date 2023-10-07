Loeries2023: Ogilvy SA named Agency of the Year

Chicken Licken is the Loeries 2023 Brand of the Year Award, while Ogilvy SA was awarded the Agency of the Year Award and Ogilvy winning the coveted Regional Agency Group of the Year.

Source: Gallo Images Gallow Images Ogilvy SA was named Loeries Agency of the Year and Ogilvy was named Regional Agency of the Year

Only two Grand Prix were awarded, for Radio Station Commercials, to Budget Insurance and The Odd Number for Bad Advice Happens to Good South Africans and for TV & Cinema – above 90s to KFC and Ogilvy South Africa for Anything for the Taste..

The 45th annual Loerie Awards took place in Cape Town from 2 to 6 October. Winners were chosen from over 2,100 entries this year, with 18% of entries from outside South Africa. Overall, 619 brands were represented by 219 agencies from 18 countries across Africa and the Middle East.

On the evening Teboho Mahlatsi, the 52-year-old Shaka Ilembe and Yizo Yizo director and Bomb Shelter Film Productions executive producer who passed away earlier this year due to cancer was inducted into the Loeries Hall of Fame posthumously.

The winners

Effective Creativity: A Gold Loerie goes to Volkswagen South Africa and Ogilvy South Africa for VW Polo’s Game On.



Media Innovation: A Gold Loerie goes to Vodacom and VMLY&R South Africa for the Vodacom Hearing Challenge.



Radio: For Branded Content Radio & Audio, a Gold Loerie goes to The Riky Rick Foundation and TBWA Hunt Lascaris for Stronger.



Radio Station Commercials: A Gold Loerie goes to Rand Merchant Bank and Grey Advertising for The 411 on ESG.



For Radio Station Commercials: A Gold Loerie goes to Budget Insurance and The Odd Number for Bad Advice Happens to Good South Africans.

For SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials: A Campaign Gold goes to Chicken Licken and Joe Public for Chicky Licky’s Childish Parents.

Radio Crafts: The Riky Rick Foundation’s Stronger, a Craft Gold for Use of Technology goes to TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris.



Radio Crafts: For Babyshop’s Frequencies of Peace, a Craft Gold for Music goes to Ghaliaa Chaker.



Radio Crafts: For A Million Girls Foundation and Boomtown’s Tiny Truths, a Campaign Craft Gold for SA Non-English Writing goes to Thule Ngcese and Sinethemba Masiku.



Radio Crafts: For Budget Insurance's Bad Advice Happens to Good South Africans, a Campaign Craft Gold for Writing goes to Neema Nouse.

Film: For Music Videos, a Gold Loerie goes to The Star Film Company and Disturbed for Bad Man.



Film: For TV & Cinema Commercials above 90 seconds, a Gold Loerie goes to Chicken Licken and Joe Public for Undefeated Since Forever.

Film: For TV & Cinema Commercials above 90 seconds, a Gold Loerie goes to KFC and Ogilvy South Africa for Anything for the Taste.



Film Crafts: For the short film: The Little Match Girl, a Craft Gold for Cinematography goes to Adam Bentel, a Craft Certificate for Performance goes to Farren Lategan and a Craft Certificate for Direction goes to Kim Geldenhuys.



Film Crafts: For Chicken Licken’s Big John, Ya' hunga forever, a Craft Gold for Special Visual Effects goes to Marco Raposa De Barbosa and Byron Tofa.



Film Craft: For KFC’s Anything for the taste, a Craft Gold for Best Use of Licensed Music goes to Ogilvy South Africa, a Craft Gold for Performance goes to Rendani Mufamadi and a Craft Gold for Direction goes to Greg Gray.

Film Craft: For Bad Man’s Disturbed music video, a Craft Gold for Use of Technology goes to Tristan Holmes, The Star Film Company and Chocolate Tribe and a Craft Certificate for Direction goes to Tristan Holmes.

The awards were judged by over 170 judges and regional industry leaders including Brad Reilly, CCO, McCann Enterprise, UK, Geet Rathi, Creative Director VP, Area 23, Atlanta, USA, Marco Venturelli, CEO and CCO Publicis Conseil and CCO Publicis, France, Paul Chan, CCO, Cheil, Hong Kong and Shannon Washington, US CCO, R/GA, NY, US.