Elon Musk defends X link changes by attacking media

X (formerly Twitter) has eliminated the display of headlines from external websites, including news articles. Instead of showing a card with a picture and a headline, links now display only the image (if applicable) and the domain name in small letters.

This change aims to keep users within X’s platform, potentially boosting engagement numbers for Elon Musk’s business. However, it introduces confusion and may lead users to overlook linked articles.

Despite these criticisms, “X” has not announced any plans to revert this change. As users adapt to this new format, it remains to be seen how this will impact user behaviour and engagement on the platform.

The microblogging platform is also rolling out a live game streaming feature as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance user engagement and diversify its content beyond traditional tweets and text-based posts.

This new addition allows users to broadcast their gameplay in real-time, sharing their gaming experiences with followers and the wider community.