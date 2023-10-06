Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AfriGISEasyDebitBizcommunity.comOmnisientEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Hardware News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

ICT jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


What is that thing on the back of the Springbok jerseys at #RWC2023?

6 Oct 2023
Lindsey SchuttersBy: Lindsey Schutters
Rugby players are now sporting more than just their team colours on the field. The padded modules strapped to their backs are part of a sophisticated biometric tracking system that provides valuable insights for coaches and trainers.
Source: x.com
Source: x.com

Here’s what you need to know

What Is It? The module, called the Apex Pod, is often referred to as a GPS tracker and combines several sensors in a compact unit. It includes multi-satelite GNSS antennas, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a magnetometer. Additionally, it may be connected to a separate heart rate monitor. Newer versions also have ultra-wideband (UWB) chips inside.

What is that thing on the back of the Springbok jerseys at #RWC2023?

What does it do? Coaches and trainers receive real-time data transmitted wirelessly from the modules and this information helps track player performance, fatigue levels, and impact during tackles. These insights inform coaching strategies, player substitutions, and training adjustments.

Who makes it? The systems used by rugby players is manufactured by STATSports and Sports Performance Tracking (SPT). These companies provide advanced athlete monitoring devices designed with input from leading practitioners at the world’s biggest sporting institutions.

Who developed the technology? STATSports was first to market with the Viper Pod and the company was founded by Alan Clarke, a data scientist and former touring drummer who played with The Rolling Stones, and Sean O’Connor in 2008.

The Irish company updated the rudimentary Viper Pod with the Apex Pod that integrates the latest technologies on the market, including an 18Hz GPS (10Hz Augmented GNSS) receiver that works with Google Maps, a 952Hz accelerometer with enhanced rotational force tracking, and Bluetooth LE.

What is that thing on the back of the Springbok jerseys at #RWC2023?

Bottom line

So, when Jacques Nienaber tells the media that he has years of data on each player that includes acceleration, tackles made, time between tackles and how many minutes they've played, he literally does. Each player is assigned their own Apex Pod and they use that to track training sessions as well as games.

NextOptions
Lindsey Schutters
Lindsey Schutters' articles

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
Read more: rugby, Springboks, SA Rugby, sports science, Lindsey Schutters

Related

Source: x.com
Elon Musk defends X link changes by attacking media3 hours ago
Executives of ASUS, Intel, and valued partners unite on stage to celebrate the significant milestone as ASUS takes NUC forward. Source: Supplied
Asus takes over NUC from Intel in non-exclusive deal2 days ago
Melon Mobile brings first fully digital eSIM to SA, CEO says innovation not done
Melon Mobile brings first fully digital eSIM to SA, CEO says innovation not done3 days ago
Linda Yaccarino and Elon Musk at MMA Global Possible conference. Source: LinkedIn
X CEO Linda Yaccarino claims platform will be profitable next year28 Sep 2023
Source: Apple
New Apple software updates build higher garden walls19 Sep 2023
#OrchidsandOnions: Checkers Sixty60's response to Springbok jersey wins hearts
#OrchidsandOnions: Checkers Sixty60's response to Springbok jersey wins hearts19 Sep 2023
#BehindtheSelfie: Adam Shapiro, CEO at Autopilot Workflow Solutions
#BehindtheSelfie: Adam Shapiro, CEO at Autopilot Workflow Solutions15 Sep 2023
Source: Lindsey Schutters
#SAOGC2023: Gwede Mantashe claims CIA is funding anti-gas NGOs13 Sep 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz