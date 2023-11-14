Joe Public ranked number one at the 2023 Pendoring Awards for the third consecutive year

Growth agency, Joe Public, is excited to announce and celebrate winning 45 awards at this year's Pendoring Awards. The agency was recognised as agency of the year for the third consecutive year and was honoured to receive the Prestigious Umpetha Award.

The Pendoring Awards celebrate and recognise excellence in advertising and marketing created in one or more of South Africa's indigenous languages. The Pendorings encourage the creative evolution of indigenous language communication, and this year, they celebrated the affluence of creative content that speaks to South Africa. Top agencies were lauded for their astounding multilingual work within the industry.

Co-managing director of Joe Public, Mpume Ngobese, says creatives should always keep in mind that South Africa is a diverse country and a multicultural society – therefore, brands and campaigns should appeal to them.

"Kusemqoka ukuba sikhiqize umsebenzi wobuciko oqondene neNingizimu Afrika. Futhi sikholwa wukuba indlela ephuma phambili yokufeza lokhu wukwakha umsebenzi wobuciko ongaqhelile kulokho okwaziwa ngabantu ngokwezilimi zabo. Kusithokozisa kakhulu ukwaziswa komsebenzi esiwenzela amaklayenti ethu," comments Ngobese.

Translation: “It is imperative for us to produce creative work that speaks to South Africa. And we believe that the best way to achieve this is by crafting creative work that people understand in their own languages. We are delighted to see the work we do for our clients being recognised,” comments Ngobese.

Joe Public is trots op die doelwit van groei – vir sy mense, kliënte en land, deur die mag van kreatiwiteit. Die werk wat by die Pendorings toekennings ontvang het, vertoon die uiteenlopende en boeiende werk wat deur Joe Public geproduseer word.

Translation: Joe Public prides itself on its purpose of growth – for its people, clients, and country, through the power of creativity. The work awarded at the Pendorings showcased the diverse and compelling work produced by Joe Public.

In conclusion, Ngobese said: “Singathanda ukuhalalisela bonke abadle umhlanganiso futhi sibonga abantu bakithi kanye namaklayenti ethu ngokuba yingxenye yalolu hambo lokukhula.”

Translation: “We would like to congratulate all the other winners and thank our people and our clients for being part of this journey of growth.”

Joe Public is honoured to have been awarded: