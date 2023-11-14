Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Joe PublicGrey AfricaBroad MediaIncubetaOgilvy South AfricaDMASAClockworkAFDART7 DigitalOFM RadioJacaranda FMTopco MediaNew MediaBrand InfluenceMachine_Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Digital News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Insight 2024: The State of Digital report provides digital marketing insights

    14 Nov 2023
    14 Nov 2023
    Digitlab's industry report, Insight 2024: The State of Digital, will launch at the upcoming Digital Marketing Conference, at the CTICC on 22 November.
    Image supplied. Digitlab’s industry report, Insight 2024: The State of Digital, offers a detailed analysis of the digital marketing arena
    Image supplied. Digitlab’s industry report, Insight 2024: The State of Digital, offers a detailed analysis of the digital marketing arena

    The launch will be followed by a comprehensive virtual webinar on 28 November.

    The report offers a detailed analysis of the digital marketing arena, incorporating industry survey data, expert commentary and trend analyses from 20 industry thought leaders around the globe. It scrutinises digital marketing practices, strategic implementations, and the evolving nature of consumer-business interactions.

    Key revelations

    Key revelations from the report highlight a shift towards hybrid models that serve both B2B and B2C markets, reflecting a nuanced response to consumer demands.

    It discusses the resilience of businesses amidst economic fluctuations and critiques e-commerce growth, underscoring the significance of customer journey orchestration and the challenges posed by data integration.

    The investigation into marketing management reveals current practices under economic scrutiny and the need for a digital overhaul that combines creative insights with data analytics. The findings also note a discrepancy in marketing investment strategies across businesses of different sizes.

    The report further delves into content marketing dynamics, demonstrating the effectiveness of social media and SEO, particularly across small and large firms, and evaluates the varied use of metrics like conversion rates and ROI to measure success.

    Role of AII

    n addressing the future, the Report examines the role of AI in personalising content creation and the importance of maintaining creative integrity in light of technological advancements.

    It also casts a spotlight on industry-specific topics, including Google's algorithm changes, digital advances in the financial sector, advice to start-ups navigating 2024, and the cultural impact of platforms such as TikTok.

    Report contributors

    The report contributors represent a diverse array of industry leaders and visionaries, including, among others:

    • Neal Mohan – CEO of YouTube, discusses video content's pivotal role in digital marketing.
    • Sir Lucian Grainge – CEO of Universal Music Group, speaks on the intersection of digital marketing and the music industry.
    • Bronwyn Williams – futurist and trend analyst at Flux Trends, presents her foresight on global trends shaping the digital world.
    • Boniswa Sidwaba – programming lead at TikTok, sub-Saharan Africa, offers an in-depth look at social media trends and engagement tactics.
    • Vincent Maher – group executive: digital at MultiChoice Group, speaks on digital strategy in the entertainment sector.
    • Eoin McGuinness – head of HubSpot for startups in MEA, CEE & UK, sheds light on startup growth leveraging digital platforms.
    • Mike Saunders – CEO at Digitlab, brings insights into digital trends, automation and data-driven marketing.
    • Tyron Love – global SEO manager at Pepperstone, analyses search engine optimisation at a global scale.

    These contributors bring expertise to the report, offering a multidimensional perspective on the digital marketing ecosystem.

    Find out more about the report at here.

    Read more: marketing, digital, YouTube, Vincent Maher, Flux Trends, personalisation, digital marketing trends, Universal Music Group, Mike Saunders, DigitLab, Hubspot, Tyron Love, Bronwyn Williams, AI, MultiChoice Group, Boniswa Sidwaba
    NextOptions

    Related

    South Africa, Kenya and UAE jury chairs for Warc Effectiveness Awards Middle East & Africa region
    South Africa, Kenya and UAE jury chairs for Warc Effectiveness Awards Middle East & Africa region
     1 hour
    Image supplied. For the first time in South Africa, Agency Scope will replace certificates with trophies for the winners in six of its categories
    Agency Scope introduces trophies for SA winners
    2 hours
    Source: Facebook WRC Dr Kuhle Zwakala, brand marketing lecturer, says the Springbok brand possesses substantial positive brand equity
    The Springbok positive brand equity - where to from here?
     1 day
    Source: © 123rf Marketers and agencies want to avoid a relationship that does not work following a pitch process
    Post pitch relationships: Keep the glow when the real work hits hard
     1 day
    Image supplied. Ogilvy SA won 42 Assegai Awards and was awarded the Nkosi Award at the Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards
    42: Ogilvy SA's magic Assegai Awards number, as the agency takes home the Nkosi Award
     3 days
    Source:
    Why more food, toiletry and beauty companies are switching to minimalist package designs
     10 Nov 2023
    Pat Mahlangu was named emerging marketer of the year. Source: Supplied.
    Chicken Licken's Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder named marketer of the year at IMM Awards
    9 Nov 2023
    Source: Luum Awards For the first time, an African agency, Nigeria's X3M Idea, has been named Independent Agency of the Year at the Luum Awards
    Nigeria's X3M Ideas wins Luum Awards Independent Agency of the Year - a first for Africa
    9 Nov 2023
    Must read
    South Africa, Kenya and UAE jury chairs for Warc Effectiveness Awards Middle East & Africa region
    Marketing & MediaSouth Africa, Kenya and UAE jury chairs for Warc Effectiveness Awards Middle East & Africa region
     1 hour
    Dire Tladi's landmark appointment to International Court of Justice garners global acclaim
    LegalDire Tladi's landmark appointment to International Court of Justice garners global acclaim
    1 hour
    Joma Sport launches limited edition event shoe for 2024 Durban International Marathon
    LifestyleJoma Sport launches limited edition event shoe for 2024 Durban International Marathon
    2 hours
    NSFAS applications open next week
    EducationNSFAS applications open next week
    21 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz