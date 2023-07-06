Nike reveals new innovative team kit for the Springboks

In anticipation of the upcoming major rugby tournament, Nike has developed a cutting-edge team kit for the Springboks.

The new kit will be available in major retail stores. Source: Supplied.

Serving needs

Elite players require a kit that provides comfort, durability, and support; these insights informed the design and craft of the new Springboks kit.

The jersey was engineered to serve the needs of the athlete and what the Springboks will experience on the field is a jersey that keeps them dry and cool, provides reinforcement and mobility allowing them to move with less friction.

Nike designers worked closely with the Springbok team to design a kit that reflects the history of the team and South African culture.

The classic “green and gold” jersey has been reimagined to include a traditional collar with the underside of the collar giving a nod to the South African flag. As an acknowledgment of the team’s spirit, the phrase “Stronger Forever” is inscribed on the inside collar.

Homage

The bold new alternative jersey pays homage to the local cultural through the patterned print and the colourway was inspired by and celebrates the hues of the local nature.

“The launch of a new jersey is always exciting, but the anticipation and expectancy around today has been building for months” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby.

“We are immensely proud of what Nike has provided and the feedback from the team has been great since they were kitted with the training gear recently. The new jersey honours the traditions of the Springboks in its design and construction while adding subtle nuances to set it apart. We couldn’t be happier.”

Completing the collection is an assortment of lifestyle products that will serve the needs of the players off the field.

“We are looking forward to seeing the jerseys in action over the coming weeks, including the alternate jersey which will make its debut in Buenos Aires next month,” concludes Oberholzer.

The Home and Alternative jersey as well as the lifestyle collection will be available on 7 July in Nike stores and major retailers.