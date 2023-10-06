South Africa
Delta Victor Bravo turns 5
6 Oct 2023
Delta Victor Bravo
Delta Victor Bravo celebrated turning 5 years old on 1 September by hosting a spring birthday party with key partners on the roof of its new offices. Thank you to everyone who has been part of our journey so far!
Our purpose is to Build Good Business.
We help ambitious businesses to grow through clear, practical & compelling strategy for customers, markets and people.
News
About Us
Contact
WebSite
Delta Victor Bravo turns 5
06 Oct 12:24
Episode 17 of 21: How does showing care relate to finances
03 Oct 11:24
Episode 16 of 21 - Showing care within your employee value proposition
28 Sep 11:56
Episode 15 of 21 - What does showing care look like in organisations?
27 Sep 10:01
Episode 14 of 21: Is there a science to being playful
26 Sep 12:12
