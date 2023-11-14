Insight 2024: The State of Digital report provides digital marketing insights

Digitlab's industry report, Insight 2024: The State of Digital, will launch at the upcoming Digital Marketing Conference, at the CTICC on 22 November.

Image supplied. Digitlab’s industry report, Insight 2024: The State of Digital, offers a detailed analysis of the digital marketing arena

The launch will be followed by a comprehensive virtual webinar on 28 November.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the digital marketing arena, incorporating industry survey data, expert commentary and trend analyses from 20 industry thought leaders around the globe. It scrutinises digital marketing practices, strategic implementations, and the evolving nature of consumer-business interactions.

Key revelations

Key revelations from the report highlight a shift towards hybrid models that serve both B2B and B2C markets, reflecting a nuanced response to consumer demands.

It discusses the resilience of businesses amidst economic fluctuations and critiques e-commerce growth, underscoring the significance of customer journey orchestration and the challenges posed by data integration.

The investigation into marketing management reveals current practices under economic scrutiny and the need for a digital overhaul that combines creative insights with data analytics. The findings also note a discrepancy in marketing investment strategies across businesses of different sizes.

The report further delves into content marketing dynamics, demonstrating the effectiveness of social media and SEO, particularly across small and large firms, and evaluates the varied use of metrics like conversion rates and ROI to measure success.

Role of AII

n addressing the future, the Report examines the role of AI in personalising content creation and the importance of maintaining creative integrity in light of technological advancements.

It also casts a spotlight on industry-specific topics, including Google's algorithm changes, digital advances in the financial sector, advice to start-ups navigating 2024, and the cultural impact of platforms such as TikTok.

Report contributors

The report contributors represent a diverse array of industry leaders and visionaries, including, among others:

Neal Mohan – CEO of YouTube, discusses video content's pivotal role in digital marketing.



Sir Lucian Grainge – CEO of Universal Music Group, speaks on the intersection of digital marketing and the music industry.



Bronwyn Williams – futurist and trend analyst at Flux Trends, presents her foresight on global trends shaping the digital world.



Boniswa Sidwaba – programming lead at TikTok, sub-Saharan Africa, offers an in-depth look at social media trends and engagement tactics.

Vincent Maher – group executive: digital at MultiChoice Group, speaks on digital strategy in the entertainment sector.



Eoin McGuinness – head of HubSpot for startups in MEA, CEE & UK, sheds light on startup growth leveraging digital platforms.



Mike Saunders – CEO at Digitlab, brings insights into digital trends, automation and data-driven marketing.



Tyron Love – global SEO manager at Pepperstone, analyses search engine optimisation at a global scale.

These contributors bring expertise to the report, offering a multidimensional perspective on the digital marketing ecosystem.

