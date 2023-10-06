Search for:
Loeries

Birdwatching at the Loeries: E4 - Self-Disruption

6 Oct 2023
Bird Watching at the Loeries is the official podcast of this year's event, in partnership with VMLY&R South Africa and Bizcommunity.
Luca Gallarelli, Group CEO, TBWA\ South Africa being interviewed (Image: Terry Levin)

Hosted by Marlon Mosadi, who heads up VMLY&R’s agency podcast Native Radio, the show takes you behind the scenes of SA’s biggest celebration of brand communications creativity.

Special guests: Luca Gallarelli, Group CEO, TBWA\ South Africa; Suhana Gordhan, Independent Creative Leader; and Kabelo Moshapalo, CCO, Ogilvy South Africa.

This podcast is also available on IONO.FM, via downloadable App, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

About Luca Gallarelli

Luca Gallarelli is CEO of TBWA\ South Africa. The agency, which celebrated its 40th birthday this year, calls itself The Disruption Company. We were curious to hear how they apply that philosophy to their own business. And what common industry business practices Luca believes are long overdue for a shake-up.

About Sudhana

Suhana Gordhan started as a copywriter and spent the better part of two decades rising through the ranks. She ultimately went on to become one of the few women chief creative officers of colour in the ad business. We asked her how much room there is for wordsmiths in the age of ChatGPT, and what their role might look like as AI becomes part of our creative toolkits.

Kabelo Moshapalo

Kabelo Moshapalo is chief creative officer at Ogilvy South Africa. His work has been awarded at shows across South Africa and the world, and he has been a jury member at numerous awards shows, both locally and internationally. He is a digital specialist and has extensive experience creating effective digital executions. So, we asked him what people are getting wrong in the digital space. We also wanted to know how he sees AI tools playing a role in creative work in future.

Get a glimpse of the industry through the eyes of changemakers.

Listen now.

Greg Edwards, president & CEO, UniWorld Group. Image Terry Levin.
Birdwatching at the Loeries: E3 - Crafting Cultural Conversations

1 day ago

Neo Mashigo, CCO, M&C Saatchi Group
Birdwatching at the Loeries: E2 - The Power of a Story

2 days ago

Birdwatching at the Loeries: E1 State of the Nation

3 days ago



For more:
marketing, Loeries, Ogilvy SA, TBWA, Bizcommunity, Suhana Gordhan, Kabelo Moshapalo, creative awards, Luca Gallarelli, VMLY&R, #Loeries2023, Marlon Mosadi

